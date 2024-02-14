15 Dreamy Honeymoon Destinations For The Most Romantic Getaway
Paris, Bali, and Sydney top the list for most popular engagement spots, according to custom jewelry maker Glamira, but couples are thinking beyond the City of Lights when it comes to their honeymoon destinations. This once-in-a-lifetime trip should feel unique and special — a bucket list topper for sure. And as we head into the rest of the year, we're looking at where couples are headed going into 2024. Trainline, a European rail booking app, found that U.S. travelers are currently seeking out new places to spend their most romantic getaways. Here are the fastest-growing honeymoon destinations, plus unique travel experiences for newlyweds — or any couple — looking to get away and relax, unwind, and connect.
Popular Honeymoon Destinations
Edinburgh, Scotland
From strolling Portobello Beach to grabbing a pint at one of Edinburgh's quirky bars, couples can enjoy Scotland's capital beyond the Mary Queen of Scots vibes at the majestic Edinburgh Castle. Harry Potter fans will especially enjoy The Elephant House, where J.K. Rowling started writing early drafts of the epic series. According to Trainline, there's been 80 percent growth in travel to Edinburgh, just about $70 train ride from London!
Seville, Spain
Coming in second for rail travel is the historic Real Alcázar de Sevilla (just a $45 train ride from Madrid). Indulge in delicious tapas and Andalucian cuisine, experience the beauty of traditional flamenco, and visit the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site, Real Alcázar, known for its architecture, lush gardens, and photo-perfect tile work.
Venice, Italy
Travelers will never tire of this beautiful and unique city (just a $25 train ride from Milan). Pro tip: travel in the off season when it's not so crowded or expensive (plus, lighten the environmental impact of over-tourism). But it's SO worth a honeymoon filled with the best Italian food, gorgeous car-free walks, charming squares, and historic landmarks. And that honeymoon shot along the canal? Priceless!
Unique Honeymoon Destination Experiences
Bahamas
A vibrant culture, pristine beaches and the friendliest people are what make the Bahamas a perfect getaway. If you love stargazing, do so from the comfort of your room at The Cove Eleuthera, nestled between two white sand coves on the secluded island of Eleuthera. The resort offers a “Tranquility Under the Stars” experience where you can stay in a luxury oceanfront room with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the ocean and a large private patio, plus an in-room telescope, constellation maps, and a private nighttime yoga sesh for you and your love set under the stars.
Santorini, Greece
This volcanic island in the Aegean Sea is famous for its breathtaking sunsets, whitewashed buildings, blue-domed churches, and dramatic landscapes. Start your marriage on a healthy note with a wellness experience atop the highest point of Santorini at the Andronis Concept Wellness Resort. Each suite has an ocean-facing infinity pool, where you can watch awesome sunsets and sunrises when the sky turns pink. The Kallos Spa can tailor a treatment for you, including a 90-day wellness plan based on your nutrition and lifestyle too.
Andermatt, Switzerland
Switzerland is a great anytime-of-year trip, but ski and snowboard lovers will especially enjoy this winter white experience! Inspired by Far Eastern philosophy, The Spa at The Chedi Andermatt features 12 private spa suites where you and your +1 can relax, refresh and rewind with an Omorovicza treatment (a blend of Hungary’s mineral-rich healing waters, plus vitamins, essential oils and other natural ingredients).
Turks & Caicos
Beach and water sport lovers should look to Turks and Caicos for a stunning Caribbean getaway with pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and a chill island vibe. The Shore Club offers serene wellness cottages directly on the beach to spa guests. Just take a stroll through the dunes on along the pathways lined with lush Sea Grape trees. Spend the day at the spa, the beach or travel to nearby islands for the perfect romantic getaway.
County Limerick, Ireland
If gastropubs, castle hopping and medieval architecture is more your thing, visit County Limerick in Ireland. Known as one of Ireland's prettiest villages, Adare is famous for its thatched cottages and picturesque streets nestled in the Irish woodlands. Adare Manor offers a floor-to-ceiling nature-gazing experience where guests can surround themselves with nature, swim, and play on two custom-built indoor padel courts (they have instructors for newbies!). There's also outdoor fun like hiking, golfing, and bar-hopping at this Irish playground for active travelers.
Cotswolds, England
The Cotswolds, located in south-central England, is a picturesque region known for its charming villages, rolling hills, and quintessential English countryside. Consider this the Venice of England with canals and quaint stone bridges. The Lygon Spa Wim Hof at The Lygon Arms is surrounded by three acres of picturesque Cotswold scenery, where guests can experience a day of breath work, mindset exercises, and ice baths for the brave. You can also just lounge by the pool all day, enjoy afternoon tea, castle hop, and/or take a hot air balloon ride!
Encinitas, CA
Astrology readings for two, anyone? Located where the beach and bluff meet in one of the most bio-diverse regions of North America, the Alila Marea Beach Resort offers astrology readings with detailed analysis of the stars’ alignment during your birth, revealing patterns, possible pitfalls and potential opportunities to achieve a happy life and marriage.
Big Sur, California
If you have a penchant for panoramic views of coastline and dramatic cliffs, welcome to Big Sur! Travel along California's rugged coastline overlooking the Pacific for a truly breathtaking experience. Visit the intimate and divine Alila Ventana Big Sur. Their brand new Private Coldstream Bliss: Breath and Plunge Experience begins with a hike to a hidden stream among the redwoods followed by an exhilarating plunge into cold water, leaving you feeling refreshed, energized, and ready to honeymoon!
Bodufushi, Maldives
Tropical paradise? Meet the Maldives. Enjoy island hopping in this archipelagic state in South Asia in the Indian Ocean, stay in overwater bungalows, visit colorful markets, and dance the night away on sunset cruises. JOALI BEING is a whole wellbeing island, where you can drift into a healing mix of stretching, acupressure and massage while floating in water with a show of constellations above. We'll take two, please.
Baja California, Mexico
Find a mix of stunning beaches and rugged desert landscapes to vibrant cities and charming coastal towns in this town bordering California. Enjoy whale watching, off-road adventures, surfing, and spa-ing at the wellbeing resort, Banyan Tree Veya, Valle de Guadalupe, where you can sit in a purifying steam room filled with hot volcanic rock.
Bali, Indonesia
From art markets to beach resorts to wellness experiences and (what else?) fire dancing, Bali is a truly unforgettable experience. Nestled behind layers of flora and rice fields, Buahan is a secluded adult-only, no-doors, no-walls resort that offers escapists an eco-barefoot retreat. Enjoy guided meditation and a walk into a waterfall, after an invigorating hike.
Tulum, Mexico
Tulum is a coastal town located on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, known for its stunning beaches, Mayan ruins, and cool, boho scene. You'll get a more relaxed and laid-back vibe to nearby destinations like Cancun and Playa del Carmen. For a unique spa experience, try the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, which blends Mayan culture into each treatment from its Quartz Sand Massage where you lie on warm quartz sand to a Nopal Restorative Ritual, which uses the Aztec plant for its skin-healing benefits.
Congratulations, enjoy, and happy honeymooning!
