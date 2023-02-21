These National Margarita Day Recipes Are As Colorful As They Are Tasty
We don't really need a reason to mix up a margarita come 5:00, but if we did, what better excuse than National Margarita Day?! This year's falls on a Wednesday, which is the perfect excuse to extend Taco Tuesday right into Hump Day. Whether you prefer your drink on the rocks, baked into a pie (!!), or blended into a slush, there are plenty of different ways to enjoy a marg in every color of the rainbow.
These drinks feature a variety of different fruits, flavors, and salts, but one thing's for sure: if you love margarita recipes, you're sure to find a drink that will make your evening tastier. Keep scrolling for our favorite National Margarita Day recipes.
What is National Margarita Day?
National Margarita Day is a day that celebrates one of our favorite drinks: margaritas! Celebrate by making one of our favorite marg recipes below.
What day is National Margarita Day?
National Margarita Day is on February 22. This year, it's a Wednesday.
Is margarita Spanish or Mexican?
There are a few different sources who have claimed the margarita throughout the years, but it's commonly accepted that the drink was a Mexican invention.
National Margarita Day Drink Recipes
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
Berry Margarita
Combine 1 oz Cointreau, 1.5 oz Blanco Tequila, .75 oz fresh lime juice, and 4 fresh blackberries into a shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a blackberry (or two ;)). (Recipe courtesy of Cointreau)
Honey Strawberry Basil Margarita
Make this marg now for a taste of warmer weather, or wait until your first spring cookout. Either way, it's sure to be a fan favorite. You can even spice it up with some DIY hot honey if you want to. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL
The Sunset Margarita
Combine 1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila, 1 oz Agave nectar, a splash of squeezed lime juice, and a splash of blood orange juice with pulp in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a blood orange slice. (Recipe courtesy of Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL)
Watermelon Jelly Margarita
There are lots of different ways to make this jelly marg (and yes there is jelly inside), depending on how you're feeling. For the salted rim, you can go for Himalayan salt or mix pink food coloring into some Kosher salt. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas
With berries, jalapeños, and agave, this drink is a little bit sweet and a little bit spicy. It's also the perfect addition to any girls' brunch! The key to getting a nice consistency is to freeze the strawberries before adding them to the blender. (via Brit + Co)
Frozen Watermelon Margarita Push Pop
Turn your margs into a handheld snack with this fun recipe. Just blend all your ingredients together, freeze, and serve! Leave out the booze to make this recipe kid- or baby shower-friendly. (via Brit + Co)
Frozen Watermelon Mint Margaritas
Consider this your perfect Margarita Day sip. Add ice to the blender to turn this marg into a slush, or leave it out if you'd prefer a more liquified drink. (via Brit + Co)
Prickly Pear Margaritas
These margs are like summer in a cup! They're perfect for any warm-weather bash that you might be hosting, and we love any drink that lets us use edible flowers. Make these for Mother's Day, bridal showers, or birthday brunches. (via Brit + Co)
Mango Raspberry Margarita
There's a secret ingredient that makes this margarita stand out from the crowd: cayenne! Mixed with sugar, the sweet and spicy cayenne rim adds just the right amount of kick to balance out the natural sugars in the mango and the raspberries. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
Frozen Watermelon Margarita
Blend 1 oz Cointreau, 2 oz Blanco Tequila, 1 oz fresh lime juice, .75 oz watermelon syrup, and 7 ice cubes with a high-powered blender. Pour into a Margarita glass that's rimmed with chili salt. Add a lime garnish. For the watermelon syrup, add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon and 1/4 cup of simple syrup to blender and puree. (Recipe courtesy of Cointreau)
Photo courtesy of Corralejo Tequila.
Corralejo Spanish Peach Margarita
Tear five mint leaves into fourths and add to a shaker. Add 2 oz. Corralejo Silver, ½ oz. Peach schnapps, ¾ oz. Agave nectar, and 1 oz. lemon juice, then shake. Strain over ice into a rocks glass and add a mint leaf garnish. (Courtesy of Corralejo Tequila)
Courtesy of Los Arango Tequila.
