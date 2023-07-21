Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Brittany Broski’s "Royal Court" Talk Show Has Arrived
Internet queen Brittany Broski (widely known as TikTok's Kombucha Girl) has a new online venture — a medieval talk show, illustriously named Brittany Broski’s Royal Court. The new project, which feels very Game of Thrones-esque, summons guests from different pop culture backgrounds and puts them to a test of loyalty towards Broski. If they pass the rounds of tests, they earn a spot on her trusted council and a title within her grand Broski Nation.
Embracing all things campy, theYouTube talk show aims to make a humorous Gen-Z twist inside an antiquated medieval setting, while rejecting the tradition that's typically associated with it. It’ll make you laugh, giggle, and (potentially) swear your humble allegiance towards Queen Brittany Broski.
The first episode’s guest is country musician Orville Peck. You might know him from his top tracks “Dead of Night” or “The Curse of the Blackened Eye,” or his mysteriously iconic leather face mask + cowboy hat combo. Either way, you get to know him even more through his time spent on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court.
Broski puts Peck through three main tests throughout the episode – Intelligence, Slay or Stone, and Talent tests – to gauge his true loyalty. Though it sounds intense, the relaxed, friendly tone of the talk show juxtaposes the wacky setting the two are in — and it really allows Peck to open up. Through a long series of silly questions, he approaches each one with honesty, whether the topic of conversation is serious or not.
Watch the Fist Episode of Brittany Broski's Royal Court, Featuring Orville Peck
The monthly talk show has only just begun, and is sure to see more celebs and viral creators as time passes. Stay tuned here and on Brittany Broski’s channel for a view on the latest guests!
Lead image via @Brittany_Broski/YouTube
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.