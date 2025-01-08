Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

how to make work less stressful
A Better Work Life

8 "Genius" Ways To Make Work Less Stressful In 2025

2025 skincare trends
Skincare

17 Drugstore Skincare Finds That Are Totally On-Trend For 2025 (& Really Work!)

new tv shows february 2025
Entertainment

14 Amazing TV Shows FINALLY Returning In February 2025

suki waterhouse robert pattinson married rumors
Celebrity News

OMG, Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Might Have Secretly Gotten Married

anthropologie valentine's day outfits
Style Trends & Inspo

17 “Stunning” Anthropologie Outfit Ideas For A Perfect Valentine’s Day Date Night

Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Break Up
Celebrity News

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Break Up After 3 Years

new tv shows 2025
Entertainment

25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025

overrated hair products
Hair

6 "Overrated" Hair Products I Won't Buy Again In 2025

bridgerton season 1 rewatch
Entertainment

I Rewatched 'Bridgerton' Season 1 & I Have SO Many Thoughts

​Zabit, a new habit coaching service
Lifestyle

Finally, A Habit App That Delivers Results With Your Very Own Personal Coach

the last of us season 2 release date
Entertainment

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than Expected