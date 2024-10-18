Blake Lively Had The Perfect Response To THOSE 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Comments From Travis Kelce
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are the ultimate best friends and apparently Travis Kelce is also on best friend terms with Blake Lively — at least, he's teasing her like a true BFF! On a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce watched The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — and praised it like the true piece of cinema it is.
The movie stars Lively alongside America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, AND served as Lively's film debut. “She did absolutely wonderful as Bridget,” Jason said (via People), while Travis agrees, "I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and most fun.”
Bridget's arc (going to soccer camp, hooking up with her coach, and finally having to face the reality of her mom's passing) is actually really mature, and something a lot of readers could relate to. But there are also plenty of moments that make you smile as a viewer — like that early morning run to "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfeld!!
“A lot of the movie is just Bridget running,” Jason says. “I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run.”
“But it was impressive,” Travis added. “She has good endurance, though, because running like that and to be talking? I would be f—ing gassed and would be way worse at trying to spit my lines out."
The brothers also admitted they were confused about the pants of it all, considering they didn't think the jeans had much to do with the actual story. Well, Blake Lively had something to say about that, and dropped the wildest piece of Traveling Pants news I've ever heard: the pants weren't part of the original draft.
Blake Lively/Instagram
"@jason.kelce being a natural investigative journalist sniffing out the hidden truth," she jokes. Apparently, in the era of Harry Potter, author Ann Brashares had been advised to add a magical element. "She used the pants as a tangible item to illustrate the sometimes inexplicable magic of the female bond. One that invisibly connects us, near or far."
It's funny to think what the title could have morphed into had Brashares chosen a different trend. "Sisterhood of the Traveling Jeggings didn't quite hit. Now it would be Sisterhood of the Printed Jean Pajama Bottoms," Lively adds. "I'm here for all."
Sisterhood forever!!
