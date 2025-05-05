Dua Lipa and Callum Turner spent New Years Eve together, and based on the giant ring Dua's wearing on THAT finger, it looks like they could be spending the rest of their lives together too! This celebrity couple were first spotted together in January 2024, and immediately became my favorite couple, like, ever. Engagement rumors were flying by the end of the year, and thanks to some of Dua Lipa's Instagram posts, the internet is more convinced than ever that these two will be headed down the aisle soon.

Here's everything we know about those Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engagement rumors.

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner just made their red carpet debut! Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made their red carpet (er, blue carpet) debut at the 2025 Met Gala in complementary black outfits. Dua's sheer bodice and feathered skirt, plus her slick hairstyle, was giving contemporary flapper, while Callum looked dapper in a black suit and white tie. Peep Dua's ring on THAT finger!

Dua Lipa's been wearing a gorgeous ring on THAT finger since Christmas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) In a post celebrating the holidays, Dua Lipa posted a roundup of photos — led by a shot of her wearing a sherpa jacket and reindeer antlers. But as fun as her outfit is, the internet immediately focused on another detail: her new ring. It appears to be a diamond on a chunky gold band, and if you ask me, the ring's modern, glam look is the perfect vibe for the "Houdini" singer. "THE RING," one user commented, while another user said, "ENGAGED VIBESSSSSSSSSS," under another end-of-year post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) And when Dua Lipa finally posted photos from her epic New Year's Eve celebration on January 3, a third user commented, "We all still waiting to see the 💍." TLDR; the singer's fans really want to know if she's engaged! But if there's one thing I know for sure, it's that this couple won't tell us unless they want to. And I'm here for it!

And Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are totally "mad about each other." View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Dua Lipa and Callum Turner keep their relationship pretty private (aside from some very cute walks), but according to one Page Six source, they've been "mad about each other" from the start. And it's clear because these two can't keep their hands off each other! "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever," a source told The Sun in December 2024. “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake." "Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple," the source continues. "Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

Stay tuned for the latest news on Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's potential engagement