Los Arango Amante Picante
Combine 2 oz. Los Arango Blanco Tequila, ¼ oz. roasted pineapple & habanero Agave nectar, 4 dashes of cilantro tincture, 2 drops saline rocks ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake. Rim Tajín onto a rocks glass, then add fresh ice. Hawthorne strain the cocktail into the glass. Top with a few drops of the lime oil, a torched pineapple wedge, and a habanero pepper slice. (Courtesy of Los Arango Tequila)
Photo courtesy of Ilegal Mezcal.
Ilegal Mezcal Passionfruit Marg
Add 1.5 oz Ilegal Joven, .75 oz agave, .75 oz lime, .75 oz fresh passionfruit syrup into a build in shaker tin with ice. Shake. Pour into rocks glass with a Tajín rim. (Courtesy of Ilegal Mezcal.)
Photo courtesy of The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, New York
The Treasurita Margarita
Combine 1 oz. 15 Don Julio Banco Tequila, .5 oz. orange liqueur, .5 oz. mango juice, .5 sliced jalapeño, .25 oz. fresh lime juice, .5 oz. agave syrup in a blender, shake well. Rim a chilled glass with salt or sugar and pour the mix in. Garnish with a lime wedge. (Recipe courtesy of The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterparkin Monticello, New York)
Image courtesy of Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, SC
Lemon Mezcal Margarita
Combine 1.75 oz Mezcal, 0.5 oz St Germaine Elderflower Liquor, 2 oz Lemonade, 0.5 oz Lemon and Lime Juice, Smoked Hickory Salt Rim in a shaker, then shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Rim with hickory salt and garnish with a lemon wheel. (Recipe courtesy of Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, SC)
Pineapple Margaritas
Pineapples are a great way to make everything brighter and fruitier. Aside from the pineapple, the only ingredients you need are triple sec, tequila, agave, and a lime. Easy peasy! (via Brit + Co)
Sparkling Passion Fruit Margarita
A bit of champagne makes this marg bubbly, and the slice of passion fruit adds some color. You can customize this recipe by changing the lime and agave ratio depending on your sweet tooth. (via Brit + Co)
Key Lime Beergaritas
The tart flavor of key limes is great for when the weather starts to warm up. Depending on whether you like things sweet or salty, you can pick between a salted or sugared rim...or change it up every time you make one! (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada
Margarita Jala-piña
Add 2oz Reposado tequila, 3/4oz cointreau, 1oz fresh lime juice, 3/4oz fresh grapefruit juice, 1oz pineapple juice, 1/4oz grapefruit liqueur, 3 jalapeño slices and ice to a shaker and shake vigorously. Moisten the rim of your glass with the juice from a lime wedge. Rim the glass with chili espresso salt. Strain drink onto fresh ice. Garnish with slices of lime, jalapeño, and a pineapple leaf. (Recipe courtesy of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegasin Las Vegas, Nevada)
Photo courtesy of Perch 360 at the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda, Florida
Sweet Heat Margarita
Combine 1.5 oz. jalapeño tequila, 1.5 oz. triple sec, 1.5 oz. coconut concentrate, 4 oz. sour mix, 1 muddled orange, 2 muddled limes, and 2 muddled jalapeños in a shaker, shake, and strain over ice. Top with red pepper flakes and add orange, lime and jalapeño wheels as a garnish. (Recipe courtesy of Perch 360at theWyvern Hotelin Punta Gorda, Florida)
Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, in Dallas, Texas
Dean’s Margarita at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas – Dallas, TX
Fill shaker with ice, then add 1.5 oz Dean’s Bar Aged Avion Reposado, 0.75 oz Damiana herbal liquor, 0.5 oz agave nectar, and 0.75 oz lime juice. Shake until the tin is frosted and beaded with sweat. Rim your glass with salt, then pour the drink into the glass over ice and garnish with lime. (Recipe courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, in Dallas, Texas)
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
The Original Margarita
Combine 1 oz Cointreau, 2 oz Blanco tequila, and 1 oz fresh lime juice in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain the drink into a rocks glass with a salt rim. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve. (Recipe courtesy of Cointreau)
Keto Avocado Margarita
We'll add avocados to just about anything, and that includes cocktails. Avocados make this marg cool *and* smooth, and since this recipe is keto, it doesn't have as many calories as some other margaritas. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of Tanteo Tequila.
Tanteo Jalapeño Margarita
Combine 2 oz. Tanteo jalapeño, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 3/4 oz. Agave nectar and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. (Courtesy of Tanteo Tequila)
Photo courtesy of Purecane™.
