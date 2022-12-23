Everything You Need To Know About Capricorn Traits & Compatibility
Capricorns are unique and special beings born between December 22 and January 20. Capricorns fall under the Earth sign zodiac element alongside Tauruses and Virgos.
CommonCapricorn traits include being hard-working and ambitious, austere, and deeply loyal to others. They tend to hold onto relationships for a lifetime and try to maintain a happy and healthy dynamic with their loved ones. They may not always show how much they care, but they feel it on a deep level. If you’re curious to understand how your zodiac sign gets along with the Capricorn, read more and compare notes to your experiences!
Capricorn and Aries
Cardinal signs will find it hard to get along, unless they compromise from the get-go. Capricorns like to take charge and be the best at all that they do, which means that competitiveness would be an ongoing issue with an Aries. If they put their swords down and opt to choose a friendly route, then they will be lifelong friends who can support each other through the ups and downs. However, it can take a while to reach that level of friendship if they are not self-aware enough in their personal lives to live up to their highest vibe.
Capricorn and Taurus
These two earth signs get along on paper, but conflict often exists between them because they both can be incredibly controlling and want to take charge of projects they might be working on together. Lines can blur between the two of them, making it hard for them to understand who the actual boss is. However, if both signs want to have a relationship without heaviness or drama, they will be able to align themselves towards a causal friendship. Doing so will lead to a multitude of fun and good times ahead.
Capricorn and Gemini
Although these two signs don’t classically get along, they can connect over work. Both signs are known to take on a heap of projects, which means that they both understand what it takes. They will find camaraderie in the workplace and be each other's biggest supporters. As colleagues and coworkers, Capricorn and Gemini can thrive. When it comes to a romantic relationship, it can be hard for Gemini to feel free from Capricorns controlling demeanor. Conversely, Capricorn may find Gemini a little too flaky and carefree for their liking to fully romantically commit.
Capricorn and Cancer
Opposites attract when Capricorn and Cancer come together. Although sparks fly at first, due to their cardinal alliance and desire to commit themselves to each other ASAP, their innate emotional natures may take time to develop. Both Capricorn and Cancer are deeply sentimental — but Cancer shows and expresses their feelings with ease, while the Capricorn takes on an aloof, guarded standpoint. Overall, these two are a match. Cancer's openness could lead to a few tense moments in the future.
Capricorn and Leo
Overall, it’s a match. Both Capricorn and Leo are extremely loyal individuals and are willing to go the extra mile for each other. When push comes to shove, they’ll always defend the other and be there through thick and thin. Since they are both bull-headed at times, disagreements can occur easily. If they give the other room to breathe and aren’t constantly critiquing ideas, then they both can get along well. Capricorn’s conservative professional nature can help Leo find their footing at work. Tense moments can persist, but they’ll get along for the most part.
Capricorn and Virgo
Earth signs like Capricorn and Virgo are known to give their all to make relationships work since they believe determination can help make one’s dreams come true. The sky’s the limit when they put their heads and hearts together. The only caveat is that Virgo can overthink matters too much, while Capricorn acts by their gut feeling. If they can find a middle ground to help them solve problems, there's nothing that they can’t do. One good thing is that they share the same aesthetic, which means decorating joint spaces and shopping for clothes will be tons of fun.
Capricorn and Libra
Capricorn can rely on Libra to help elevate their career. The guidance that Libra offers Capricorn will take them from secretary to CEO in no time. On the flip side, Libra feels at home in the company of Capricorn, as Capricorn helps Libra to build balance in life and keep Libra cemented in their foundation. These two zodiac signs are both geared towards growing and improving their lives, which means that they can connect over tools that allow them to transform. Plus, they’ll both commit towards a long and enduring friendship that can grow with time.
Capricorn and Scorpio
Capricorn and Scorpio know how to motivate each other to attain greatness. This astrological pairing connects over every and any issue, as they share the same perspective. The greatness can transcend to work efforts as well. Scorpio can work on projects and give their all towards ensuring progress happens, while Capricorn makes sure that the endeavor is completed to its best capacity. They work together swimmingly well — as long as they know that neither of them is the boss. Cooperative efforts can go far between these two zodiac signs and lead to amazing things if they let it happen.
Capricorn and Sagittarius
These neighboring signs get along well. Both communicate concisely and directly. However, Sagittarius is more adventurous and wants to take risks — Capricorn is the opposite. The Capricorn likes structure and the Sagittarius goes with the flow. When these two play after work, they do so with full force and have a great time together — as long as Capricorn relaxes and enjoys the time. Sagittarius offers Capricorn lots of levity and laughter.
Capricorn and Capricorn
Power plays can exist when two Capricorns unite because they both want to achieve the same level of success. This means that they will always be in competition with each other. Even if they are not wanting to usurp the other from their throne, there will be frenemy elements that are thrust onto the relationship. Trust could be hard if the two signs aren’t completely open and honest with each other. However, they can be the best of friends if they join forces and use their skills to achieve greatness as a team — instead of individually.
Capricorn and Aquarius
What a radical pair of comrades! Being the rule breaker that Aquarius is — the pair has two traditional planetary rulers — Saturn and Uranus. This makes the two signs similar; however, Aquarius is more of an individual than Capricorn who sticks to the status quo. When they get together, Aquarius will push Capricorn to be more defiant and to embrace their uniqueness, making them less uptight. In return, Capricorn will be the Aquarius' anchor in times of need, companionship, and turbulence.
Capricorn and Pisces
These two zodiac signs can produce sweet harmony together, as long as they express their sentiments to each other in a kind way. This may be extra easy for Capricorn, who will put a positive spin on matters in an effort to avoid conflict. Pisces can get a little temperamental if not given the right amount of TLC from the partnership. However, they’ll be able to find a comfort zone that radiates joy and love over time. Pisces just needs patience from Capricorn.
