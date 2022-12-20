Here's What To Expect This Capricorn Season, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Capricorn season seems tailor-made for the end of one year and the beginning of the next. With the archetype of Capricorn focusing on reaping what you sow, the progression of time, and the fruits of hard work, it's a great time to set your intentions for the year ahead and figure out what it will take to achieve your personal goals. The vibes of this particular Capricorn season, which will be dominated by Mercury retrograde and Mars' fiery energies, are sure to stir things up — which can be a beautiful thing, if you're aligned with your inner compass and paying attention to the messages the universe has to share with you. Here's what to expect this Capricorn season. As always, we recommend reading your Capricorn season horoscope for your rising sign... but you can read it for your Sun or Moon sign too, if you prefer.
Photo by Liza Summer/Pexels
Aries
Aries, as the holiday season reaches its peak and the New Year starts off with a bang, so will your career and public image. Capricorn season is a great time to focus not only on your job, but the public image you present both professionally and personally. The New Moon in Capricorn on the 23rd is a great time for planting some seeds related to these topics… be sure that you show up in ways that reflect your goals and ambitions, because the tone you set now will dictate how the next month or so will play out.
Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, but it’s been building up for a while now, so you should already have some idea as to the ways in which you might need to review, backtrack, and attend to small details in your professional life. The retrograde might make it feel like that initial burst of career energy has petered out, but actually, it’s still possible to ride that wave and manifest all of your goals, provided you’re in it for the long haul.
You’ll get a mood boost and lots of support from your friends and family, especially after January 2nd. Take advantage of the Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th to celebrate at home with your loved ones and reflect on how they’ve supported you in recent weeks.
Around the 12th, if you’ve been noticing any extra tensions (or, from a more positive perspective, increased energy) in your interactions with siblings, extended family, neighbors, and other people you communicate with, they’re likely to reach a fever pitch, and perhaps a turning point. Additionally, as Mercury stations direct on the 18th, some of the small tasks and busywork you’ve been having to do in your career will start to lighten, and you’ll be able to move forward with more confidence.
Taurus
‘Tis the season for philosophical musings, new ideas, and maybe even some travel, Taurus. You’re not a huge risk taker in any of those areas, but it’s likely you’ve been catching yourself making a few more mental leaps — and having even more confidence in your ideas — than usual. The New Moon in Capricorn on the 23rd is a great time to write down whatever thoughts come up for you. You’ll be spending a lot of time over the next few weeks honing your worldview, so putting pen to paper and keeping track of your thoughts and emotions will be particularly valuable this Capricorn season.
Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, which will kickstart a period of reviewing whatever’s been on your mind. It’s possible that you’re feeling extra-thoughtful about how you want the new year to go, and how you want to be spending your time. Don’t be afraid to ask the tough questions: Examining why you want what you want — and how you can achieve it in a way that’s authentic to you — is extra important right now.
The good news is that while you’re waxing philosophical about what you want out of the new year, your career and overall life direction will see a temporary boost in good vibes, especially after January 2nd. The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th is a good time to vocalize what it is you want, as your communicative skills will be graced with some extra oomph. By the 12th, if you’ve been noticing any challenges with regard to your income or possessions, you might start to see things begin to resolve. But continue to be careful: Let’s just say Facebook’s infamous motto ("Move fast and break things") would be terrible advice for you right now.
When Mercury stations direct on the 18th, it’ll be time to move forward with whatever knowledge and wisdom you’ve picked up over the last month or so. Enough mulling things over: It’s time to move forward.
Gemini
Capricorn season kicks off on the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year and the day when the Sun reaches its lowest peak height on its daily procession across the sky. These archetypal winter qualities — darkness, long nights, the sun’s descent into the “underworld” — are good representations of how this season might be feeling for you, Gemini. With the Sun transiting Capricorn, you’re likely to be going through a bit of an underworld journey of your own. Pay attention to topics like sex (orgasm is nicknamed petite mort, or “Little Death,” in French, after all), your tendency to lose yourself in others, and your reflections on your own mortality.
Once Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it’ll behoove you to be extra-cautious around paperwork, especially in regard to taxes, inheritances, and any joint financial decisions. Be sure to dot your is and cross your ts if you find yourself signing any contracts or making any agreements in these areas.
You may start to see some light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel after January 2nd, when you’ll enter a period in which topics like philosophy, spirituality, and travel become extra-sweet for you. Allow your travels, both mental and physical, to be your bright spot during a generally dark time of year. The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th will be the culmination of a period of great effort, and it's possible that you’ll reap some financial reward for all your hard work.
Mars has been retrograde in Gemini for a while now, giving you a huge energetic capacity (and also the potential for burnout and injury). When Mars stations direct on the 12th, it may be tempting to spring into action and jump back into beast mode. Try to exercise some restraint so you don’t overburden yourself or expend all of your energy at once.
