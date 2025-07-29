As someone who used to make coffee for a living (gotta love that barista life), I’ll admit I was never keen on instant coffee. But once I stopped working behind the bar, I eventually came around – they’re not all bad!

I’m all about ease and convenience, and though I can appreciate the art of pulling espresso shots, I for one did not (and still don’t) have the budget to buy my own espresso machine. Thus, I have been relying on instant coffee (among other at-home methods like pour-over and moka pot) for a couple years now.

I’ve tried many different kinds of instant coffee, including the five popular picks below. Some taste like the bottom of a forgotten office coffee pot while others measure up nicely to café espresso.

Here’s how 5 popular instant coffees stack up in my personal ranking!

Amazon 1. Nescafé Gold Instant Espresso I feel like Nescafé Gold is gold for a reason. After drinking it for about a year, it’s my absolute favorite instant coffee. Though you can use it for hot coffees and iced drinks, I like to use it like espresso for homemade lattes. It’s rich, bold, and somewhat sweet, but what I like most about it is that it’s genuinely espresso-like. Not only does it dissolve in water seamlessly, it also produces a light layer of crema like a real espresso shot would. Even if you don’t take your coffee with cream or sweetener, I find this $7 pick impressively tasty on its own – which can be hard to find in most instant coffees.

Trader Joe's 2. Trader Joe's 100% Colombian Instant Coffee I enjoy most anything Trader Joe's makes, including this instant coffee. It's a bit of a sleeper hit, but is still quite smooth and easy to drink. The slightly-fruity notes from its Colombian origins make it feel way fancier than its $6 price tag, which I can appreciate as a budgeter. It may not totally wow you, but it also won't taste like cardboard. Plus, you can save the glass jar once it's emptied to use for even more coffee drinks.

Amazon 3. Starbucks Crema Collection Madagascar Vanilla Instant Coffee I didn’t expect to love this instant coffee when I first tried it, but I was quickly proven wrong upon first sip. This Starbucks pick is as easy as adding water and mixing. Since it’s crafted with built-in vanilla flavor (it’s also available in caramel or mocha!), I found that my drink didn’t need any additions like creamer or syrup. Bonus points for convenience! I will say that when prepped, this instant coffee comes out more like a latte than your standard cup of joe.

Amazon 4. Café Bustelo Espresso Style Instant Coffee Café Bustelo’s instant coffee is pretty iconic from the outside: its yellow label and bold lettering might clue you in to its quality. But while many coffee drinkers consider this pick a cult-favorite, I just couldn't hop on the bandwagon. It’s decent for easy coffee drinks at home, but I’m hesitant to consume it in my typical morning latte because it’s so bitter. However, when I add it to a protein smoothie with banana, protein powder, and milk, it’s way better.

Amazon 5. Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Folgers’ instant coffee has been around forever, but I can’t help but think of crappy hotel room coffee when I drink it. I’ll typically only consume it when it’s the only possible option – definitely not preferred since it’s always so bitter and weak. It does what it needs to do, but I’d honestly be crazy to rave about it.

