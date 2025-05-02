Blake Lively Just Gave Us A Rare (& Sweet!) Update On 2-Year-Old Son Olin

Blake Lively loves — and I mean loves — her kids. The actress gave birth to her first child with husband Ryan Reynolds in 2014, and even though the actress doesn't often publicly talk about her children, she did just open up about Olin, the latest addition to the Reynolds-Lively family, and it's so sweet!

Here's what Blake Lively had to say about her son Olin.

Blake Lively's son Olin is a "romantic." In an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Blake revealed that her youngest, Olin, is "so romantic." "When I walk in, he goes, ‘Mama, my love!’ Oh, he’s just a dream. I mean like, they’re chaos. It’s chaos at all times,” she says of their four-children household. "He just announces that I’m the love of his life at all times, which is just the best feeling in the world.” “I get dressed every day like a girl in middle school and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope he thinks…I hope he says something,” she continues.

And things could get more chaotic for Ryan and Blake considering Ryan teased last year they could have more kids in the future. “The more the merrier,” he joked to E! News while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” The comment came after Blake Lively joked on her Instagram story Ryan was trying to "get me pregnant again." Posting a photo of Ryan holding a dog at a Deadpool premiere, she wrote, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the d—mn teal suit! Rude.”

Not only is Olin adorable, but Blake Lively's Daughters Had The Cutest Reaction To Taylor Swift Singing Their Names Onstage. Check it out!