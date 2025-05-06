17 Celebrities Who Skipped The Met Gala In 2025

The Met Gala is one of the best times to see your favorite celebrities show up and show out, but not everyone showed face in 2025! From some of the world's biggest stars to iconic Met Gala regulars, there were a few celebrities we were genuinely shocked not to see this year. Here's who we definitely missed at the 2025 Met Gala!

Scroll to see every celebrity we're surprised skipped out on the Met Gala in 2025...

1. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Jamie Squire/Getty Images We haven't had a Taylor Met Gala sighting since her iconic Bleachella look, and I was really thinking this would be the best year for her to return! Travis is known for rocking unique suits and overall style, so I would have thought these two would have showed up together in a coordinated look. Definitely a missed opportunity for Tayvis fans!

2. Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Selena and Benny have definitely been pretty busy gassing each other up and dropping an album together, but I'm definitely surprised they didn't show up at the Met Gala this year. They're both very buzzy, and I would have guessed they would have walked the carpet together!

3. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images If Blake wasn't out and about doing press for Another Simple Favor, I probably wouldn't be as surprised that she and Ryan didn't show at the Met Gala given all the recent controversies. However, she's definitely not keeping a low profile, so it leads me to wonder if Anna left them off the guest list altogether...

4. Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue These two are New York royalty, hands down! Truly heartbroken we didn't get an appearance from this iconic duo!

5. Pedro Pascal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pedro Pascal is honestly a certified fashion icon, so I'm shocked we didn't get a glimpse of him at the Met Gala last night! My guess is he's busy filming — or maybe even taking a much-needed break after his whirlwind of a year. Still, I wish we could have seen him in some unique suit silhouette!

6. Lady Gaga Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue After her incredible Coachella set this year, I was sure she'd make an iconic appearance at the Met Gala. I just know she would have rocked an amazing androgynous look — and maybe even resurrected Jo Calderone!

7. Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Bechkam Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue This fashionable duo always looks good (I mean, when your mom is literally Victoria Beckham, how can you not?!), but sadly we didn't get an appearance last night. Apparently, there's a lot going on behind the scenes with the Beckham family, so these two allegedly skipped out last minute. (via New York Post)

8. Emma Stone Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Emma Stone is so elegant, and she would have looked amazing dressed to last night's theme! ESPECIALLY with her short hair right now!

9. Jennifer Lawrence Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety Jennifer Lawrence hasn't been to a Met Gala since 2015, but that didn't stop me from dreaming up a carpet appearance ten years later! However, I guess she does have a pretty new little one at home to keep an eye on.

10. Andrew Garfield Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Given his recent relationship with Monica Barbaro, I'm honestly shocked Andrew Garfield didn't walk the carpet with her! However, there's a part of me that loves that she had her own moment to shine outside of her relationship.

11. Florence Pugh Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Flo never disappoints on a red carpet, so I'm definitely sad we didn't get to see her all suited up for the Met Gala. While she's known for rocking sheer looks, I would have loved to see her in a really well-tailored suit.

12. Tom Holland Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Much like with Andrew and Monica, I'm surprised we didn't get a Tomdaya moment at the Met Gala in 2025. The couple is recently engaged and one of our favorite duos, so it was definitely a bummer not to catch them together.

Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!