When Mercury stations direct on the 18th, you’ll notice that some of that dark, underworldly energy starts to feel less oppressive, and it’ll be time to move forward into Aquarius season and closer toward the light.
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Cancer
It’s time to cozy up, Cancer. Grab a snuggle buddy and get ready to Netflix and chill, because Capricorn season is going to be highlighting your personal one-on-one relationships, especially those with significant others and committed romantic partners. With the spotlight shining on this area of your life, Mercury’s retrograde phase (which begins on the 29th) may see exes walking back into your life, old wounds being resurrected, and old patterns resurfacing. It’s time to pay close attention to what the universe is asking you to revisit when it comes to your interpersonal relationships (these journal prompts may help). If you're single, this still applies to you: Notice how these themes may be playing out with besties and business partners.
Starting around January 2nd, you’re going to have some extra-special juiciness flowing in some relevant areas: primarily, your sex life and any joint financial agreements. Make the most of it! By the time of the Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th, the spotlight will turn away from your relationships with others and back toward you for a little while; soak up the attention and notice what comes up for you, especially in topics related to your physical appearance and body.
If you’ve been struggling with your mental health lately — or simply putting more effort than usual into your therapy sessions or spiritual endeavors — expect to see a shift around January 12th. Be kind to yourself, as this has the potential to be emotionally and energetically draining. A lot of self-care will be required.
Mercury stations direct on the 18th, when all those issues you’ve been facing around your close personal relationships may begin to resolve. Notice what areas of your life start righting themselves around this time; this will be a clue as to the broader lessons you need to internalize as Capricorn season rounds out.
Leo
Do you have your New Year’s resolutions picked out yet, Leo? Chances are your daily routines have been on your mind… and if not, they should be. The New Moon in Capricorn on the 23rd is the perfect time to set some intentions for what you want to achieve this year, especially in matters like healthy habits, daily routines, work tasks, wellness, and nutrition. Basically, the tiny decisions that impact your long-term well-being.
The only issue is that by the 29th, Mercury will have stationed retrograde, throwing a wrench into your plans. If you find this to be true for you, don’t let it get you down: The key to working with Mercury retrograde energy is to allow it to show you what plans, decisions, and habits need revisiting. Pay attention to what you need to be more realistic about; Mercury will show you if any of your resolutions are bound to fail. If so, simply adjust them so they’re more realistic and well-suited to you.
A major blessing this month is that starting around January 2nd, you’re in for a time of love, peace, and general cuteness in all your closest relationships (think SOs, besties, and business partners). Tell the important people in your life how much you love them.
The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th may stir up emotions and be trying on your mental health; it’ll be a good night for you to stay home, take a bath, light a candle, and do some deep breathing exercises.
Around January 12th, any conflicts or outstanding difficulties you’ve been having with friends and alliances may start to turn a corner. There’s a chance you’ve been a busy little socialite lately, with lots of energy to put into networking and meeting new people. Feel free to proceed as planned if that’s working for you, but recognize if and when it’s time to take a break from socializing.
By January 18th, you’ll start noticing that it feels like a better time to put those healthy resolutions into practice. The good news is, if you’ve been paying attention throughout Mercury’s retrograde phase, you’ll be perfectly suited to head into 2023 ready to rock those New Year’s resolutions.
Virgo
Virgo, we hope you’re ready to party this holiday season, because as the Sun transits the sign of Capricorn, you’re going to notice that fun, hobbies, creative projects, and — if you’re a parent — your children are going to be spotlighted. If you’ve been in a creative rut (once again, we have journal prompts for that), the New Moon in Capricorn on the 23rd will be a great opportunity to try something new. Sign up for a class, start a new hobby, or plan to have some fun in the bedroom with a chosen co-creator.
Enjoy it while you can, because by the 29th, Mercury retrograde may rain on your parade in these areas a little bit. That doesn’t mean the seeds you planted on the New Moon aren’t going to grow into something beautiful; it just means you’re going to have to revisit your approach and do your due diligence around the intentions you’ve set. Starting on January 2nd, you’ll get some extra juju around topics like health, fitness, and routines (and even mundane work projects), so the more your new hobby can incorporate these topics, the better.
The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th is an extra-good time to party, or to reflect on how your network has been supporting you over the past month or so. Enjoy the culmination of your social endeavors with a group of like-minded friends.
So, your social life and extra-curricular activities all look promising… but how’s work been going, Virgo? If you’ve been experiencing some flare-ups, roadblocks, or challenges in your career — all accompanied by extra energy and a strong drive to solve your problems — it’s time to start cautiously looking toward the future. Starting around the 12th, you’re going to start getting some forward movement in these areas, though the general themes you’ve been experiencing aren’t going to fully resolve themselves until a few months from now. When Mercury stations direct on the 18th, you’ll start reaping the rewards of that new hobby you started, so allow that activity to be your outlet for the time being.
