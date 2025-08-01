Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

This wasn't on my 2025 bingo card.

A Brand New 'The Holiday' TV Show In The Works At Apple TV+

the holiday apple tv show
Sony Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 01, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Holiday isn't just the greatest Christmas movie of all time, it's also just one of the best movies of the 21st century. The film (which stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet) continues to resonate with mothers, daughters, and movie lovers everywhere, and ahead of the film's 20th anniversary, Apple TV+ announced that a limited series based on the movie is in the works! I'm screaming!

Here's everything we know about The Holiday limited series, in development at Apple TV+.

Where can I watch The Holiday?

Deadline reports that a brand new TV show based on Nancy Meyers' The Holiday is coming to Apple TV+! But don't get too excited about your favorite characters returning because it looks like it'll feature new characters while including the iconic house swap premise. It also looks like, if the series is greenlit, Nancy won't be involved.

Krissie Ducker will write and executive produce, and they're currently looking for cast members.

Is The Holiday streaming anywhere?

the holiday movie

Sony Pictures

You can currently stream The Holiday movie on Netflix, and rent it on Amazon Prime.

Who's in The Holiday cast?

the holiday movie

Sony Pictures

Apple TV is still looking for cast members for their brand new show, but the original The Holiday cast includes:

  • Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods
  • Kate Winslet as Iris Simpkins
  • Jude Law as Graham Simpkins
  • Jack Black as Miles Dumont
  • Eli Wallach as Arthur Abbott

Where was The Holiday filmed?

cameron diaz in the holiday

Sony Pictures

The Holiday filmed in England and California from January to June 2006.

Does the cottage in the movie The Holiday exist?

the holiday movie cottage

Sony Pictures

Sorry y'all, the cottage in The Holiday isn't real! "So [Nancy Meyers], she's a bit of a perfectionist," Jude Law revealed to BBC Radio. "She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she's looking for...She just [rented] a field, and drew it and had someone build it."

So even though the outside of the cottage looks perfect, the inside was actually empty. "So here's the funny thing, if you watch it...We were shooting in the winter here," he continues. "And every time I'd go in that door, we'd cut, and we shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later...Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"

Check out The 5 Best Apple TV+ Shows To Watch In July for shows you can watch right now.

moviepop cultureentertainmentthe holidaytv

The Latest

downton family crawley family tree
Entertainment

A Complete Breakdown Of The 'Downton Abbey' Family Tree Before The Grand Finale

Two people, one with wavy blonde hair, and one with curly dark hair, looking in different directions. blake lively deposition justin baldoni trial
Celebrity News

Um, Justin Baldoni Just Showed Up To Blake Lively's Private Deposition

josh hutcherson sunrise on the reaping hunger games
Entertainment

Josh Hutcherson Reveals If He'll Return As Peeta In 'Sunrise On The Reaping' (Exclusive)

new aldi finds august 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

7 New Aldi Finds You Have To Try In August (While They’re Still Around)

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit