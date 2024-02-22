Everything You Need To Know About Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Callum Turner In 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are some celebrity relationships that catch me off guard (like Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline), there are some that feel like they're eternal soulmates (like Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes), and then there are some that feel so electric, I scream when I find out about them — which is exactly how I reacted when I found out Dua Lipa's boyfriend is Callum Turner! The pop star and actor are at the top of their game right now and I cannot get enough of them. Here's everything you need to know about Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship, because they're my new Roman Empire.
The Latest News About Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Callum Turner
January 11, 2024 — Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Are Spotted After Masters Of The Air Premiere
After the London premiere of Callum Turner's new TV show Masters Of The Air, Dua Lipa and Callum were reportedly "getting cozy ... and slow dancing the night away," via TMZ. If you ask me, there's nothing more romantic than slow dancing together so this is a top-notch way to start off a relationship.
January 14, 2024 — Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Have Dinner Together
After Callum Turner's Q&A event in Santa Monica, California, Dua Lipa's boyfriend reportedly took the singer out to R+D Kitchen for dinner, via Page Six. (Now I *have* to know what Dua Lipa and Callum Turner order for dinner.) They both looked very British — Dua Lipa in her coat and trousers and Callum Turner in a turtleneck sweater and cargo pants.
January 16, 2024 — Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Gives Her A Kiss On The Cheek
After a dinner at LA restaurant Sushi Park, Dua Lipa's boyfriend gave the Argylle actress a really sweet kiss on the cheek. When I saw this photo I wanted to melt! Everything about this celebrity couple makes me love them: their height difference, their body language, the fact that they clearly love being around each other. Swoon!
January 30, 2024 — Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Share Lots Of PDA
During a day out in Beverly Hills, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were seen with their arms around each other, laughing, kissing, and just having a good time. They wore complimentary outfits like the power couple they are, with Dua in a white tank and light wash jeans and Callum wearing a cream-colored Henley and jeans.
February 18, 2024 — Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Attend The 2024 BAFTAS Afterparty Together
After the BAFTAs on February 18, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner headed to the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film afterparty at Annabel's nightclub in London — where they were seen holding hands! After wearing a flowing red gown to the event, Dua Lipa changed into a chic Valentino LBD with a statement necklace, while Callum Turner wore a black suit.
Was Callum Turner in Harry Potter?
Callum Turner wasn't in the original Harry Potter movies, but he did star in the Fantastic Beasts franchise as Theseus Scamander! You can also see Callum Turner in Emma., The Last Letter from Your Lover, The Boys in the Boat, and Masters of the Air.
How did Dua Lipa get discovered?
Dua Lipa starred in a 2013 commercial for The X Factor, then began recording her music in 2015 with Warner Music Group. Her career really took off thanks to songs like "New Rules" off her 2017 Dua Lipa album, but 2020's "Levitating" cemented her as a pop music icon.
What is Dua Lipa's boyfriend's age?
Callum Turner was born on February 15, 1990, making him 34 years old, while Dua Lipa (who's 28 years old) was born on August 22, 1995. The couple has a five year age gap.
