Your Weekly Horoscope For December 15 Is In—And Super Lucky For These 5 Signs
It's officially the last week of Sagittarius season, and it begins with Mercury stationing direct and the full moon in Gemini. On one level, the energy is full speed ahead. It's time to finish the holiday shopping, baking, and get on with the merry-making. Venus, the planet of love and our values, forms a beneficial trine to Jupiter, which will leave us feeling an abundance of love and joy. Make sure to take time to express heartfelt gratitude and love whenever possible. This wonderful energy is perfect for the holidays, and we will likely be in a social, festive mood. Whatever we put out into the world will come back in an amplified way.
Wanna know what that means for your weekly horoscope? Let's check it out!
Scroll down to find your weekly horoscope for your sun & rising signs!
While the overall vibes are buzzing right now, there's still a need to slow down, as Mars will be retrograde until February 24, 2025. Working with this energy over the next few weeks and months is critical. Mindfully pursuing goals, staying calm while frustrated, and using our determination and power for the best possible outcomes are part of the lessons while the planet of action is in this retrograde phase. There are nuances depending on where transiting Mars lands in your chart and where Mars was when you were born, but in general, it's a time to be extra careful, harness your energy wisely, and act upon ideas and opportunities to further your personal evolution.
This week, the Sun squares Neptune, and despite the energetic feeling of the season, it might be difficult to find motivation and enthusiasm for work. If you can take time off, do so. Tap into the dreamy energy to create something beautiful, whether it's to finish your holiday crafts or to host a gathering to let those you love know how important they are to you. Use music, lights, and candles to inspire and create a loving mood. Be aware that there is a tendency to see things through a rose-colored illusion. Make sure you're honest and upfront in all your dealings to avoid misunderstandings.
On December 21, the Sun moves into Capricorn. The winter solstice marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year. Most ancient civilizations celebrated this occasion. Stone structures like Newgrange in Ireland were built with an alignment to the solstice sunrise. The indigenous Zuni tribe dances in gratitude for the abundance of the year. St. Lucia’s Day in Scandinavia celebrates light overcoming darkness by lighting candles. Devise your own ritual or adopt and modify what has been done in the past. Creating new traditions around ancient celestial happenings can be a wonderful way to celebrate the season.
Horoscopes for Sun and Rising Signs
Brit + Co
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
You might feel like retreating from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Allow yourself to be inspired by your intuition and make time for quiet contemplation. You'll probably be more interested in engaging in a private spiritual practice with a few close loved ones rather than going to a large holiday gathering. It's a good time to honestly evaluate your life’s direction. This might feel disorienting and a little confusing. Practice patience (not easy for an Aries!) and trust that this period of time will put you in touch with a more authentic and spiritually aligned version of yourself.
Brit + Co
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
The challenge is to combine your big dreams with a practical plan of action. Are you supported by a solid community of collaborators to help manifest your ideas? It's important to be clear with your cohorts and work cooperatively toward a common goal. If you're the leader, make sure you lead with compassion and aim to lift everyone in the group, utilizing the unique skills of each participant. If you find yourself doing most of the work, re-evaluate the plan so that there is more reciprocity. There is an opportunity for creative and spiritual growth in the community. Just make sure everyone is benefiting in one way or another.
Brit + Co
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
You might feel a shift in your attitude about your career. This could feel disorienting if you have built your ego around success in the workplace. It's a good time to evaluate whether you have created a false persona and to adjust for better alignment with your more authentic self. If you have access to a mentor, ask for guidance as you navigate toward a more honest approach to your career. Courageously make any changes that will better reflect your positive and cooperative tendencies. Practice self-compassion and realize this could be a foggy, confusing time. Be honest with yourself about what is important as you explore a new way to be in your professional life.
Brit + Co
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
Connect with your spiritual center. You might feel as if there is a veil of illusion testing your trust in the unknown or unseen. Your intuition is keen and will be an asset as you navigate this hazy period of time. Go with the flow of life and let go of any need to control the outcome. This will create a sense of freedom. Release your ego needs and surrender to a higher sense of humility and compassion. Hone your meditation practice, devote yourself to music, and engage in anything that brings peace to your heart. The love energy will flow around you and those you cherish.