Photo by Alena Shekhovtcova/Pexels
Libra
Have you set up your home in a way that refuels you and brings you peace? The topics of home, family, and even your ancestry are going to take center stage this Capricorn season, so now’s the time to focus your efforts on setting up a beautiful home base for yourself.
When Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it may spotlight some issues around the house that need addressing. Is it as simple as revisiting your interior decor or fixing an appliance, or do you need to address underlying issues with the people who’ve shared your home over the years (aka, your parents, grandparents, roommates, or partner)? Be careful not to make the mistake of believing that everyone shares your priorities or sees the world the same way.
If things are challenging at home, look to your hobbies and creative endeavors as a source of joy (and yes, if you’re a parent, your kids count as “creative endeavors”). Come January 2nd, Venus will be bestowing you with some beautiful energy around all things fun and creative, so make the most of this transit by getting out of the house, making something lovely, or trying something new.
Another place you’re likely to see your efforts being rewarded is at work. By the time of the Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th, you’ll probably start to see the extra hours you’ve been putting in start to pay off, whether monetarily or through a boost to your reputation.
Remember what we said earlier about not assuming others have the same worldview as you? There’s a chance you’ve been a bit pushy with your ideas over the last couple of months. Pay extra attention to the importance of honoring others’ perspectives around 12th, as this tendency in you may start to reach its peak. If you can remain equanimous and avoid any tendency to preach, you might be able to ride out the potential for arguments or clashes over points of view… at least for a couple of days.
Scorpio
Given that it begins right on the Winter Solstice and near the beginning of a new year, Capricorn season is always a good time to set intentions. For you, Scorpio, that may mean working on your relationship with your surroundings, such as your neighborhood, people you interact with on a daily basis, and even your siblings. As you’re considering what these topics mean to you, focus on your communication style and how you approach these parts of your life — do you need to work on your ability to express yourself in your day-to-day interactions? Do you have healthy ties with your siblings, cousins, and neighbors? Or do these relationships need a little bit of work?
When Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it will kickstart a period of reflection around these issues. To make the most of this time, be very careful with what you say. It may be a good idea to communicate through the written word (aka text, email, and even old-fashioned letter writing) rather than face-to-face, because you’ll be able to take the time to fine-tune your language and think through what you want to say. Some advice you’ll want to heed: If you’re upset with someone, write down what you want to say, and then give yourself a day or two before sending it through. If you’re speaking in person, tell them you need to step away to gather your thoughts before responding.
Around January 2nd, you may start to appreciate the comforts of hearth and home as a refuge from any communication struggles you may be experiencing. It’s a fantastic time to upgrade your decor, reorganize your space, and generally create a beautiful, cozy vibe for yourself at home.
The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th can be a great time to book a trip (or take a trip)... just be wary of the potential for travel delays, as Mercury will still be retrograde.
A longer-term theme that’s been playing out for you has involved extra energy, but also potential frustration, around topics like sex and other peoples’ money (such as mergers, inheritances, and taxes). These themes aren’t going to go away any time soon, but you should notice some forward motion in these areas after Mars stations direct on the 12th. Meanwhile, by the time Mercury goes direct on the 18th, it should be clear what lessons you’ve needed to internalize around your communication patterns, siblings, and neighbors. Carry what you’ve learned with you as you move forward.
Sagittarius
Sag, the focus for you this month will be on your income and possessions, but also your values and the things you prize as important (whether material or immaterial). The New Moon in Capricorn on the 23rd will be an important time to notice what you need to work on in these areas. If, for example, there’s a new possession you need to save up for, the New Moon will be a great time to set a budget and start saving. If it’s your internal values that need revisiting, use this time to set some intentions around what changes you need to make to ensure you’re living in alignment with what’s important to you.
Mercury will station retrograde on the 29th, further highlighting these themes in your life. Pay attention to what roadblocks come up and what plans are foiled over the next couple of weeks — they will be good indicators of what needs to be adjusted over the course of Mercury’s retrograde period.
Venus moves into Aquarius on January 2nd, which will bring some extra goodness to topics like your neighborhood, communications with others, and short-distance travels (think errands, brunch dates with your sis, and grabbing lunch with coworkers). If you’ve been meaning to take a few days off from work to enjoy a staycation, the period from January 2nd through the end of the month would be a great time to do it.
The Full Moon in Cancer on the 8th may be an interesting time for you. Secrets may be revealed (whether your own or someone else’s), great sex may be had, and it’s even possible someone will even loan you some extra cash or give you a monetary gift.
Over the last few months, Mars has been retrograde in Gemini, which for you may have created some extra tension in your intimate relationships. This can play out as either passion or conflict… both are equally possible, and probable. But when Mars stations direct on the 12th, it’s likely to serve as a turning point for all of this energy. It’s up to you whether it plays out as extra energy and vitality, or heated arguments.