Cucumber and Jalapeño Margarita
Boil 1/2 cup of water. Add in 4 Purecane™ packets once the water is boiling. Remove from heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool completely by keeping it in the fridge while you do the next step.
Muddle ½ a sliced medium cucumber and ½ of a sliced, de-seeded jalapeño in the bottom of a pitcher or a bowl. If you don't have a muddler, use the back of a spoon or fork to do this. (Tip: if you want more spice, add the jalapeño seeds! They've got all the heat).
Combine the cooled simple syrup with ½ cup fresh lime juice (about 6-7 limes), 2 oz Triple Sec, and 6 oz tequila in the pitcher over your muddled cucumber and jalapeño mixture. Stirs a few times to combine the flavors. Serve over ice, garnish with jalapeño, lime, and cucumber slices, and enjoy. (Recipe courtesy of Purecane™)
Photo courtesy of Lolita’s Bistro in Laredo, Texas
Desert Water
Combine 3 oz unsweetened aloe vera juice and 0.25 oz fresh lime juice with 1 tbsp sugar or agave syrup. Stir until dissolved. Use a lime wedge to wet half the rim of an old-fashioned glass, then dip it into 3 tbsp coarse sea salt + 1-2 tbsp fresh or dried chile piquin mixture. Fill the glass with ice, pour in the juice and sugar mix, then add 1 oz Sotol. Stir well and top with three dashes of grapefruit bitters. Add a lime peel garnish and serve. (Recipe courtesy of Lolita’s Bistro in Laredo, Texas)
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
Matcha Margarita
Combine 1 oz of Cointreau, 2 oz of Blanco tequila, .75 oz fresh lime juice, and .5 BSP matcha green tea powder in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Add a lime slice as a garnish. (Recipe courtesy of Cointreau)
Photo courtesy of the Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan in Freeport, Bahamas
Blue One Ocean Margarita at Grand Lucayan – Freeport, Bahamas
Combine 2 oz Jose Cuervo tequila, 1 oz Cointreau, 1 oz blue curacao, freshly squeezed lime, and ice in a shaker and shake well. Pour into a chilled glass that's garnished with a lime wedge and salt. (Recipe courtesy of theLighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan in Freeport, Bahamas)
Galactic Margarita
A margarita is already one of the most fun drinks out there, but this blue, sparkly recipe makes it even better! Freeze your ice with star-shaped silicone ice tray and dust the rim of the glass with purple and blue sugar to take things to the next level. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of Savannah Tequila Co. in Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Georgia
Desert Rose at Savannah Tequila Co. in Plant Riverside District – Savannah, GA
Moisten the edge of your glass with a lemon slice, then rim your glass with Himalayan salt. Combine 1.5 oz avion blanco, 1.0 oz Combier raspberry, 0.50 oz Triple Sec, 1.0 oz lime juice, and 3 dashes of rose water with ice in a shaker, then shake. Strain in your glass, top with ice, and garnish with a fresh flower. (Recipe courtesy of Savannah Tequila Co. in Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Georgia)
National Margarita Day Recipes You Can Eat
Margarita Cheesecakes
The miniature cheesecakes are the perfect dose of dessert and margs all in one. To get the right consistency, let it chill in the fridge for four hours before serving. (via Brit + Co)
Margarita Pie
If you're looking for a new way to have a margarita, try making it into a pie! It'll take you under an hour to make this delicious dish. (via Brit + Co)
Margarita Cupcakes
Get your fill of margs with these bite-sized cupcakes. They're perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth and they feature those lime and tequila flavors that we love. The most unexpected aspect of this recipe is definitely the delicious dash of salt. (via Barley & Sage)
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more National Margarita Day recipes!
- Drop Everything: Edible “Bath Bombs” for Your Cocktails Now Exist ... ›
- 17 Margarita-Flavored Recipes That Prove *Every* Day Can Be ... ›
- This Is How to Throw the Ultimate Margarita Day Party - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Easy Margarita Recipes for National Margarita Day - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Ways to Celebrate National Margarita Day - Brit + Co ›
- Sip On This Honey Strawberry Basil Margarita Recipe - Brit + Co ›
- Summer Margarita Ideas 2022 — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!