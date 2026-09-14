After the Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket fiasco of 2022, it seems like getting tickets to see your favorite artists live has gotten more difficult than ever. Concert tickets are expensive, and difficult to come by, but thankfully there's one thing you can count on: the support of your fellow fans! With the BTS World Tour (AKA their Arirang Tour), there are so many opportunities to see your favorite guys live, and I'm breaking them down below. While you're at it, check out these cute concert outfit ideas!

Want to see the BTS World Tour 2026 but don't have tickets yet? There's still a chance to get a seat at the Arirang Tour before it's over!

Is BTS doing a world tour in 2026? Yes, the Arirang World Tour kicked off on April 9, 2026 after the group's ARIRANG album dropped on March 20. You can see them until their last show on March 16, 2027. (Although the official website says 'More to Come', so it seems like there will be even more chances to see them live!)

How much is a BTS ticket in 2026? Máté Lakato/Pexels For the Arirang World Tour, BTS concert tickets reportedly went for under $100 to, like, $5,000, which is wild to me! Unfortunately a lot of the shows are sold out, but never fear! Keep reading for some opportunities to get BTS world tour tickets for 2026 and 2027.

How to Get Last Minute BTS Concert Tickets BTS Army Verified Ticket Hub/Facebook Of course, the easiest way to get concert tickets is on sites like Ticketmaster or StubHub. However, a lot of the BTS concerts are sold out! One way that you might be able to get last minute BTS concert tickets is thanks to fan Facebook pages and sites where fans can post the tickets they aren't able to use anymore. Two groups in particular are the BTS ARMY💜 VERIFIED TICKET HUB | Buy & Sell – ARIRANG TOUR and the BTS WORLD TOUR TICKETS RESALE 2026/2027. These pages are dedicated to making sure the ticket sales are legitimate and protected, and to reduce scams. As someone who's been scammed before, I appreciate that! (And this serves as your reminder to double or triple check before agreeing to a sale). One example is the Verified Ticket Hub clarifies that "proof of tickets is mandatory (screenshots, email confirmation, etc.)" and "admin approval required before posts go live." If you've scrounged the internet for BTS tickets and still can't find any, this might be a great place to check next!

BTS World Tour 2026 Dates Thomas Lineweaver/Pexels Estadio El Campín (Bogota, Colombia): October 2-3, 2026

Estadio San Marcos (Lima, Peru): October 7, 9-10, 2026

Estadio Nacional (Santiago, Chile): October 14, 16-17, 2026

Estadio Único de la Plata (Buenos Aires, Argentina): October 21, 23-24, 2026

Estádio do Morumbis (São Paulo, Brazil): October 28, 30-31, 2026

Kaohsiung National Stadium (Kaohsiung, Taiwan): November 19, 21-22, 2026

Rajamangala National Stadium (Bangkok, Thailand): December 3, 5-6, 2026

TM Stadium Nasional (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia): December 12-13, 2026

National Stadium (Singapore): December 17, 19-20, 22, 2026

Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (Jakarta, Indonesia): December 26-27, 29, 2026

BTS World Tour 2027 Dates Hoàng Tiến Việt/Pexels Marvel Stadium (Melbourne, Australia): February 10, 12-13, 2027

Accor Stadium (Sydney, Australia): February 20-21, 2027

Kai Tak Stadium (Hong Kong): March 4, 6-7, 2027

Philippine Sports Stadium (Bulacan, the Philippines): March 13-14, 16, 2027

Past BTS World Tour 2026 Dates Renato Gomes Fotografia/Pexels Goyang Stadium (Goyang, South Korea): April 9, 11-12, 2026

Tokyo Dome (Tokyo, Japan): April 17-18, 2026

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida): April 25-26, 28, 2026

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas): May 2-3, 2026

Estadio GNP Seguros (Mexico City, Mexico): May 7, 9-10, 2026

Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California): May 16-17, 19, 2026

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada): May 23-24, 27-28, 2026

Busan Asiad Main Statium (Busan, South Korea): June 12-13, 2026

Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid, Spain): June 26-27, 2026

King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels, Belgium): July 1-2, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England): July 6-7, 2026

Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany): July 11-12, 2026

Stade de France (Paris, France): July 17-18, 2026

Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey): August 1-2, 2026

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts): August 5-6, 2026

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland): August 10-11, 2026

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Virginia): August 15-16, 2026

Rogers Stadium (Toronto, Canada): August 22-23, 2026

Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois): August 27-28, 2026

Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles, California): September 1-2, 5-6, 2026

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