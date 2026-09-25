Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are always making headlines, whether they're welcoming a new baby or having girls' nights with Gigi Hadid, but after Blake's whirlwind lawsuit with It Ends With Us costar & director Justin Baldoni, rumors are swirling that the couple is getting divorced. But don't worry — I'm here to help you get to the bottom of the rumors. Let's break down what we actually know.

Here's the latest update on the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds divorce rumors.

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still together? In short, yes, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are still officially together. Blake actually spoke to the divorce rumors a bit, when someone on the internet brought up the divorce rumors. “Haha they wish,” she responded in a comment. However, according to International Business Times sources, after the It Ends With Us drama, the couple was spending time apart; Ryan Reynolds was in New York and Blake Lively was in Los Angeles since "the very public and expensive legal fight has reportedly taken a heavy toll on the couple's marriage," IBT says.

What has happened with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? Blake Lively/Instagram The couple shares four children — James (10), Inez (8), Betty (5), and Olin (2) — and have been the focus of relentless media attention since 2024, when Blake first accused Justin of harassment. Rumors have been flying that Ryan felt strained by all the coverage, and according to Rob Shuter's Naught But Nice, it allegedly became a real problem in their marriage. Ryan allegedly asked Blake to end it "long before she was ready." "It wasn't about winning anymore — it was about proving she was right," a source says of Blake's legal battle. "She couldn't see how much it was costing her in real time." But when she allegedly realized the effect of the legal battle on her life, an insider says "the one thing she refused to lose was her marriage."

Why did Taylor Swift stop being friends with Blake Lively? Blake Lively/Instagram The legal battle allegedly affected Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift, too. "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Blake allegedly told Justin in a text after a meeting with Taylor and Ryan. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you." A Page Six source says The Life of a Showgirl singer “can’t help but feel used” by Blake, and that she “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.” Another source told Page Six Taylor Swift “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” and that she's “really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

So...are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds getting divorced? Blake Lively/Instagram Fans of this celebrity couple will be happy to know there's no official report or divorce — it's all just rumors for now. And Blake Lively has recently posted pictures with Ryan Reynolds to her Instagram. (This one from June 2026 claiming he's the "father of all of my favorite children" is my favorite). She also posted a sweet slideshow from a trip to England in March, saying she's "so grateful for the best week with my loved ones. Thank you @wrexham_afc and all the players and everyone who works at that stadium for the performance of a lifetime. 🤯♥️🤩 The greatest 10,000 people to share an emotional roller coaster with is in Wrexham."

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