16 Gorgeous, Cheap Places To Travel In 2025 That Are "Less Crowded"
Domestic and international flight prices are looking brighter for travelers on a budget. According to Dollar Flight Club, a travel membership service that alerts you of discounted flights, round-trip tickets from JFK to Paris are now as low as $326 — a 15 percent drop from this time last year. London and Miami are also showing similar price cuts compared to last year. That's good news for both your wallet and your 2025 bucket list. Explore affordable destinations in the U.S. and abroad with this list of cheap places to travel in 2025. Bonus: they’re likely to be less crowded than popular hotspots.
Caribbean
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Beyond beautiful beaches like Condado Beach or Isla Verde, picturesque San Juan, Puerto Rico is absolutely worth a visit. Dollar Flight Club found flights from Atlanta starting at $138 and Los Angeles at $149. Budget guesthouses start at $70/night; mid-range hotels average $150 to $200/night. Walk through Old San Juan's cobblestone streets, visit the San Juan Bautista Cathedral, and explore the historic fort Castillo San Felipe del Morro (shown above) for free or under $10. Enjoy local flavors for $8–$15 per meal, with upscale options starting at just $25, including traditional foods like roast pork (lechón asado), arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), pasteles (similar to tamales), and tembleque (coconut dessert) at one of the many restaurants in bustling San Juan.
Aruba
Known as "One Happy Island," Aruba is perfect for relaxing on the beach and exploring the natural beauty of this Dutch island. Snorkel in crystal-clear waters (Eagle and Palm Beaches are free) or hike through Arikok National Park's rugged landscapes (cost for entry just $10–$20). NYC to Aruba flights are as low as $280, according to Dollar Flight Club. Hostels and guesthouses start at $90 to $120/night; mid-range resorts average $200 to $250. The capital, Oranjestad, is picture-perfect with colorful Dutch architecture and delicious local food shacks offer authentic meals for just $10 to $15.
Cancún, Mexico
Free access to white sand beaches and natural swimming caverns make Cancun an adventure for the books. Explore the underwater art museum near Isla Mujeres, cultural landmarks like Chichén Itzá, and an incredible art scene in Tulum, plus Playa del Carmen for unforgettable nightlife. Denver to Cancún flights start at just $211. Budget hotels and hostels start at $40 to $70 per night, with mid-range options costing $100 to $150. The ADO buses are a cheap and convenient way to explore, with fares from $5 to $10. Local buses within Cancún are just under $1! Street food is highly affordable too, with tacos or tamales priced at $2 to $5 each.
St. Lucia
Flights from cities like New York to St. Lucia are $255 roundtrip. All-inclusive resorts like Bay Gardens Hotel, Rodney Bay Village are affordable stays near shops and restaurants with rates starting at $208 per night. Famous for its iconic Pitons, twin volcanic peaks that rise from the sea, St. Lucia is also a paradise for travelers who love hiking, zip-lining, and snorkeling in coral reefs. Soak in the therapeutic mud baths of Soufrière, or explore the island's tropical rainforests. The Tet Paul Nature Trail ($10 entry fee) offers stunning panoramic views of the island.
United States
The Florida Keys
All-inclusive resorts like Bungalows Key Largo, an adults-only resort located on the Florida Key’s Northernmost Island, Key Largo, (just 63 miles south of Miami), offer a tropical escape without the hassle of a passport. Find bougainvillea-draped verandas, oversized soaking tubs, outdoor garden showers, and Huffy beach cruisers to explore the island. Their Romance Package includes a Waterfront or Garden View Bungalow, chocolate-covered strawberries at your arrival, a bottle of sparkling wine, and rose petals to set the mood.;) You also get a $200 spa credit toward soothing treatments at Zen Garden Spa and a $200 credit for in-house water sports, like kayak races or Tiki boat cruises. For an extra fee, you can take a Valentine's Day Sunset Dinner Cruise on a luxury catamaran with food and music and fun.
Moab
Located between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park, Moab, Utah was listed on U.S. News & World Report's cheap places to travel in 2025 and for good reason. Hike among the iconic sandstone arches, bike rugged trails like Slickrock, or raft and kayak along the Colorado River for an affordable escape that feels like you'd landed on Mars. Towering 2,000 feet above the Colorado River, catch a breathtaking panorama of Canyonlands’ sculpted pinnacles and buttes at Dead Horse Point State Park, one of the most photographed places in the world. Downtown Moab features a waterfront, charming shops, local art, and delicious eateries. Stay in safari-like tents from Under Canopy for about $200/night in June or book a campground for a more rugged experience.
Shutterstock
Gulf Shores, Alabama
This coastal gem is known for its white sandy beaches and warm Gulf waters, and it's an affordable destination for families, couples, and solo travelers. Sun-soak and swim along the iconic Gulf State Park Pier, explore free and affordable activities like hiking scenic trails or kayaking through serene backwaters. Savor delicious Southern seafood on the cheap at places like beachfront The Hangout and The Original Oyster House Boardwalk. Dolphin cruises, paddle boarding, and fun waterparks are also on the itinerary at this affordable hotspot.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Also on U.S. News's cheap places to visit is this charming coastal town and a gateway to Acadia National Park. Hike Cadillac Mountain to catch a stunning sunrise, bike along the scenic carriage roads, or kayak through the sparkling waters of Frenchman Bay. Stroll the Shore Path for breathtaking ocean views, and don’t missBar Island, accessible during low tide. Indulge in fresh lobster at local seafood shacks like Rose Eden Lobster or explore the quaint shops and storybook charm of downtown. Whale watching tours (running around $30-$70) are also a must!
