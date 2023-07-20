Concert Outfit Ideas For Any Type Of Music
Struggling with what to wear to your next concert? Girl, we've got you. Concert fashion can get as intricate as Eras tour outfits, or as simple as a t-shirt and jeans. We aim to stun the lineup with a mix of both elevated and casual styles. Here's some concert outfit ideas for rock shows, country concerts, indie gigs, and more! We've even included some of the *best* concert essentials to make your night go smoothly.
What to Wear to a Rock Concert
For any concert outfit, you want to rock something not only cute, but comfortable, too. This first ensemble for what to wear to a rock concert is sure to show you a good time, all while stunning the crowds – simply stack an oversized denim jacket on top of a basic mini dress, and opt for some boots a *true* rockstar would wear. If your show date is later in the year, and it's cooler out, slip into some sheer black tights to tie the whole look together!
Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket ($98)
Los Angeles Apparel Heavy Rib Spaghetti Mini Dress ($44)
A New Day Black Sheer Tights ($9)
Jeffrey Campbell Juvenile-S Boots ($305)
What to Wear to a Country Concert
Give traditional country style a run for its money by giving your country concert outfit a bit of flair. These pieces are basic at their core, but can be easily dressed up and accessorized to meet their full potential. White cowgirl boots on the bottom are a *must* – as long as they can withstand multiple hours spent standing on your feet. A denim get-up like the tube dress above is the perfect one-and-done, but if you'd like a more casual take your Western-inspired style, a graphic t-shirt dress works literal wonders. Top your 'fit off with a cowboy hat, and you're set for the show!
Urban Outfitters Star Cowboy Hat ($60, was $90)
Reformation Nikki Strapless Bustier Denim Mini Dress ($178)
ASOS Design Rolled Sleeve T-Shirt Mini Dress ($36)
Dolce Vita Sula Boots ($100, was $240)
What to Wear to a Pop Concert
Since you're likely going to be boppin' all around for a pop concert, it's important to put function and comfort first when assembling an outfit idea. Donning some wide-leg jeans or bold, colorful pants like the ones above will help you achieve an energetic look fit for a pop set without really constricting your movement – plus, you get some *extra* pockets for your keeping phone and ID safe. The rest of the look is complete with an easy-to-wear baby tee! After that, step into a platform sneaker that can withstand the line waiting and floor dancing.
Lisa Says Gah Alex Tee in Black Serpenti ($56, was $75)
Dear John Denim Cooper Super High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Georgia Peach ($65)
Rolla's Sailor Jeans in Bluebird ($149)
Adidas Gazelle Bold in Pink Glow Gum ($144)
What to Wear to an Indie Concert
Most indie shows flow at a slower pace than rock or pop concerts. Because of their more laid-back, chill vibe, sturdy sandals can work well for footwear. Long skirts like the gradient-covered one above eliminate the need for pants (yuck), wrapping you up in comfortable fabric. Opt for a light, trendy tank top and chunky jewelry and accessories, and you'll fit right in.
Forever 21 Cropped Lace-Trim Tank Top ($10, was $13)
Blo_oberry Invisible Pearls Beaded Necklace ($65)
Reformation Layla Skirt in Blur ($158)
Dr. Martens Blaire Leather Slide Sandals ($110)
What to Wear to an Outdoor Concert
Whether you're jetting off to a music festival or attending a local outdoor concert series, you need to go into the situation knowing this summer is h-o-t hot. Dressing lightly will keep you from encountering outfit distractions so you can focus more on the music! An outfit idea like the one above that includes comfortable waterproof boots is a great place to start. Sporting a bodysuit over some denim shorts is way too easy (hello, summer uniform!), and topping your concert outfit off with a bucket hat will keep the beating sun off your head and face, making for a better outdoor experience over all. Don't forget SPF and sunnies!
Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit ($58)
Urban Outfitters Checkerboard Crochet Bucket Hat ($35)
American Eagle Dreamy Drape Denim Highest Waist Baggy Short ($40, was $50)
Hunter Original Chelsea Logo Backstrap Boot ($160)
Concert Essentials – What to Bring to a Concert?
Clear Stadium-Approved Fanny Pack ($15)
Even if your concert venue doesn't have explicit rules about what you can bring in, it's best to come prepared with a venue-friendly bag. Transparent ones that meet a standardized size like this one are guaranteed to make it through the dreaded security line without a huge fuss – plus, you'll be able to see what's inside for easy access. Extra lip balm or lip oil, a travel-sized hairbrush, gum, and other purse necessities will fit in this handy fanny pack!
Hammitt Tony SML ($195)
And if you want to up the ante and opt for a slightly more stylish option, this stadium-approved bag from Hammitt does the trick! It's cute, compact, and carries all your essentials easily!
Loop Experience Earplugs ($35)
If you're even questioning, "should I wear earplugs to a concert?" in the first place, you should be wearing them. Sounds that reach 85 decibels and upwards are considered harmful to your hearing – and concerts can reach up to 120dB. Yikes! These earplugs from Loop depart from traditional earplugs (which are often drab) with style, plus provide up to 18dB of filtered noise reduction, so you can listen along without things getting too loud.
PopSockets Phone Wallet ($25)
Given the limited amount of bag space you're working with for most concerts, bringing your entire wallet could be more of a hassle than helpful. Phone wallets like this one from PopSockets are a sleek, easy way to only carry what you need (ideally, just your credit card and ID) and make room for other concert needs – merch table, anyone?
Is pepper spray allowed at concerts?
Most concert venues do not allow pepper spray to be brought in since it's considered a weapon. It really depends on each individual venue's policies as well. In some cases, the concert security team will keep your pepper spray at the front door for safe keeping until the show's over, and let you get it back upon leaving.
Are binoculars allowed at concerts?
Generally, binoculars are allowed at concerts, but you should be cautious when using them during the actual show. Some security teams may view them as a distraction for other concert-goers, or a security threat altogether.
