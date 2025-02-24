Whoa, Taylor Swift's Allegedly "Taking A Break" From Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

After reports started circulating that Taylor Swift was distancing herself from Blake Lively amid the It Ends With Us drama (namely Blake calling in Taylor as backup in a meeting with Justin Baldoni, and then referring to the singer as one of her "dragons" in a text), sources promised things were good as gold between the two famous BFFs. But new reports are suggesting Taylor "feels used" by Blake (and her cringy Game of Thrones text).

A source told Page Six Taylor Swift “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” and that she's “really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

Another source says Tay “can’t help but feel used” by Blake Lively as her legal battle with Justin Baldoni rages on, and that she “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.”

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Blake allegedly said in a text message to Justin after their meeting with Taylor and Ryan Reynolds. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."

TMZ reports that Taylor had no idea Justin would even be there, and didn't appreciate feeling weaponized. "It's weird to say that about a friend," an insider says of the text. And apparently, things are feeling strained. All in all, with somewhat conflicting reports, no one really knows how things stand between Blake and Taylor at the moment. But this alleged tension could impact who Taylor Swift brings with her to the Super Bowl.