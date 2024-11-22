You Totally Missed This 'Bridgerton' Cameo In The 'Wicked' Movie
As a Bridgerton fangirl, I definitely squealed when I learned Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony on the Netflix series) had joined the Wicked movie as the dancing-through-life, suave Fiyero. Have you HEARD him sing "If I Didn't Believe In You" from The Last Five Years?! Well, Jonathan himself revealed that he actually isn't the only Bridgerton star making an appearance in Wicked — and since I totally missed this cameo, there's a chance you did too.
Keep reading for the surprising Bridgerton cameo you'll see in Wicked.
You're probably running through the whole Bridgerton cast in your mind — Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, — but Jonathan Bailey is actually joined by his horse Jack! Considering how surprised I was when I learned this, you probably didn't see it coming either, did you?
“I went around to see [Wicked director] Jon Chubefore we started filming, and I said to him, I said, ‘I think I know who the horse is.’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?’" Jonathan Bailey said in an official Wicked video. “It's Jack, the horse that I'd ridden in Bridgerton, who I had an amazing relationship with.”
In the clip, you can see Jonathan leading Jack onto the Shiz University set, and riding through the forest. “People say don't work with kids and animals," he continues. "But if it's Jack, I'd say, ‘Take the job. He's a legend.’”
Well, Jonathan and Jack weren't the only Wicked cast members who got along swimmingly. Ethan Slater told Brit + Co that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo immediately made the cast feel like a family.
"[They] would hug everyone who came in," Ethan says. "The first day I think every actor had a minimum two-hour meeting with Jon just to walk through all of the designs and all the things and talk about character. And so from from the very beginning, it just felt like it's really safe...This huge movie is something that we've been waiting for for 20 years on a big scale with the biggest stars in the world, it could have felt really intimidating and it felt really familial immediately."
And TBH, it totally translates onscreen!
Did this Bridgerton cameo surprise you? Let us know what you're most excited to see in the Wicked movie in the comments!
