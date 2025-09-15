A watch party is never complete without a delicious drink, and The Summer I Turned Pretty is no exception. The final season premieres on July 16 (literally next week, I can't believe it!) and if you're already planning a whole get together for the final round of Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah, then this "Belly Fizz" from Casa Azul Orgánico is the perfect addition to the menu. And the best part is it's super easy to turn into a mocktail too. I also found 4 other drink ideas so that no matter what your favorite flavors are, there's a drink for you. Let's get into it!

Here are 5 perfect The Summer I Turned Pretty-inspired cocktail recipes for your season 3 premiere party on July 16, 2025.

1. The "Belly Fizz" Casa Azul Orgánico Casa Azul Orgánico describes the "Belly Fizz" as a next-level version of a Tequila Soda, and promises it's "made for coastal crushes and coming-of-age chaos." And it only requires a few ingredients! If you want to make this a mocktail, you can just remove the tequila and increase the other ingredients, or even swap the sparkling water for a soda. Ingredients: 1.5 oz Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Blanco

.75 oz Hibiscus Raspberry Tea Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz Sparkling Water Method: Add all ingredients except sparkling water to highball glass. Fill glass with ice and top with sparkling water. Gently stir to combine. Garnish with hibiscus leaf or edible orchid.

2. The Ultimate Pomegranate Margarita Half Baked Harvest Tried-and-true TSITP fans will remember Belly making everyone pomegranate margaritas in the first season during 4th of July (thanks to her dad's girlfriend's recipe), but Half Baked Harvest takes it a step farther by adding even more fruity goodness. Okay, technically this is a Christmas drink but take out the rosemary and cinnamon stick and no one will know the difference ;). (via Half Baked Harvest)

3. Frozen Lemonade Cocktail Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. Very few flavors take me back to summers as a child like lemonade. So how could I say no to a frozen lemonade cocktail! It's refreshing, tasty, and so pretty. Just make sure you keep your eye on the blender — Mr. Fisher definitely doesn't want another crazy blender accident. (via Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.)

4. Tangerine Orange Mezcal Cocktail Recipe Brit + Co Citrus fruits make summer more fun, and this orange mezcal will make your The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere even brighter! Don't forget to save a couple orange slices to snack on at the beach. (via Brit + Co)

5. Kiawah Sunrise Timbers Kiawah In the vein of TV-inspired cocktails, this Selling Sunset-inspired Kiawah Sunrise gives all the summer vibes, thanks to its fruity flavors and bubbly consistency. Consider this the ultimate poolside drink for your Belly-approved night swims. (via Timbers Kiawah)

