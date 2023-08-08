The Best Barbie Halloween Costumes You Can DIY
Our time in Barbieland is far from over because Halloween is right around the corner! Because everything in the Barbie universe is totally dependent on imagination, just about anything is possible. So whether you're going stag, or you're looking for the greatest group Halloween costume ever, you'll love these Barbie Halloween costumes.
The best part is, they're easy to make for yourself thanks to thrift stores and closet swaps. That way, you save some money and have a lot more fun. If you don't have time to organize a closet swap, we've also included some online shopping alternatives!
Cowgirl Barbie
(L-r) MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie and RYAN GOSLING as Ken and in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Dale Robinette/Warner Bros.
All you really need for a killer cowgirl costume is an outfit that's got lots of pink and some Western flair. Barbie mentions in the movie that she loves denim (Ken's more of a fringe man himself), so feel free to grab some pink jeans — and even a pink denim vest — to go with your pink cowgirl boots.
If you can't find the perfect cowgirl hat, just make it yourself! Find a good cream colored hat to use as the base, and decorate it with a ribbon or two for a pop of color.
Gingham Barbie
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
When the first look at the movie dropped, creators like Cat Quinn immediately recognized the Wizard of Oz Easter egg in Barbie's gingham dress. Instead of two braids and ruby slippers like Dorothy (unless you're doing a gingham group costume, in which case, go off sis!), add pink kitten heels, a hair bow, charm bracelets, and some flower jewelry to complete the look!
1960s Barbie
BARBIE - SYDNEY PHOTO CALL - JUNE 29, 2023
Image via Caroline McCredie Photography/Warner Bros.
If temps won't cool down by the time Halloween rolls around, opt for this vintage Barbie look. Red nail polish and white cat eye sunglasses are easy accessories to source. Bonus points if you find the perfect striped dress — you can use it after the holiday is over!
Pink Jumpsuit Barbie
(L-r) MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie, ALEXANDRA SHIPP as Barbie, MICHAEL CERA as Allan, ARIANA GREENBLATT as Sasha and AMERICA FERRERA as Gloria in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
The easiest friend or family group Halloween costume ever? Barbie pink jumpsuits. Accessorize with sunglasses and hair pieces of all colors, shapes, and sizes and you're golden. Or add a pair of headphones and go as Greta Gerwig!
Sailor Barbie
(L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
One of my favorite things about Barbie is that all of the costumes feel very accessible and easy to replicate any time of year. Thank you Jacqueline Durran! Case in point: a pink striped shirt is the perfect pop of color at the office, but pair it with a pink captain cap and earrings and you're instantly recognizable as Sailor Barbie!
Blowout Party Barbie + Ken
(L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
My favorite look of the film is Barbie's blowout party look. Sequins! Metallic heels! The bounciest hair I have literally ever seen! If you're very committed to authenticity, you can sew or hot glue sequins to a creamy jumpsuit to make sure you have the same pattern that Margot Robbie's Barbie does here, but you can also opt for a pre-made sequined jumpsuit.
Add a gold belt to a white jumpsuit for an easy Ken look!
Denim Ken
RYAN GOSLING as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Jaap Buitendijk
Rock this vest-and-jeans Canadian tuxedo for a low-key Halloween look (bonus points if you have "KEN" boxers!). It's super easy and super comfortable. SUBLIME!
Rollerblade Barbie
(L-r) MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie and RYAN GOSLING as Ken and in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.
This iconic look (which you can directly recreate with our Barbie costume tutorial!!) is one of the first images of the movie that we got to see, and it's the perfect 'fit for anyone who loves to rollerblade since you'll get use out of the skates and pads again!
Pink biker shorts are easy to find, and thanks to Impala, you can also grab a screen-accurate pair of neon skates. The multi-colored bodysuit is incredible, if you'd rather wear a tank, that works just as well. Your Ken can grab matching shorts!
Beach Barbies
(L-r) ANA CRUZ KAYNE as Barbie, SHARON ROONEY as Barbie, ALEXANDRA SHIPP as Barbie, MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie, HARI NEF as Barbie and EMMA MACKEY as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros.
For beachy Barbie, opt for bright colors and patterns like polka dots, stripes, and ginghams. You also can't go wrong with a visor! If you want to go as beachy Sterotypical Barbie, a pair of high waisted cream shorts and a blue and white polo tank will set you apart.
I Am Kenough
"I Am Kenough" Tie Dye Hoodie
Image via Mattel Creations
My entire theater lost it when Ryan Gosling appeared onscreen wearing a "I Am Kenough" hoodie, and grabbing one for yourself will definitely be the coziest Halloween costume ever! If you don't want to spend $60, there are plenty of options on Etsy.
Weird Barbie
(L-r) MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie and KATE MCKINNON as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros.
Pink babydoll dresses are all over the internet, and with some fabric paint, you can add an array of rainbow designs. Graphic eyeliner and hair chalk will give you that already-iconic beauty look, and for a hilarious final touch, pair one Birkenstock sandal with one ballet shoe (in lieu of a heel).
Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House Look
(L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros.
A black bandana, sunglasses, a horse necklace, and a fur coat. Who would have thought this would become of the best looks from the Barbie movie? During Ken's patriarchy coup, he wears this equal-parts-ridiculous-and-incredible ensemble and there's a good chance you could find every piece at your local thrift shop.
