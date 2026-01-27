Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

OK, who dies?

Brittany Snow Warns The Hunting Wives Season 2 Will Leave Fans "Angry"

Person in elegant white dress at Golden Globes event, photographers in the background.
Getty
Jan 27, 2026
One of my absolute favorite television storylines is rich people being horrible while surrounded by a beautiful backdrop. Now that Succession is long gone, and it will be at least a year until The White Lotus Season 4 makes its return, I’ve fortunately been able to fill the void with The Hunting Wives, now available to stream on Netflix. According to lead actress Brittany Snow, we’re in for a wild ride with season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about the heavily anticipated second season, including release date information, plot details, cast returns, and more!

What is The Hunting Wives About?

Four women in elegant dresses sit beneath mounted guns and a boar head. Text: "The Hunting Wives".

IMDB

The Hunting Wives follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) as she hesitantly moves with her husband from the East Coast to Texas. It’s a culture shock, to say the least, where the politics are different, cowboy boots are in vogue, and everyone in town is just the slightest bit crazy to mask the ever-present boredom of being a suburban housewife. To add to the mess, Sophie finds herself falling for Margo (Malin Åkerman), who is also married.

The series is filled with so many shocking twists and turns, secrets, campy laughs, and undeniable chemistry that it’s hard not to get utterly sucked in.

What Can We Expect From Season 2?

Women in a kitchen raising glasses, smiling and talking around a counter with food.

IMDB

While we don’t have too much info yet on season 2 plot details for The Hunting Wives, we do know it’s going to top season 1 with all the unexpected twists and turns. Plus, according to Snow, it’s going to be even steamier than the first season (if that’s even possible!)

“They said that we couldn't top last year, and somehow I think we are doing it," the Pitch Perfect star spilled to Entertainment Tonight about season 2. "I'm surprised. And I even knew what was coming a little bit. So I think people are going to be very shocked, I think people are going to be angry." Angry? Oh, I’m so ready.

Who Stars in The Hunting Wives?

Starring alongside Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, we have a brilliant ensemble cast, including Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, and Dermot Mulroney.

Is There A Trailer For Season 2 Of The Brittany Snow-Led Series?

Three women chatting at an outdoor event, one holding a drink.

IMDB

Unfortunately, because the second season is still in the early stages of production, there’s no trailer yet.

When Can We Expect Season 2?

Two women in a wardrobe, looking intently ahead.

IMDB

There’s been no confirmation of when the second season will drop, but it won’t come out until 2027.

Where Can You Stream The Series?

A couple at an outdoor event, holding a bouquet with small U.S. flags.

IMDB

The series is available for streaming only on Netflix.

The first season of The Hunting Wives truly felt like an overnight success and hooked me immediately. I can't imagine what's in store for season 2, but based on the cliff-hanger ending, I know I'm gonna be binging it just as fast as I binged the first season. I'm just hoping they can get this season out as fast as possible because I can't wait to see it!

