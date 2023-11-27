Your December Horoscope Is All About Loving Yourself And Others A Little More This Year
While we can plan our own goals as we near the beginning of the new year this December, the ever-shifting planets often have their own growth in mind for us. Luckily, these astrological movements can help us make more informed decisions about how we wanna approach the dawn of the coming calendar year.
December starts off strong, with Mercury moving in to Capricorn on the first, urging us to communicate efficiently and effectively. From there, Venus glides into Scorpio on December 4, activating our passions and desires. Neptune turns direct in Pisces on December 6, dissolving illusions that have been clouding our judgment since June 30. The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 12 opens our eyes to fresh ideas and perspectives. December 13 (HBD, TSwift) brings Mercury Retrograde our way, allowing us to reflect.
The Sun enters Capricorn and a new season begins on December 21, bringing determination and comfort to our lives. Mercury Retrograde enters Sagittarius on December 23, urging us to embrace old philosophies. The Full Moon in Cancer on December 26 asks us to invite tenderness and release emotions. Venus enters Sagittarius on December 29, bringing adventure to our love lives. Jupiter turns direct in Taurus on December 30, adding optimism to the last days of 2024.
While everyone has their own unique paths — and your personal planetary alignments which ultimately affect how you may move through the world around you — these key dates all add up to one thing: we're headed towards the end of the year with a bang. There's not an emotional T left uncrossed, from our love lives to our mental states, so be prepared to take on a lot and bring on a clean slate for 2024. Here's your December horoscope to see what's in store for your sign.
Aries
As you move forward, you may feel like the current career path you are on isn't necessarily where you want to be — and that's okay. The upcoming month can be a chance for you to take action and transform your career trajectory, so take charge and take the professional reins again. This could be freshening up your LinkedIn, updating your resume, taking lunch meetings with mentors — the choice is yours, and it all starts with taking the first step towards change. We believe in you!
Taurus
Taurus, you're one of the strongest of the zodiac, bringing forth a fortitude that many dream of. This month, tap into your inner strength and make a positive impact on the world around you. So much is happening all the time, and your innate talents can help those around you find peace and solace. Consider dedicating your time to a charitable cause in your local community or getting involved in a humanitarian project that aligns with your values — whatever you pick will make a major impact. Your energy has the power to create meaningful change, so use it wisely to help others.
Gemini
Relationships are always important, but especially for you right now, Gemini. The crucial part is actually recognizing the people you can depend on, particularly when you have doubts about who you can confide in. But for those special few you have in your corner? Be sure to show appreciation for these connections by expressing gratitude and returning the gesture with kind words. One simple act of showing appreciation — be it a text or a thoughtful gift — can help people understand the depth of your relationship with them and vice versa.
Cancer
Cancer, you make strong bonds with the people around you, often creating a network of people you can learn from and lean on. This month, be sure to remember those people and strengthen your career with the help of your connections. Because you've cultivated these relationships with your genuinely kind nature, they'll likely jump at the opportunity to help you at the end of the day, be it people you've already worked with or otherwise. You should definitely update your LinkedIn, and even schedule some time to reconnect with former colleagues — you never know what promising opportunities may arise!
Leo
It's no secret that you love to make major moves, Leo. Although you’re excited to take risks and dive headfirst into new opportunities, it's important to embrace a little more balance with that energy by thinking a little more practically. Take an extra moment to consider what it takes to be successful before you jump right into something new this month. All this to say, that doesn't mean you can't pursue something else — nurturing your passionate nature can be really promising for the most part. But, by using both your impulsive and practical sides, you can navigate these situations with ease and better achieve your goals.
Virgo
You may be a more independent soul, Virgo, but you don't have to do it all on your own. In the coming days, prioritizing spending quality time with your family members and close friends will add some ease into your life — especially if you've been going full speed ahead for a while now. Find comfort and joy in these loved ones, embracing their support and sound advice because these are the folks who know (and love) you best. This close relationship allows them to guide you back on track with objective and subjective opinions, helping them give you clarity and decreasing all that weight you've had on your shoulders. It's time to let go and exhale.
Libra
Libras are often seen as social butterflies, flitting around from friend group to friend group, but that doesn't mean they don't form genuine relationships in the process. This month, take a moment to reach out and reconnect with old friends and family members for a heartwarming holiday season, Libra. Whether you may not have left off on the best foot, or maybe you just haven't had the chance to chat in a while, these people add more to your life than they subtract. In order for this to be productive, definitely avoid bringing up old arguments or issues and instead focus on starting fresh and staying in touch for the long haul. Your charm and wit are one of your biggest assets, so use those to navigate any potential conflicts that may arise — or even just to keep the festivities going! Cheers!
Scorpio
It's normal to keep some things close to the chest, and even to struggle with sharing more emotional aspects of your life...but you don't want that to hinder how you ultimately expressing yourself. It's crucial to communicate your feelings to those who matter to you — this helps them know and love you better, allowing them to meet you where you're at and give you what you need. Plus, they'll know that you trust them, building a bond that really only comes from this kind of clear, open communication. The more comfortable you become with expressing yourself, the easier it will be to build long-lasting relationships. Use your words wisely, Scorpio.
Sagittarius
Money makes the world go around, and maybe yours is spinning a too little quickly right now, Sagittarius. Spending gives you that sweet, sweet dopamine hit, but it's important to keep in mind that you've definitely struggled to manage your finances lately. This month, it's absolutely crucial to stick to a budget in the coming weeks — especially when it comes to the holiday season in all it's gifting glory. We know it's hard, but try to avoid overspending, and if you desire something that's beyond your budget, do yourself a big favor and just wait for discounts. Everything goes on sale after the holidays, so add what you want to a wish list and keep an eye on the price over time. ALSO, remember to keep the receipt in case of a change of heart — or if you need the cash. This is paramount for ringing in the new year nicely.
Capricorn
You're absolutely the leader of the pack when you're familiar with your surroundings, Capricorn — and we love that about you! But sometimes your confidence waivers when you're navigating unknown territory, be it at work or elsewhere. It's totally understandable to feel more comfortable in situations you already know, however, it's super important to remember that personal growth and progress require stepping outside of your comfort zone. Take a little more risks this month in order to make the most of your time and efforts. This could be speaking up in a meeting, or saying hi to someone across the bar. You may have had some weird past experiences — and it's okay to hold on to those a little — be mindful of how much energy you devote to them and focus on moving forward towards your goals. Being bold may bring more success and satisfaction at the end of the day.
Aquarius
Holidays can be happy, but this season can also be overwhelming and even triggering at times for some. With your big heart, It's important to prioritize your well-being and take time to heal if necessary, Aquarius. It's okay to step back from the holiday chaos and focus on taking care of yourself. Read that book you keep eyeing on the shelf. Make your favorite meal. Go get your nails done. Buy that top that's been sitting in your cart. Take a nap. Watch a holiday rom-com. Whatever you need to wind down and relax is worth investing in. Remember, you are the most important person in your life, so give yourself some TLC this month.
Pisces
Some may say Pisces have their heads in the clouds, but sometimes that dreaminess is just a way to sort through all the big feelings you have. Those feelings may only get amplified amidst all the noise and chatter in your family, so it's important to note when you need to take a break and breathe on your own turf for a little bit. Plan a fun evening out with your close friends and confide in them about what's going on — they'll make for great sounding boards and offer you genuine support in your time of need. Also, if you're not up for any social interaction (totally understand that!), you can find a moment alone to rest, journal, jump on the phone, or whatever helps you navigate your emotional needs. Just remember: feelings are valid, and we can't always control them, but we can control how we react to them. Give yourself grace this month.
