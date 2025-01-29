Justin Baldoni Called Blake Lively An "A-Hole" Over Text

Justin Baldoni didn't only send Blake Lively a 7-minute voice note apologizing for his behavior during pre-production, he also exchanged some pretty shocking text messages with the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress. At least, before they filed their lawsuits against each other at the end of 2024. Well, one of their text message conversations while filming It Ends With Us last spring just leaked, and trust me, you'll have to read this to believe it.

Keep reading to see Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's text messages while filming It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni calls 'It Ends With Us' costar Blake Lively an "a—hole" in newly leaked texts. Honestly, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's text messages sound exactly the kind of back-and-forth their characters Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincade would have. And according to Justin's team, they were “share[ing] stories and pictures from their lives, commiserat[ing] over family illnesses and exchange[ing] jokes and memes." Their quick friendship and working relationship definitely extended to their text conversations. "It's such a good feeling to get work done that we're proud of," Blake said in a 2AM text message on May 11, 2023 (via Page Six). "And to do it together. It just clicks when we find it. And that's just as rewarding as filming it. Or editing it. Or marketing it. Or releasing it. This is all story telling. This is why we do it. Thank you for your collaboration. I'm really proud of what we're doing." When Justin says that he likes "sentimental Blake," she responds that she's "never met her." But when Justin flips and jokes that he "also like[s] a—hole Blake...don't worry," Blake quips back with, "I've met her. So have my suppositories."

But he also praises their collaboration on such a "healing" story. #JustinBaldoni revealed a nearly 7-minute apology he sent #BlakeLively while they were working on the #ItEndsWithUs script.



Justin's voice note was clearly recorded shortly after their now-infamous meeting to discuss the film's rooftop scene.



Full story: https://t.co/Hqn1D9bryR pic.twitter.com/cLVymoxQN9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2025 In his voice memo, Justin Baldoni also praised their collaboration on It Ends With Us, telling Blake that "I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you. I'm just excited to spend time with you, I'm excited to be in your sphere and your presence." "There's nothing more exciting to me then I get to work with Blake Lively and have all of her," he continues. "I want this movie to be healing, I want this movie to be commercial, just like you, and affect people...And I just know this can be really, really special." It Ends With Us went on to partner with No More, which provides domestic violence survivors with access to help, and earned over $350 million at the global box office during its time in theaters. Now the actors are headed to court to settle their dispute on March 9, 2026.

What do you think about Justin and Blake's text messages? Let us know on Facebook and read up on the 10 Weird Moments You Missed From The Viral Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Set Video.