This One Sweet 'Bridgerton' S4 Detail Proves Benedict & Sophie Are Perfect Together

bridgerton benedict sophie kite scene
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 30, 2026
It's pretty clear from the moment you watch the first episode of Bridgerton season 4 that Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) are meant to be together. Benedict immediately falls head over heels when he sees the Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball...even though he doesn't realize it's Sophie.

And in episode 2, when he comes to her aid during a rough encounter, and then she nurses him back to health when he's sick, it's obvious these two have a clear connection that will only get stronger. Well, there's one detail about their growing relationship that, if you ask me, proves they're perfect for each other.

Here's the sweet detail you might have missed in Bridgerton season 4 part 1, streaming now on Netflix.

Sophie and Benedict help each other flourish.

@britandco They bring out the best in each other your honor 😭 #bridgerton #fyp #benedictbridgerton #sophiebaek #bridgertonnetflix @Bridgerton ♬ Enchanted (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

At the beginning of the season, we can see that neither Benedict nor Sophie are necessarily living their best lives. Sophie has dreams of leading a life that both her station and her family are keeping her from, while Benedict is feeling pretty lost when it comes to finding a wife and figuring out what he wants his own life to look like in general.

But during their time at Benedict's cottage, Benedict and Sophie really start to bring out the best in each other because they know how to help the other flourish.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 sophie and benedict

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Spending time with Sophie inspires Benedict to start drawing again, bringing out his artistic and dreamy side. Meanwhile, Benedict encourages Sophie to play with a kite he never fixed for Gregory, and it's the first time we see her run around, laugh, and just enjoy herself. They're both bringing one another joy that they're not finding anywhere else, and it's such a small detail, but a breath of fresh air to watch as a viewer!

Even though episode 4 ends on a pretty sour note (cough cough, Benedict asking Sophie to be his mistress, which clearly disappoints her), the way they inspire one another is the core of their connection, and I know they can get back to that!! Hopefully it's just sooner rather than later.

