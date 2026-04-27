The 13 Essential Cocktails You Need For The Perfect Kentucky Derby Party

See the best Kentucky Derby cocktails with recipes below!

marks this year's, and there's no better way to prep for the races than with ais the ultimate addition to your, but we've also got some other ideas for drinks as well. Keep yourself and your guests entertained with Derby-themed cocktails like the ones below—and get ready to gather 'round at Churchill Downs.

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Woodford Reserve Ingredients: 2 ounces Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

½ ounces Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cocktail Syrup

Fresh mint leaves

Crushed ice Instructions: Express the essential oils in the mint leaves by rubbing them inside a julep cup or a rocks glass. To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon, and crushed ice. Stir. Garnish with more crushed ice, a sprig of fresh mint, and dust with powdered sugar, if desired.

Garden Cherry Bourbon Smash Half Baked Harvest Cherries truly shine in the summertime, so what better way to enjoy them than in this fruity and fizzy cocktail? Ginger beer adds an element of spice and punch to this cocktail fit for the Derby. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Sweet Strawberry Green Tea Spritzer No Eggs Or Ham Iced tea pairs sweetly with summer, and this refreshing cocktail recipe has every flavor you could want from a rejuvenating drink. From fresh fruit to sparkling sips, you'll want to fill up your Kentucky Derby glass with this immediately. (via No Eggs Or Ham)

The Summer's Smooovest White Claw Ingredients: 1.5 ounces White Claw Premium Vodka

1/2 ounces sugar syrup

1 large chunk of watermelon

Pinch of chipotle seasoning Instructions: Add watermelon and chipotle to shaker, muddle, then add other ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a watermelon wedge covered in chipotle seasoning.

Vodka Orange Cocktail (Screwdriver) Give Recipe Orange juice provides a light, fruity flavor above punchy vodka for an entertaining cocktail. Make a big batch to serve to your fellow Derby-goers! (via Give Recipe)

Woodford Reserve Spire Woodford Reserve Ingredients: 1.5 ounces Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 ounces lemonade

1 ounces cranberry juice Instructions: Add ingredients to mixing glass and stir. Pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Honey Bourbon Punch Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. Ingredients (serves 8-10): 8 ounces Natalie’s Tangerine juice

6 ounces lemon juice

2 cups bourbon

2 12-ounce cans of ginger ale

1⁄4 cup honey

Slices of tangerine and lemon

Orange bitters Instructions: 1. In a large pitcher, combine the Natalie’s Tangerine juice, lemon juice, bourbon, bitters, and honey.

2. Whisk well to dissolve the honey.

3. Stir in the ginger ale and slices of tangerine & lemon when ready to serve.

4. Pour over ice and enjoy!

Easy Rosé Spritzer Salt & Lavender Give your rosé a quick refresh by adding crisp club soda and lemon. Each swig sends you further into summertime fun! (via Salt & Lavender)

Salty Dog Cocktail The Endless Meal Grapefruit gets incorporated with gin (or vodka!) to form a truly impeccable cocktail to sip while watching the Kentucky Derby. (via The Endless Meal)

Kombucha Radler Live Eat Learn You won't want to miss sipping this easy libation. Just combine your ideal ratio of beer to kombucha, garnish with lemon, and you've got yourself an unforgettable drink. (via Live Eat Learn)

The Falcon White Claw Ingredients: 1 ounces White Claw Premium Vodka

1/2 ounces orange bitters apéritif

1 ounces blood orange juice

1/4 ounces vanilla syrup

1 ounce champagne Instructions: Add all ingredients other than champagne to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake well. Strain into champagne flute and top with champagne. For the vanilla syrup: Add 1 part water to 2 parts sugar and stir until dissolved. Add this to a pot with 1 vanilla bean and bring to a boil.

Old Fashioned Culinary Hill For something a little stronger, opt for an Old Fashioned on Derby day. Make a super sophisticated version by getting creative with the orange peel garnish! (via Culinary Hill)

Tropical Coconut Orange Mango Mimosa Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. Ingredients (serves 6-8): 8ounces Natalie’s Orange Mango juice

1 bottle of Prosecco

8 ounces coconut water

2 tablespoons honey

1⁄4 cup shredded coconut

Lime slice for garnish Instructions: 1. In a pitcher, combine the Natalie’s Orange Mango juice and coconut water.

2. Rim 6-8 champagne flutes with the honey then dip in the shredded coconut.

3. Pour half of the glass full of the orange mango coconut mixture, and top with chilled Prosecco.

4. Garnish with a lime. Enjoy!

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This post has been updated.

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