Europe
Bratislava, Slovakia
Traveling to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, is ideal for budget-minded travelers. The city offers affordable accommodations, from budget-friendly hotels to cozy guesthouses for less than $150 per night. Stroll along the banks of the Danube River, and explore Old Town, which looks straight out of a Disney princess movie. Use the Bratislava Card to visit more than 20 museums and sites, including the famous Bratislava Castle for panoramic views of the city. Public transport is cheap and reliable, making it easy to explore too. Savor hearty Slovak dishes like halušky and goulash on the cheap at local eateries, and visit free attractions like St. Martin’s Cathedral.
Canary Islands, Spain
The best time to visit the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, is October through March for warm weather and fewer crowds, and when average airline prices will run you about $300, according to Dollar Flight Club. (Look for midweek flights when prices often drop significantly.) Tenerife, the largest island, offers famous beaches and some of the best stargazing in the world. Explore the colonial architecture ofLa Laguna and La Orotava, or enjoy fresh seafood in the quiet fishing village of Garachico. The island’s volcanic interior provides stunning landscapes perfect for hiking, while Santa Cruz offers a taste of modern art and architecture. Whale watching in late fall can be enjoyed with tours like Whale Wise Eco Tours, which use solar-powered boats.
Shutterstock
Madeira Island, Portugal
An emerging destination for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience, Madeira Island, often called the "Pearl of the Atlantic," is a stunning Portuguese archipelago located off the northwest coast of Africa. Best time to visit is in the spring for blooming landscapes. (Use layovers in also affordable Lisbon to save on airfare). Renowned for its year-round mild climate, namesake wine, and breathtaking landscapes, Madeira offers lush trails, dramatic cliffs, and exotic botanical gardens. Stroll charming cobblestone streets in the capital, Funchal, hike Pico Ruivo, swim in natural swimming pools, and savor fresh seafood in this affordable destination. In Lisbon, public transport, including the IG-worthy colorful trams and metro, is inexpensive and a great way to explore iconic landmarks like Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, many of which have free or discounted entry on Sundays. Wander through the colorful Alfama District or relax at scenic viewpoints (miradouros) for free.
Prague, Czech Republic
Prague is a stunning medieval city that rivals most popular European destinations. Travel in March to May or September for fewer tourists and better prices, and check nearby airports like Vienna or Berlin for cheaper fares. The Prague Castle and Charles Bridge are all free and many hotels are cheaper than other European cities. People-watch in cozy cafés with a local delicacy like trdelník, a sugary cake, and take a free walking tour around this beautiful historical city.
Shutterstock
Malta
This small island nation, located in the Mediterranean Sea between Sicily and northern Africa, is easy to explore, with affordable stays ranging from guesthouses to charming boutique hotels that cost less than $200 per night. Malta's Explore Card is about $25 for unlimited bus travel for seven days. Visit in spring or fall when prices are low but the weather is still perfect. Wander the ancient streets of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or explore the medieval walled city of Mdina. Golden Bay beach and beautiful Spinola Bay are both free, or snorkel in the crystal-clear waters of the Blue Lagoon.
Asia
Bangkok, Thailand
Visit everything from bustling markets and glittering temples to rooftop bars and street food vendors in Bangkok. The Grand Palace is one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks for 500 baht (about $15). Inside, find Wat Phra Kaew, home to the Emerald Buddha, a highly revered statue. Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is the most famous floating market near Bangkok, where you can shop for traditional snacks and affordable gifts from boats. Take a boat ride on the Chao Phraya River; ride a tuk-tuk ride along the Khao San Road; and relax in Lumpini Park for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok (you can rent a paddleboat, enjoy a picnic, or simply take a stroll while watching locals practice tai chi). Keep an eye out for the giant monitor lizards that roam freely in the park! Visit iconic rooftop bars, like Sky Bar at Lebua State Tower, famous for being featured in the movie The Hangover 2, and Vertigo and Moon Bar, located at the Banyan Tree Hotel with stunning 360-degree views of the city.
Coron, Philippines
Traveling to the Philippines on a budget is both easy and rewarding, offering stunning landscapes and rich culture without breaking the bank. Coron, with its stunning lagoons, shipwreck dives, and affordable island-hopping tours, is a must-visit. Feast on delicious street food like pork skewers and halo-halo for just a few dollars. Visit budget-friendly yet breathtaking spots like El Nido’s lagoons, Siargao Island’s surf spots, and Banaue’s rice terraces too. Affordable accommodations, like hostels and beachside cottages, cater to frugal travelers. Public transport, such as jeepneys and tricycles, ensures low-cost travel between destinations.
Africa
Marrakech, Morocco
Watch for budget airlines from major hubs like Paris or Madrid and travel to this stunning destination with everything from the bustling souks of Marrakech to the serene Sahara Desert. Explore ancient medinas, swoon over the intricate architecture of mosques and palaces, or wander through the blue streets of Chefchaouen. Adventure seekers can trek the Atlas Mountains, while beach lovers can relax in coastal towns like Essaouira. Savor flavorful Moroccan cuisine, such as tagines, couscous, and mint tea. According to Dollar Flight Club, average prices are $310 and the best time to visit is March-April or October-November for ideal temperatures.
