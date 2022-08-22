Virgo Compatibility: What Zodiac Sign Is Your Best Match?
As the second earth sign of the zodiac, Virgo is known for their intellect and heady nature. They are slow to make judgments, as they like to evaluate all of the information in front of them and formulate their own conclusions. This sign increases its own unique energy by not caring what other people think, as they strive to be the best versions of themselves. When in relationships, Virgos tend to be extremely generous and kind, until their patience is exasperated. They will grant you calmness and loyalty, as long as they are not taken for granted. Keep reading for a guide to Virgo compatibility.
Virgo and Virgo
When two Virgos come together, they can be extremely picky and austere. Their analytical minds force them to comprehend every situation and figure things out from a clear perspective. This means that every rug will be overturned and every situation analyzed until they are able to formulate a decision. The good news is that they will have a lot of patience for each other and never force the other to do things that are out of their comfort zone. But, they must be careful not to assert themselves and project their energy onto each other as they’re mirrors of themselves.
Virgo and Libra
When Virgo and Libra link up, they’ll look to each other to create an empire. Virgo will call upon Libra for professional and monetary insights, as the air sign will help Virgo strategize different ways to increase their income. The caveat is that Libra will always have a defensive manner when it comes to the Virgo, as they may not see eye-to-eye with the earth sign at times. However, this does not mean that they won’t connect over professional ventures, because they can help each other make beautiful music together if Virgo leaves their nitpicking out of the equation.
Virgo and Scorpio
Scorpio and Virgo get to know each other on a deep level. They’re both known to be excellent detectives, as they are both always searching for the truth in matters. Virgo lends logic to Scorpio’s passionate nature, while Scorpio brings out the desire in Virgo. They can be lifelong friends or steamy lovers, due to the fact that they can see within each other’s souls. Seeing one another on a spiritual level is beautiful, which is why they won’t veer from becoming intimate (something that can happen fast). Nothing is off the table for conversation — if Virgo eases up.
Virgo and Sagittarius
The attraction is high between Virgo and Sagittarius. The caveat is that it may be fleeting for Sagittarius, who trots on to the next best thing faster than they can commit to one person. Sagittarius is a fire sign, meaning they are adventurous and they are overzealous with their emotions. Oftentimes, they say what’s on their mind without thinking clearly, resulting in chaos due to the fact that they express sentiments that they may not feel. For Virgo, they say exactly what they feel when they feel it. If they commit, it’ll be a fleeting romance or fling.
Virgo and Capricorn
This earthy duo will not only have fun together, but they’ll also share a lust for life like no other. As long as they remind each other to laugh or share a sarcastic note about mundane activities and work, they’ll liven up each other’s vibe and add gusto to their orb. Both Virgo and Capricorn like to work hard, which means they will party even harder after hours and on weekends. They will urge the other to take more risks and get out of their comfort zones — especially when it comes to their romantic, dating, creative, sexual, and artistic world.
Virgo and Aquarius
As one of the more curious couplings, these two will have lots to talk about. Exchanging ideas and views comes naturally when they connect, but that doesn’t mean they share a deep understanding of the other’s needs. Aquarius can be stubborn, rigid, and preachy, while Virgo is more open minded, flexible, and quiet. Yes, they can come together and form a bond — however, it won’t be long lasting due to Aquarius’ desire to be free and Virgo’s hopes to plant roots. If they can find a middle ground to live upon, then this pairing has a lot of potential.
Virgo and Pisces
Opposites rarely align when Virgo and Pisces unite. The reason being is because Virgo is practical minded and relies on reason, intellect, and facts when processing information. When compared to Pisces, who is known to live in their imagination and dreams, they cannot comprehend their juxtaposing sentiments. Understanding the other will take extra time and effort, which will be exhausting and require more energy than either is ready to invest. However, if they make a conscious effort to get along, then they can create a friendship. This won’t be a long lasting or close partnership, but they can be acquaintances.
Virgo and Aries
Aries has a fast moving presence, making them want to rush relationships and situations. Aries’ tempestuous manner can lead to major arguments and impulsive statements, which sometimes aren’t so nice. This completely differs from Virgo's pristine and concise communication style. The earth sign is known to express themselves through kind words, rather than the harsh and fiery rhetoric that Aries throws at them. If both of these signs can find a way to talk without having extra drama, then they’ll be able to get along without a hitch. It will just take a little bit of work, time, and TLC.
Virgo and Taurus
This is probably the best pairing for Virgo. Both of the zodiac signs are willing to do whatever it takes to maintain relationships, even if that means putting the other person first. On the plus side, they like to create and play together, which can lead to having many fun moments together. Virgo looks to Taurus to find infinite wisdom and insights, as Taurus often serves as a Mercurial sign’s personal council. At the same time, Taurus will be inspired by Virgo’s insights and often seek motivation from their co-earth sign to succeed. Thus, making them a super magical duo.
Virgo and Gemini
These two signs get along extremely well. Being that the planetary ruler of Virgo and Gemini is Mercury, they share a need for conversation and communication. The only difference is that Gemini is quick to spill the tea and gossip, while Virgo is more secretive and will keep information to themselves instead of spreading it. Also, Virgo is the analytical and methodical side of Mercury, making them think first before taking action. Gemini, as you can assume, is the opposite, as their airy nature pushes them to move at a faster pace and give information quicker than their earthy counterpart.
Virgo and Cancer
This is one of the easier astrological pairings, due to the fact that these two zodiac signs harmonize with each other. Cancer looks to share their innermost dreams and secrets, as they know Virgo isn’t going to run around and discuss their sentiments with fellow folks. In return for their camaraderie and loyalty, cancer will always inspire Virgo by allowing them to share their visions and hopes for the future. Cancer will support the earth sign by motivating them to reach for the stars. After all, they are innovators who can create greatness — if they believe in their visions.
Virgo and Leo
Sparks can fly when these two neighboring signs collide. Although Leo is known to play a fast-natured, rambunctious, and dramatic role in relationships, they are extremely loyal and generous. Their selfless nature will be more important to Virgo who is a giver and nurturer as well. The caveat is that Virgo gives Leo too much love and attention, without asking for much in return. If they can both give each other the same amount of care and consideration, then this relationship can last a long time. It just requires mutual and reciprocal energy to make it work and last.
Featured Photos by cottonbro from Pexels.
