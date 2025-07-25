As a former barista who’s served more espresso shots than I can count, I definitely have strong opinions when it comes to coffee. While nothing beats making cold brew yourself at home, there are actually some impressive ready-to-drink bottles on grocery store shelves right now. Whether you're grabbing one on the way to work or need an ultra-quick caffeine fix from your fridge in the morning, I must recommend these seven popular store-bought cold brews. To help make your next cold brew purchase easier, I ranked them using factors like flavor, availability, and convenience.

Here’s how 7 popular store-bought cold brews line up in my personal ranking!

Amazon 1. Stumptown Original Cold Brew Stumptown’s cold brew is one of the best ready-to-drink coffees I’ve tried. It has a deep, chocolatey profile, yet zero bitterness, which is very much my preference for coffee. It never fails to be smooth on the palette, strong when it comes to caffeine and coffee flavor, and doesn’t need a ton of milk or sweetener to be great – I swear it delivers every single time. For folks who want to curate indie café vibes right at home, this bottle sold at Sprouts and Whole Foods brings ‘em straight to your fridge.

Amazon 2. Chameleon Organic Cold Brew Chameleon’s cold brew means business. I love that this one is actually a concentrate, so it seemingly lasts longer than if you were to buy just cold brew. The concentrate formula allows you to customize your cup, diluting with as much water as you like – I tend to add a little less for more of a coffee punch. Nevertheless, it’s still rich and smooth. This one also earns bonus points for being organic!

Amazon 3. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate Starbucks cold brew concentrate is a crowd-pleaser for a reason. My pals and I love drinking it! Though the coffee chain sells a ton of different ready-to-drink options, I find this concentrate most worth the money because it’s very versatile. It’s fairly smooth and somewhat sweet taste-wise, so it’s almost exactly like what you’d get at the drive-thru (sans upcharge or long wait). It may not blow your mind if you’re a coffee snob, but it’s still a reliable staple when you need some caffeine in your bloodstream ASAP.

Amazon 4. Califia Farms Cold Brew Califia Farms has nailed the flavor of this cold brew. It’s so easy to drink – sometimes a little too easy, since it's so smooth and tasty. I like to add some sweetened creamer to transform each unsweetened sip. I have to give this bottle kudos because it’s widely available at stores like Walmart and Target.

Walmart 5. Dunkin' Cold Brew Concentrate Dunkin's cold brew concentrate isn't trying to be fancy, but it still has a great taste for what it is. I'm a Dunkin' fan by default, so maybe I'm a bit biased – but I swear it's so similar to what I can get at the café. Surprisingly smooth and mellow, it's not unique by any means, but I'm always glad to have it ready in the fridge when I need a boost.

Amazon 6. High Brew Coffee Cold Brew High Brew’s cold brew might come in a small can, but don’t underestimate it. This pick is caffeinated, flavorful, and convenient to take on the go! I’d say this option leans more bold than mellow, which can be good for serving those with a stronger coffee craving. It’s not always my personal preference, but honestly, my favorite part is the small size that I can bring to the gym or friends’ houses.

Trader Joe’s 7. Trader Joe’s Ready To Drink Cold Brew Coffee I love Trader Joe’s with all my heart, but I must admit that their cold brew isn’t the absolute best. It’s not by any means fancy or flashy, but it gets the job done in a pinch. More than anything, their cold brew is undeniably budget-friendly, which is helpful in times like these. I typically have to doctor up my TJ’s cold brew with creamer and sweetener to make it taste, well, better.

