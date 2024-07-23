Everything To Know About Benedict Bridgerton — Our 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Lead!
After months of speculating who would lead Bridgerton season 4 — Claudia Jessie's Eloise, Hannah Dodd's Francesca, or Luke Thompson's Benedict — Netflix finally announced on July 23 that the next installment of the period drama would revolve around Benedict. Here's everything you need to know about his story before we see it onscreen in season 4.
What is Benedict's storyline in Bridgerton?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Benedict is the free-spirited, artsy Bridgerton child. He doesn't feel ready to settle down and get married, but when he falls for a mystery woman at his mother's masquerade ball, he starts to change his tune — especially when this mystery woman runs off at the strike of midnight. Now Benedict is determined to find her before anyone else can steal his heart.
Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Yes Bridgerton season 4 is going to be about Benedict! Filming for the senior season is rumored to begin this fall.
Who does Benedict Bridgerton end up with?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Benedict Bridgerton ends up with Sophie Beckett, the mystery woman from the ball. Sophie's story is very reminiscent of Cinderella; after her father's death, her stepmother forced her to become a maid in the household. Even though Sophie's now from a different social class, the Bridgertons continually defy societal expectations when it comes to their partners — and it looks like season 4 will be no different.
What is Benedict Bridgerton's book?
Amazon
Benedict Bridgerton's book is called An Offer From A Gentleman. It tells the story of Sophie and Benedict meeting at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball, and Benedict's quest to locate Sophie after the evening ends.
Who is Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
In the Bridgerton books, Sophie Beckett lives with her stepmother Araminta as a servant. But everything changes when she meets Benedict at the ball. We don't have a casting announcement for Sophie Beckett yet but stay tuned for the latest news! (And to see whether Cressida Cowper has been Sophie the whole time).
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
