The Holiday isn't just the greatest Christmas movie of all time, it's also just one of the best movies of the 21st century. The film (which stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet) continues to resonate with mothers, daughters, and movie lovers everywhere, and ahead of the film's 20th anniversary, Apple TV+ announced that a limited series based on the movie is in the works! I'm screaming!

Here's everything we know about The Holiday limited series, in development at Apple TV+.

Where can I watch The Holiday? Deadline reports that a brand new TV show based on Nancy Meyers' The Holiday is coming to Apple TV+! But don't get too excited about your favorite characters returning because it looks like it'll feature new characters while including the iconic house swap premise. It also looks like, if the series is greenlit, Nancy won't be involved. Krissie Ducker will write and executive produce, and they're currently looking for cast members.

Is The Holiday streaming anywhere? Sony Pictures You can currently stream The Holiday movie on Netflix, and rent it on Amazon Prime.

Who's in The Holiday cast? Sony Pictures Apple TV is still looking for cast members for their brand new show, but the original The Holiday cast includes: Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods

as Amanda Woods Kate Winslet as Iris Simpkins

as Iris Simpkins Jude Law as Graham Simpkins

as Graham Simpkins Jack Black as Miles Dumont

as Miles Dumont Eli Wallach as Arthur Abbott

Where was The Holiday filmed? Sony Pictures The Holiday filmed in England and California from January to June 2006.

Does the cottage in the movie The Holiday exist? Sony Pictures Sorry y'all, the cottage in The Holiday isn't real! "So [Nancy Meyers], she's a bit of a perfectionist," Jude Law revealed to BBC Radio. "She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she's looking for...She just [rented] a field, and drew it and had someone build it." So even though the outside of the cottage looks perfect, the inside was actually empty. "So here's the funny thing, if you watch it...We were shooting in the winter here," he continues. "And every time I'd go in that door, we'd cut, and we shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later...Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"

