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From Cold Brew To Instant Espresso: Ranking The 5 Best Trader Joe’s Coffees
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you’re a Trader Joe’s regular that just so happens to be head-over-heels for coffee, you’re likely familiar with the grocer’s game. Beyond beans, they’ve got so many different coffee products stocked, from fancy espresso concentrates to ready-to-drink cold brews. But how does Trader Joe’s seemingly endless supply of coffee really measure up, especially since there are so many items to choose from? Luckily, as a caffeine fiend, I’ve tried just about all of them. Hence, I’m bringing you my subjective ranking of five standouts. Just remember: as always, taste is personal, so your own ranking may differ. Nevertheless, my tasting notes and takeaways just might inspire your next grocery run!
Read on to discover 5 top-tier Trader Joe’s coffee products, ranked.
Trader Joe's
1. Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
This one ranks first for me because it always hits a nice balance between sweet and strong. Plus, the fact that it’s a concentrate and not just straight-up cold brew means I can stretch it to make more drinks! You can easily tailor its strength (mixed with water or milk), use it iced or hot, plus it works as a good base for lattes, iced coffees, or even coffee cocktails. Convenience to the max.
Trader Joe's
2. Vanilla Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee
If you enjoy flavored cold brews (rather than plain black coffees), this pick delivers elevated notes of cardamom, which can be unusual in mainstream coffee drinks and make your sipping routine feel more special, even at home. I like it because it’s relatively light and serves as a solid option when I don't want stronger espresso, especially once my afternoon slump hits!
Trader Joe's
3. Ready To Use Espresso Coffee
This product is a total gem to me because I (sadly) don't own an espresso machine. It’s just $10 for 16 servings, too, so I really appreciate the affordability factor. It opens up tons of possibilities for your morning brew: lattes, iced Americanos, smoothies, affogato over ice cream, or even cocktails. Its flavor isn't nearly as authentic as actual espresso, but given how accessible it is, I highly recommend trying it at least once if you’re interested.
Trader Joe's
4. Cold Brew Coffee
This cold brew is as easy as pouring over ice and drinking straight. The ease! It’s pretty basic, though, so it kind of lacks the ‘wow’ factor the top three TJ’s coffees I ranked have. If you like very strong coffee drinks, you may find it less bold.
Trader Joe's
5. Cold Brew Coffee Bags
This coffee is a little less convenient than simply gabbing it off the shelf – there’s some prep involved. While I can appreciate the art of letting it brew, I much prefer ready-to-drink options. The flavor on this one is nicely balanced, though, plus you can adjust its strength with your own coffee bag-to-water ratio. The main reason it’s last on my list is it's often limited in availability or only hits TJ’s shelves seasonally.
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This post has been updated.