Jonathan Bailey's Best Anthony Moments In 'Bridgerton' (So Far)

Out of all the Bridgerton characters, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony is definitely in my top 3. The character is passionate, protective, and nurturing, and is exactly the kind of "man written by a woman" that romance readers love to see. Well before Bridgerton season 4 drops on Netflix, let's go down memory lane and reminisce on all of the best Anthony scenes.

Here are the best Anthony Bridgerton moments in Bridgerton.

Anthony Is The Best Dad Liam Daniel/Netflix Because Edmund Bridgerton passes away right after Hyacinth's birth, Anthony has to step in as the family patriarch pretty early on. But even though it's a responsibility he never asked for, it really is a great role for him. Plus, Anthony and Hyacinth is my favorite relationship on the show.

Anthony Defends Daphne's Honor Liam Daniel/Netflix He also takes the defense of his siblings very seriously, which we see when he finds Daphne and the Duke kissing in the garden...and promptly punches the Duke and challenges him to a duel. Is it hot-tempered and rash? Yes. Is it also sweet to see Anthony care so deeply about his sister? Also yes.

...And Penelope's Liam Daniel/Netflix But Anthony is also ready to step in when he realizes Colin hooked up with Penelope before their wedding (a decision that could affect Pen way more than Colin). I love how much Anthony cares about the women in his life!

Anthony Confesses His Love To Kate Liam Daniel/Netflix "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires” is the single best line in any enemies-to-lovers story of the 21st Century, and I stand by that.

Anthony Helps Kate To Safety Liam Daniel/Netflix At the end of episode 7/the beginning of episode 8, Kate rushes off on horseback after they sleep together. And when she falls off her horse and is knocked unconscious, Anthony helps her to safety — and gets emotional when he learns she'll be okay.

It's Not Mr. Darcy...But It Is Anthony Bridgerton Climbing Out Of A Pond Liam Daniel/Netflix Literally enough said.

Here are 6 Reasons Why Bridgerton Season 2 Is Hands Down The Best Season (and not just because Jonathan Bailey leads it ;)).