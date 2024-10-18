Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

hilarie burton interview
Celebrity News

Hilarie Burton Just Spilled Some Serious 'One Tree Hill' Tea

ashton kutcher mila kunis
Celebrity News

No, Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Aren't Breaking Up After 9 Years Of Marriage

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison
Celebrity News

Robert Pattinson's Reaction To Suki Waterhouse's Hilarious Prank Call Is Priceless

rory gilmore journalist
Entertainment

This 'Gilmore Girls' Season 1 Moment Proves Rory Really DIDN'T Have What It Takes To Be A Journalist

​Taylor Swift performing during the lover section of the eras tour how to get taylor swift concert tickets
Entertainment

How To Get Last Minute Taylor Swift Concert Tickets (Yes, Really)

fleece jackets
Style Trends & Inspo

11 Fleece Jackets I’m Shopping To Brave The Freezing Temps

Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper
Today's Must Reads

Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Reunite After He Skipped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show For “Dad Duty”

no more mcdonald's breakfast all day
Food News & Menu Updates

What Happened To McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Hours?

emma stone alicia silverstone bugonia
Entertainment

Alicia Silverstone Joins Emma Stone's Unhinged Alien Conspiracy Movie

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma cast of bridgerton
TV

Here's When You Can Watch Two 'Bridgerton' Faves In 'Dune: Prophecy'

we live in time ending
Entertainment

The 'We Live in Time' Ending Is More Hopeful Than Heartbreaking