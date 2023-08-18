The Best Blonde Wigs To Get For All Your Halloween Costume Needs This Year
Halloween is a little over two months away, so it's time to start searching for costume inspo. Since we're still reeling over all things Barbie, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift, we're predicting blonde wigs will be popular costume accessories this year. Available in a variety of tones, lengths and styles, blonde wigs are the Halloween necessity that put the 'f' in fun.
Whether you're ready to debut your best Elle Woods impression or keep the Eras Tour energy going, here are the best blonde wigs for all your Halloween costume needs!
Elle Woods ('Legally Blonde')
Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc
FREE BEAUTY Long Straight Blonde Wig ($26)
Become the stylish and highly resourceful breakout law student who turned Harvard on its head. This wig will definitely help you recreate any of her iconic looks from the movie!
Taylor Swift
Image via Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment
WildCos Short 12 Inches Straight Synthetic Cosplay Wig for Women ($20)
When Taylor Swift debuted her new bob hairstyle in 2016, fans couldn't help but take notice. Whether she was off-duty or making a red carpet appearance, this chic hairstyle was front and center.
Barbie
Image via Dale Robinette/Warner Bros.
HAIRCUBE Long Wavy Wigs for Women ($26)
This reimagined coastal cowgirl outfit worn by Margot Robbie in Barbie is a costume we expect to see many people recreate for Halloween. To point you in the right direction, here's a similar wig you can rock with your pink cowgirl outfit.
Regina Georgia ('Mean Girls')
Image via Paramount Pictures/YouTube
Akstore Wigs 32" Long, Straight Blonde Wig ($12, was $25)
"Stop trying to make fetch happen," are the infamous words of the infamous clique leader from Mean Girls. You'll be repeating this line in no time once you put this wig on.
Beyoncé
Image via Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
Xinran Straight Blonde Ombre Wig ($22)
Arguably one of the best performers of our time, Beyoncé signature blonde hairstyles are almost as famous as she is. You can easily recreate her red carpet look at the 59th Grammy's Awards using this blonde wig!
Daisy Buchanan ('The Great Gatsby')
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
SWACC 10 Inch Short Straight Bob Wig ($18)
Poor Daisy was torn between her heart and society's expectations in The Great Gatsby but at least her outfits never disappointed. Embrace the flapper era by donning this short wig, pin the bangs to one side, don a rhinestone-covered dress, and voila!
Captain Marvel
Image via Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
DolmaX Body Wave Ombre Ash Blonde Wig ($46)
Captain Marvel's wavy, ombre hairstyle is also a star in its own right. It frames her face but never stops her from fighting threats. Get her look using this wig!
More Blonde Wigs For Halloween:
Cinderella
Image via Amazon
SpeedBeauty Short Blonde Wig ($24)
There'll be no guesses as to what your Halloween costume is once people see your blue gown and matching gloves. All you need is the curly updo and you'll complete your transformation into Cinderella.
Sandy Olsson ('Grease')
Image via Amazon
Sandy Wig From Grease ($15)
Sandy Olsson's bada** transformation will always be the one that ignited our inner good-girl-gone-bad moments. Throw on your black off-shoulder top and slide into a pair of black spandex leggings.
If you're wondering if you need the red pumps to complete this look: Yes.
Marilyn Monroe
Image via Amazon
Topcosplay Platinum Blonde Short Curly Wig ($22)
Marilyn Monroe is forever cemented as an icon in Hollywood. All you need is a white dress with a plunging v-neck. Don't forget her signature red lipstick!
Rapunzel
Image via Amazon
yuehong 47 Inch Long Blonde Braid Wig ($31)
If you don't mind hearing "Rapunzel, Rapunzel! Let down your hair" multiple times in one night, complete the famed princess outfit with this braided wig.
Header image via Dale Robinette/Warner Bros.