All of this, of course, is happening over the backdrop of Mercury’s retrograde period, so it’ll be important for you to take all of this information and filter it through the lens of whether or not you’re living in alignment with your values. By the time Mercury goes direct on the 18th, if you’ve been paying attention, you should have the wisdom you need to move forward with a better focus on your personal goals.
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Capricorn
It’s your time to shine, Cap, as the Sun shines its light on your appearance, your identity, and the way you show up in the world. This Capricorn season will be the perfect time to switch up your style, play with new makeup, and start a workout routine that will leave you feeling healthy and fit. Set your intentions on the 23rd, as the New Moon in Capricorn will set you up for success.
Keep in mind, however, that because of Mercury’s retrograde movement through Capricorn (which begins on December 29th), you’ll want to be careful about anything you have to truly commit to. Any semi-permanent decisions you make (like changing your hair color, for example) are likely to be walked back later, so it’s best to avoid them altogether for now. Play with lighthearted, low-lift upgrades instead. You’ll get a boost after January 2nd when it comes to your money and possessions, so a little splurge here and there on new styles could be super fun and fruitful — but keep your receipts, just in case.
The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th will be ideal for spotlighting relationship patterns with your S.O. or bestie. If things are good, on the night of the Full Moon, they’ll be even more sweet. If you and your partner have been struggling, your issues will be clearly spotlighted, and it’ll be time to make some decisions about where to go from here.
In addition to all of this, you’ve probably been experiencing a lot of extra activity in topics like your health, wellness, and mundane routines. If your usual daily rituals have become a major grind (or work is getting in the way), make sure to incorporate calming self-care practices, especially around the 12th of January. Hang in there — while work and routines are likely to remain tough for a while longer, we’ve arrived at a turning point.
Aquarius
This is going to be an important time of year for your mental wellness and self-care, Aquarius. You’re probably not bad at carving out time for yourself, but it’s going to be important to find a balance this Capricorn season. While self-care can mean cozy nights in, it can also mean connecting with friends, a therapist, or another trusted advisor. Don’t shut yourself in too much as the weather gets colder.
Mercury retrograde begins on the 29th, and for you, it might not feel like your typical Mercury retrograde. Rather, the themes that may arise will have to do with more elusive topics, like your dreams, your subconscious desires, and your mental and spiritual well-being. It’ll be vital to take care of your nervous system (avoid coffee, consciousness-altering substances, and variations of dieting or fasting), and get plenty of rest.
On the 6th, the Full Moon in Cancer will put some additional emphasis on your health and well-being. If you’ve been doing your work by reaching out to your therapist, confiding in friends, eating well, and getting your zzzs, you’ll see these efforts bearing fruit in the form of *not* having a nervous breakdown. If you’ve been ignoring your well-being, the consequences are likely to start showing up around this time.
While you’ve probably been super-passionate about your hobbies and creative endeavors lately, there’s a chance that you’re burning yourself out. This is also true for your kids, if you’re a parent. Remember that taking time to rest and recover is just as important as striving to achieve.
By the time Mercury stations direct on the 18th, you’ll start feeling less mentally foggy and like you’re starting to retreat from the depths of your own mind.
Pisces
Whether you’re socializing in person or being extra online this winter, Pisces, chances are you have the potential to expand your network this month. Not only will you be out of your shell (potentially uncharacteristically), but your social circle could see some serious mixing up during Capricorn season. If you find that you need a whole new friend group altogether, start reaching out to others and attending meet-ups around the time of the New Moon on the 23rd. But hold off on making any serious decisions around who to befriend until after January.
When Mercury goes retrograde on the 29th, you may begin to notice confusion, miscommunication, and disagreements in your social circle. There’s a chance you could be playing the role of mediator yourself, and if so, tread carefully: The potential is high for mix-ups and misunderstandings.
Despite some of the drama around your friends and social networks, you’ll probably be in high spirits, especially after January 2nd. Don’t let anyone else’s baggage weigh you down. Enjoy the coziness of the season and revel in your current state of optimism.
The Full Moon in Cancer on the 6th will shine some light on the creative endeavors and projects you’ve been working on. There’s a chance you’ll be recognized for your efforts and talents around this time, or that you’ll feel empowered to express yourself authentically. Just be a little bit cautious, though, as Mercury is still retrograde and there’s still a potential for misunderstandings and needing to walk back what you’ve said.
If you’ve had to put some serious effort into your home and living space lately, be prepared for things to get even more intense around the 12th. The potential for items to break and tempers to flare is still going to be strong for the next couple of months. When Mercury goes direct on the 18th, things should start clearing up in your social life, so use the opportunity to get out of the house and take a breath of fresh air.
