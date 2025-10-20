Everyone's Losing It Over How Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Met

If you've been on the internet at all this year, then you know that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are one of the hottest celeb couples right now. And after confirming their engagement, we also just got their absolutely adorable meet-cute story and it's left fans of the couple in a tizzy (including me, honestly).

Here's what Callum Turner had to say about the day he met Dua Lipa. Get your charcuterie ready because this story is cheesy as all get out — and I'm obsessed.

During an interview with The Sunday Times for his new movie Eternity, Callum Turner revealed he met Dua Lipa at a mutual friend's birthday party. "We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy," he says. "It’s called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too,’" he continues. "I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.'" Okay that is such a cheesy pickup line, but if Callum Turner said it to me, it would totally work. And Callum admits that was the first moment he knew they were destined for each other. “In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, 'I hear you. I understand,'" he jokes. "The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment]."

And, naturally, the internet's lost it. "Finding your soulmate reading the same book on the same page, getting proposed under Eiffel Tower, always on a vacation what God does she pray to," one X user tweeted, while another said, "may this love [hit] me like a truck." "man really hit her with a literal pickup line from the universe," a third user tweeted. “'We’re on the same page'...smooth and nerdy, unbeatable combo."

Dua Lipa also spills on their relationship in an interview with British Vogue. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she says, also admitting the couple is in no rush to get down the aisle. “We’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh, what would I wear?’” However, it sounds like Dua is dreaming a lot about her ring. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," she adds. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.” And while nuptials are on the horizon, the popstar reveals whether a family is as well. “It’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take." “I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens," she adds. "I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."

