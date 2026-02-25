Dear readers, if there's on thing that's certain, it's that we're just brimming with excitement for Bridgerton season 4, Part 2. The gossip amongst The Ton tells us that this next installment of the fourth season is absolutely worth giving a toast to – or even prepping an entire Bridgerton brunch spread! There are four more episodes to indulge in, so you'll definitely want something to sip on as the rest of the show unfolds.

Take these Bridgerton-inspired cocktails with you for your season 4 watch party!

Empress 1908 Gin Garden Gimlet This floral gimlet is perfect for an outdoor get-together, similar to how the Bridgerton cast strolls down the promenade. Simply mix 2 ounces Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, 0.75 ounces fresh lime juice, and 0.5 ounces simple syrup in a coupe glass, then top things off tastefully with a lavender sprig. (via Empress 1908 Gin for Brit + Co)

Reprinted from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining. © 2023 by Netflix. Published by Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. London Fog Latte These London Fog lattes are also traditionally made non-alcoholic, but you can always add in a splash of your go-to spirit! To make one, steep two Earl Grey tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes, then add ¾ cup steamed (or warmed) milk and 2 to 3 tablespoons vanilla syrup or honey for sweetness. Yum! (via The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining for Brit + Co )

The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook Rumor-Stirring Blueberry Lavender Fizz These fizzy sips come sans-alcohol, but you can always spice things up with your favorite vodka or gin. To make one of these cocktails, muddle 1 teaspoon dried lavender flowers in a cocktail shaker before adding 1 tablespoon blueberry jam, 1⁄2 ounce lemon juice, 1⁄2 ounce lime juice, 1⁄2 ounce heavy cream, and 1 large egg white and shaking vigorously (without ice) until texture changes to a foam. Next, add some ice and shake again until chilled. Strain the mix into a Collins glass and top it off with sparkling water and lemon zest! (via Brit + Co)

Stranahan’s Alpine Wildflower Old Fashioned Floral notes are key, and this Old Fashioned is a master at including the best flavors. To make it, muddle 2 ounces Stranahan’s Original, 1 brown sugar cube, and a pinch of grated cinnamon in a rocks glass before adding 2 dashes Angostura bitters and stirring to combine. Add a big ice cube and garnish with edible flowers for full effect! (via Stranahan’s Original Single Malt Whiskey)

Dewar's The Queen’s Orchard Sour This sour, prepped with a punchy whisky, is perfect for those who seek some sweetness from their Bridgerton-inspired sip. To make it, combine 1.25 ounces Dewar's 12 Year Old Whisky, 0.5 ounces apricot liqueur, 0.75 ounces simple syrup, 0.75 ounces lemon juice, and 0.5 egg white in a shaker with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish the glass with lemon zest and raspberries for the ultimate delight. (via Dewar's)

21Seeds Tequila Paloma Tea Party The ton might've not been drinking tequila, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a tequila cocktail for the season 3 release! This one takes on the flavors of a paloma, and it's scrumptious. To make it, mix 6 ounces 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila, 2 ounces simple syrup, 2 ounces lime juice, and 6 ounces grapefruit juice in a pitcher – or better yet, a tea kettle – with ice, and serve! (via 21Seeds Tequila)

Stranahan’s Caviar Dreams Remind yourself of all things fancy and elegant with this slow-sipper. To make it, shake 2 ounces Stranahan's Original, 0.25 ounces dry vermouth, 0.25 ounces sweet vermouth, and 2 dashes aromatic bitters over ice. Strain into a cocktail glass, then garnish lavishly with olives, caviar, and a potato chip on the side. (via Stranahan’s Original Single Malt Whiskey)

Dewar's The Debutante’s Highball Made with Dewar's 12 Year Old Whisky, 0.5 ounces apricot liqueur, 4 ounces soda water (or flavored sparkling water of your choice), this is an easy Bridgerton cocktail to make for episode-long sipping. Garnish your glass with lemon zest to amp up the fruity flavors! (via Dewar's)

Stranahan’s Orange Honey Smash This sweet, citrusy smash reminds us of the stunningly bright visuals in the show, and it's sure to be a hit. To make it, stir 2 ounces Stranahan's Original, 0.5 ounces sweet vermouth, 0.25 ounces honey liqueur, 0.25 ounces Amaro, 1 dash angostura bitters, and 1 dash orange bitters over ice. Then, strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an orange twist. (via Stranahan’s Original Single Malt Whiskey)

Empress 1908 Gin Queen Bee Cocktail This twist on the classic Bee’s Knees cocktail is brought to life with a delicious honey lavender syrup and a real honeycomb topping. To make it, shake 2 ounces Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, 1 ounce lemon juice, and 1 ounce honey-lavender syrup over ice before straining into a coupe glass. From there, garnish with fresh honeycomb for a real regal treat. (via Empress 1908 Gin)

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all things Bridgerton and for more cocktail recipes!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.