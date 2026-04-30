Does anyone else reach for canned cocktails the second the weather warms up? Same. When your calendar fills with beach days, backyard BBQs, camping trips, and spontaneous park picnics, the last thing you want is to be stuck measuring, mixing, or hauling a full bar setup. Canned cocktails are easy, portable, and made for moments like these—just toss a few in your cooler and go.

Whether you're stretched out on a blanket by the water, grilling with friends, or watching the sunset around a campfire, these ready-to-sip drinks let you stay present and actually enjoy it all. Here are our favorite canned cocktails to bring along for every outdoor hang this season.

Here are delicious canned cocktails for your outdoor hangs.

Dogfish Head Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush Craving something citrusy and tropical? Look no further. Even if you live in the coldest snowy climate, you'll feel like you're on the sandy white beaches of Hawaii with every sip.

Golden Rule Golden Rule Tinis Midnight Espresso Martini The party hasn't officially started until you've gotten a good swig of this Golden Rule Tinis Midnight Espresso Martini. Everything from the bold coffee taste to the outstandingly adorable graphic design has me hooked.

Target Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary Yes, yes, yes, and yes! I'm living for the intense umami and zesty flavors with that hit of spice blended into the mix. I'll take three more, please.

Amazon Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Enjoy a Jack and Coke right at your fingertips, without having to become a part-time bartender while mixing it all up yourself. This particular whiskey cocktail has a notably stronger flavor profile, so if you want something a bit more intense, you'll love this one.

Amazon Salt Point Greyhound Let's not beat around the bush with the alcohol content. If you're ready to party-party, this Salt Point Greyhound is calling your name. It offers two servings per can! As always, drink responsibly.

Tia Linda's Tia Linda's Margarita If you love that classic tangy margarita flavor combined with authentic cane sugar, you're gonna be obsessed with Tia Linda's. It's just as delicious as something you'd order at your fave Mexican restaurant, so be sure to pair it with some good tacos for double the fun.

Fishers Island Fishers Island Lemonade This is the ultimate coastal beach drink. I am obsessed with the luscious, zesty flavor, along with the barrel-aged whiskey mixed with vodka. You'll feel completely transported to Fishers Island, New York, regardless of where you're located. It comes in several different flavors, including Pink Flamingo, Blueberry Wave, and Nude Peach.

Captain Morgan Captain Morgan Sliced Variety Pack Here's another winner for fans of all things fruity and fun. I'm truly in love with all the flavor options here, but my faves are the Mango Mai Tai and Passionfruit Hurricane.

Sprinter Sprinter Vodka Soda Is Vodka Soda your go-to drink at bars? If so, meet your new favorite canned cocktail, courtesy of Kylie Jenner (yes, this is her company). It mixes sparkling water, vodka, and real fruit juice together.

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