10 Reasons 'Nobody Wants This' Is The Best TV Show Of The Year
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
The show may be called Nobody Wants This, but I definitely do. And I want more. I sat down to watch what I thought would just be a funny show, and I wound up finishing the whole series in one sitting. I didn't even get up for bathroom breaks. It was just that good! Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's new rom-com has to be one of my favorite shows I've seen this entire year for how witty, charming, romantic, and clever it is. Everything about it will have you wishing it would beat out The Bear for Best Comedy, and that's saying a lot. So let's get into 10 reasons why you'll also think it's the best TV show ever.
'Nobody Wants This' has the best TV kiss I've seen in such a long time.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Starting off strong, we need to talk about that kiss, especially since everyone's talking about it, and I have to say I understand why. I have a ranking of best onscreen kisses. Among them are Nick and Jess' kiss in New Girl — because obviously — Noah and Allie in The Notebook, I mean I could go on and on. And this one delivered. From the "put your bag down" to the face grab, and the going in for seconds. It was iconic on so many levels.
"In the script, it says, 'It's the best kiss of her life' or 'It's the best kiss of all time' or something," Adam Brody told EW. It definitely was.
The banter is top tier.
Hopper Stone/Netflix
I'm an avid banterer myself. I love some good chit-chat, and witty back and forth. And this show is brilliant when it comes to the funny one-liners and dialogue between the characters. And not just between Noah and Joanne! Sasha and Morgan were hilarious, and Sasha and Esther! Everyone had great banter, I was truly obsessed.
Adam Brody as a hot rabbi — need I say more?
Stefania Rosini/Netflix
In case you didn't know from the endless Tiktok edits and thirst traps being posted of Adam Brody in this show — he plays a hot rabbi. And he delivers. His character is so charming, funny, emotionally secure, and witty, and somehow this character is even more adorable and funny than Seth Cohen. I loved Noah and I think it's about time we get some green flag characters in TV shows! Thanks, hot rabbi!
The chemistry is ~chef's kiss~.
Hopper Stone/Netflix
I have to say I was slightly unsure about these two starring together in a rom-com, because I know them as such iconic characters elsewhere. It was hard to picture anything other than Seth Cohen and Veronica Mars. But once you see their scenes together, you have no choice but to see the undeniable and palpable chemistry between them. It was some of the best on-screen chemistry I've seen in a hot minute.
'Nobody Wants This' is based on a real-life love story.
Hopper Stone/Netflix
The show was written by Erin Foster, who based it on falling in love with her husband in real life. Although he's not a rabbi IRL, she is an opinionated & successful podcaster who fell in love with a Jewish man from a traditional household who was encouraged to marry a Jewish woman. The show outlines their struggles, and what it was like for Erin to enter a community she didn't know much about. She wrote this show as a "love letter" to him and their relationship. And spoiler alert: she converted, and now they're married with a baby! So, this story gets a happy ending IRL too!
If you love The O.C., it's a must-watch.
Hopper Stone/Netflix
Did you know that not only is Seth Cohen, AKA Adam Brody, involved in Nobody Wants This but so is another The O.C.star? The writer of Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster, was in The O.C. for a couple of episodes. She played a character named Heather for the 3rd and 4th season, so it's a reunion of sorts! Some people are even saying Noah is like if Seth Cohen moved to LA and became a rabbi.
The side characters are even better than the main ones.
Hopper Stone/Netflix
Sometimes I'm watching a show with so many side plots and characters that I'm genuinely confused as to what I'm watching (*cough Bridgerton cough*), but I truly enjoyed the side characters in this show. From the sibling banter on both sides, to the crazy parents, and even the WAGs, it was enjoyable all around. They even had you understanding and rooting for the ex-girlfriend to find love too! That never happens!
It's a mature love story.
Adam Rose/Netflix
Unlike most series that center early twenty-somethings navigating life and love for the very first time, this show is about adults who have actually lived some life. The characters are in their mid-to-late thirties, and they've been through many relationships, gained success in their career, and know what they want. There isn't this painfully obnoxious theme of "I don't know who I am or what I want in life" that most romantic comedies showcase for younger characters entering the real world.
I also happened to love Noah and Joanne's decisions. They chose to be emotionally healthy and sound; they didn't make stupid decisions just for the plot. While these characters were a little flawed, I really felt like they were honest, mature, and sound at their core.
It's like someone is reading your innermost thoughts and fears (in a good way).
Adam Rose/Netflix
A few moments in particular stuck a deep chord for viewers. In one scene, Noah tries to get Joanne to reveal her deepest fear in a sex shop while holding some very questionable items (it's a long story), only for her to finally admit it's that, "I will become emotionally dependent on a guy who will one day realize that I’m too much and break my heart.” That. Hit. Deep.
"I often feel like 'Nobody Wants This' because I'm a lot and I'll never change," one fan says on TikTok. "Even though it's just a show, I still believe [love like] this exists."
The show also covers some other pain points like jealousy (in a mature way, because we're adults, right?), exes, and just about everything you can think of. The writers really did a great job with getting to the heart of people and their innermost fears and insecurities.
'Nobody Wants This' was actually filmed in LA.
Sefania Rosini/Netflix
Although a variety of TV shows and movies are set in LA, most film in "Hollywood North," AKA Canada. Because of that, we miss out on iconic Los Angeles hotspots and scenery we'd get if they actually filmed in the city. But lucky for us, this show did actually film in LA! You can spot several famous spots on the East side of Los Angeles like Goldburger, and the Los Feliz Theatre.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more entertainment updates!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.