Ryan Reynolds Really "Loves A Girls' Night" With Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's no secret that Ryan Reynolds is beloved by all — and not just wife Blake Lively & their kids! Blake has talked about how much the Lively-Reynolds clan prioritizes quality time, but she took it to a hilarious level at the New York red carpet premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 22. When asked about the new movie, Blake Lively (and BFF Gigi Hadid) dished on the fact that Ryan loves hanging out with them as much as they love spending time with him!
Blake Lively joked that the new Deadpool movie is full of "millennial girl" references (a claim I can confirm). I always knew Ryan Reynolds was funny, but this film shows that his humor is more unexpected than I realized. I was crying laughing within the first 30 minutes of the movie, which hasn't happened in a Marvel movie in years!
The superhero's millennial references also proves Ryan is much more than meets the eye. "He's such a hen," Blake tells ET. "He can hang with men, but he's really a hen at heart." Considering Ryan Reynolds has become the internet's favorite girl dad, that's really no surprise!
Gigi Hadid chimed in, adding that Ryan "loves a girls' night and to hear all the goss." I can only imagine what kind of "goss" Ryan and Blake are privvy to — and how much funnier conversations get when Ryan is weighing in!
The one millennial I'm personally waiting to see is Taylor Swift. Rumors about her involvement have been swirling for nearly 10 years, and Ryan Reynolds refuses to spoil the surprise. “There’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film,” Ryan tells Fandango. “I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”
We'll have to wait for Deadpool & Wolverine to hit theaters July 26 to see all the cameos!
