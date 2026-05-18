'Boys of Tommen' Is The New Romance Show 'Off-Campus' Fans Will Want To Binge Watch In One Sitting

Off-Campus fans rejoice! There's a new university romance show coming to Prime Video called Boys of Tommen, and not only are we getting a brand new team of super hot guys (this time they're rugby players!), but we're swapping the American college experience for Irish private school. Oo la la.

Here's everything we know about the Boys of Tommen before it comes to Prime Video.

'Boys of Tommen' is based on Chloe Walsh's books — & is perfect for 'Off-Campus' fans. Boys of Tommen is all about something I can't get enough of: forbidden love. The story follows Johnny Kavanagh, who's the star player on the Tommen College rugby team who's determined to go pro, and Shannon Lynch, the shy new girl. But with while their connection is strong, they're also both hiding major secrets. If you want to read the full series before the show comes out, you can read Binding 13, Keeping 13, Saving 6, Redeeming 6, Taming 7, and Releasing 10.

And we finally have the 'Boys of Tommen' cast. Prime Video We'll see Nancy Surridge as Shannon Lynch, Conor Sánchez as Johnny Kavanagh, James O'Donoghue as Joey Lynch, and Sophie McGibbon as Aoife Molloy. Brendan Canty will direct the upcoming show with producer Ingrid Goodwin. “As someone who grew up in Cork, where these stories are set, this project feels incredibly personal to me," Canty says in a press release. "Poppy has done an amazing job adapting Chloe’s beloved books, and the way both writers capture young people’s lives with such empathy, tenderness and honesty feels truly extraordinary to me. To do justice to the world they’ve created, we knew that finding the right cast was going to be everything." He continues that they received more than 3,000 different casting suggestions, "but from the moment Nancy, Conor, James and Sophie walked into the room, it was clear we’d found something beyond special. Each of them brings the spirit and emotional depth this story demands, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Chloe’s world to the screen with this extraordinary young cast.”

Keep your eyes peeled for the 'Boys of Tommen' release date. Amazon Off-Campus casting was confirmed in May of 2025 ahead of the show's premiere in May 2026. So if we're just now hearing about the Boys of Tommen cast, I'm expecting the show to premiere this time next year! Keep your eyes peeled for our official release date updates.

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