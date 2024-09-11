'Bridgerton' Star Yerin Ha Praises Showrunner Jess Brownell For This "Empowering" Character Change
Bridgerton is the perfect fantasy-meets-reality series because while the show is part historical drama, it's also giving MAJOR princess vibes. And Bridgerton season 4 is going to be more magical than ever! After fans waited literal years to see who would star as Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love interest Sophie (and we initially thought Masali Baduza, and then Jessica Madsen's Cressida, would be the Cinderella-esque character), Netflix finally announced Bridgerton season 4 will be led by Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek (originally Sophie Beckett in the books).
Every Bridgerton love story has offered something totally new to the show — even if they're all equally passionate — and I can't wait to see how Sophie and Benedict make the series their own. While Colin and Penelope was for friends-to-lovers fans, and Anthony and Kate were all fiery enemies-to-lovers emotion, Benedict and Sophie's love story will have plenty of romantic, dreamy intrigue. Here's everything you need to know about Yerin Ha, and where you can watch her while you wait for season 4!
Spoilers ahead for Benedict's Bridgerton book!
Who is Sophie Baek?
Sophie Baek is Benedict's love interest for Bridgerton season 4. Originally named Sophie Beckett in the books, the lasst name for Yerin Ha's character pays homage to her culture while also keeping the "B."
“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Ha tells Tudum. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”
“It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold,” she continues. “It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me.”
Who is Yerin Ha?
Yerin Ha is an Australian actress who starred as Kwan Ha in Halo on Paramount+, and will appear in Dune: Prophecy on Max. You can also see her in Australian series like Reef Break, Troppo, and Bad Behaviour.
How old is Yerin Ha?
Yerin Ha is 29 years old. She was born on June 26, 1995, the same year as Simone Ashley, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner, Emma Corrin, and Natalia Dyer!
What is Bridgerton season 4 about?
“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson),” according to Netflix. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”
Fans wondered whether we'd see Sophie at all when Bridgerton season 3 confirmed Benedict was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but even before Netflix confirmed Yerin Ha would star as Sophie, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed there was still a chance she'd show up.
“As any fluid person knows, fluidity is a part of your identity, whether or not you end up with a man, a woman or a nonbinary person," she said in the interview.
Who is Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton?
In the books, Sophie Beckett is Benedict Bridgerton's wife, whom he meets at his mother's masked ball à la Cinderella. In a classic twist of events, Sophie and Benedict dance together, but even though it's love at first site, Benedict has no idea who he's just fallen in love with when Sophie flees the ball.
He swears to himself he'll find the Lady In Silver, but when he comes face-to-face with Sophie, and doesn't realizing who she is, he starts to fall in love with her all over again.
Does Benedict find out who Sophie is?
Yes, after Sophie nurses him back to health when he's sick, Benedict finally realizes she's the Lady in Silver he's been dreaming about! Turns out, the love of his life was in front of him the whole time 🥲.
See Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4, coming to Netflix soon! And see author Julia Quinn had to say about Bridgerton season 5, while you're at it.
