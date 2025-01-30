We Finally Have An Update On Those Blake Lively & Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Here's everything we know about the rumors Blake Lively and Taylor Swift aren't friends anymore amid the It Ends With Us drama.

are two BFF's who never fail to make headlines, whether theyor. But after Taylor Swift wasJustin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle by allegedly supporting Blake's It Ends With Us script rewrites, some reports said Taylor wanted to take a step back from her friendship with Blake in 2025 — but according to one source, that's simply not true.

Sources first reported that Taylor Swift wanted to distance herself from Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal battle. One insider claimed that Taylor Swift felt like her being part of the meeting with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively was "uncool and unnecessary." "For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be,’ they told DailyMail. "Her friends also think that Blake’s 'I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."

But don't worry Swifties! Blake and Taylor are reportedly still friends. The text in question came after that meeting between Justin and Blake, where Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds were reportedly present as well, and Blake wanted to explain why her friends had been in attendance. "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," she allegedly said. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you." A little big cheugy? Yes. A reason for Taylor to end the friendship? Nope, because according to a Page Six insider, reports of a rift between Blake and Taylor are "not true," and even if there was a disagreement over Taylor's involvement in that conversation, they're still best friends.

Not only did Blake and Taylor watch the 2024 Super Bowl together (in a box no less), but Blake also celebrated her 37th birthday (plus the Eras Tour and the NFL season) with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. And after Taylor's 34th birthday, Blake shared a roundup of super cute photos from the party, saying, “Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.” Here's hoping this is one BFF relationship that's here to stay.