Brit + Co
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
You're in a phase to uncover the depths of your subconscious mind. What you reveal has the potential to transform you in profound ways, connecting you to your intuition and power. It's essential to communicate clearly, especially in matters involving finances. Refrain from borrowing money from friends or close associates. Reassess your spending habits and explore creative ways to increase your income. Financial independence will lead to a sense of freedom and autonomy, which will allow easier access to your inner intuition. This week marks the beginning of a period of self-awareness that will align you with your essence. Approach it with an open heart.
Brit + Co
Virgo (August 23 – September 21)
You might be idealistic and only see the potential in your relationships. If you ignore reality, miscommunications and heartache are likely. It's important to be clear in all your exchanges. Make sure you're grounded and don’t get carried away with fantasies. If a loved one is ill, you'll likely feel a deep connection as your compassion is strong. You'll excel as a caregiver in this case. Be sure to practice self-care and keep in mind what you need as you establish healthy boundaries. Unconditional love is available, but you must take care of yourself as you extend that love to others.
Brit + Co
Libra (September 22 – October 22)
Are you taking care of yourself? Your daily habits and routines are important. Make sure you're keeping your immune system healthy, as you'll be more sensitive to illnesses and infections. Sleep well and eat nourishing foods. Tune into your body for clues about your best approach to health. Moderation and mindfulness are key. Engage in a holistic approach and don’t neglect your mental and spiritual health. You might find yourself compelled to acts of service for others. Be sure you're taking care of yourself and have realistic boundaries in place before committing to helping others.
Brit + Co
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Your imagination and creativity are heightened. Harness your artistic expression with tangible projects. Use your intuition and inspiration to guide you. Be on the lookout for opportunities to express your creativity. You'll likely be super sensitive, and your emotions might be hard to control or define. This is not a time to intellectualize what you're feeling. Instead, translate your emotions into opportunities for self-understanding. You'll benefit greatly by working with a professional guide, whether a counselor or someone you can collaborate with on an artistic level.
Brit + Co
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
It's likely you're experiencing profound shifts in your internal world. Maintain a sense of peace and tranquility at home, as these shifts might cause you to feel unbalanced. There might be changes in your family dynamics. Let go of old patterns and roles that no longer serve you or your family. It's essential to establish boundaries with your loved ones. Clear and compassionate communication is necessary to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts. Take advantage of opportunities to express your newfound internal understandings, and you'll experience deeper connections. Spend time in nature and commit yourself to activities that keep you grounded and connected to the Earth.
Brit + Co
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Open yourself up to a more fluid state of mind. If you're accustomed to relying on your intellect, this is a chance to experience a more integrated way of being. Engage in activities that expand your consciousness and connect you to realms of spiritual understanding. You may have a desire to express your creative side in a new way. Allow yourself to experience life without knowing exactly where you're going, and trust that the process unfolding inside you will lead to a deeper understanding of yourself. Cultivate an inner gentleness and kindness as you continue on your path to greater self-compassion.
Brit + Co
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
This is a time to reassess your values. The material possessions you own may conflict with your spiritual needs. It's easy to become distracted or weighed down by your belongings. Take this opportunity to honestly evaluate what truly matters to you. If you find yourself overly focused on external, tangible indicators of success, consider shifting your attention to inner growth and spiritual fulfillment. Simplifying your life and prioritizing what aligns with your deeper values will create a sense of freedom and clarity, allowing you to connect more authentically with yourself and others.
Brit + Co
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Your intuition is heightened, and you may find yourself drawn to imaginative and creative pursuits. Allow your inner vision to guide you as you explore new ways to express yourself artistically or spiritually. However, be mindful of boundaries, especially in relationships. You have a natural inclination to give selflessly, but it's essential to balance this with self-care. Avoid overextending yourself emotionally or physically. Tap into the dreamy, compassionate energy of the season to strengthen your inner peace and connection to higher truths. This is an excellent time for introspection and for nurturing your unique gifts.
Looking for a more thorough reading? Reach out to Tina at SevenSistersAstrology.com!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!