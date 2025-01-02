14 "Stunning" U.S. Cities To Add To Your Travel Bucket List In 2025
Bucket list travel doesn't have to mean escaping to exotic destinations around the globe while spending multiple paychecks to get there. Some of the most spectacular travel escapes are located right here in the U.S. For your 2025 travel planning, explore must-see spots along the rugged coast of the West, charming towns in the East, cultural escapes in the South to scenic train rides in the Midwest. Pack your bags for an unforgettable experience, and explore beyond your corner of the country this year.
Here are the 14 most stunning U.S. trips to add to your travel bucket-list this year!
Drive the Pacific Coast Highway
Say hello to breathtaking coastal views, charming towns, and iconic landmarks along this stretch of California. Start in the north near Monterey and visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium and stroll the Cannery Row waterfront. Heading south, stop in Big Sur and take photos from Bixby Creek Bridgeand spot purple sand at Pfeiffer Beach. Go chasing waterfalls at McWay Falls in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park before stopping in the picturesque town of Carmel-by-the-Sea. History buffs and decor lovers will want to stop at Hearst Castle, an OTT estate perched high above the coastline. Take in the laid-back charm of Morro Bay and end your trip in Santa Barbara, A.K.A the “American Riviera,” with its Spanish-inspired architecture and pretty beaches.
View the Northern Lights in Alaska
Spot the ethereal greens, purples, and reds swirling across the sky between September and March. Fairbanks is a prime location, offering the best viewing conditions and aurora tours. Venture to Chena Hot Springs Resort for a unique experience watching the lights in the sky while soaking in natural hot springs. Remote locations like Denali National Park or Coldfoot Camp near the Arctic Circle offer even more dramatic displays away from light pollution.
Shoot Your Best Shot at Antelope Canyon
Explore the stunning natural beauty of the American Southwest with a trip to The Grand Canyon and then to Antelope Canyon, less than two hours from each other. Start at the Grand Canyon National Park, and catch the best views of the remarkable rock formations at overlooks like Mather Point and Hopi Point. Nearby, visit Antelope Canyon, a photo lover’s dream with its narrow sandstone walls that are highlighted by sunlight. Just a short drive away, Horseshoe Bend provides a jaw-dropping view of the Colorado River as it winds around a dramatic rock formation.
Stroll the Mossy Streets of Savannah, GA
Feel like you've stepped back in time with a visit to Savannah, Georgia, where you'll stroll cobblestone streets and admire historic architecture under moss-draped oak trees. Stroll through the charming Historic District, home to landmarks like Forsyth Park and River Street, where shops and cafes overlook the Savannah River. Take a guided ghost tour of Bonaventure Cemetery. Indulge in Southern cuisine at iconic spots like The Olde Pink House or Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Roombefore heading back to your cozy room at the Bellwether House.
Ride A Hot Air Balloon Above Napa Valley
Rise and shine early for a hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley and float above the rolling vineyards with panoramic views. After your flight, stop by Oakville Grocery, the oldest continually operating grocery store in California, which has become a scene for San Francisco visitors. Grab wood-fired pizzas, the best chocolate chip cookies you'll find in town, and picnic essentials for outdoor dining. After, visit the new tasting garden, also known as the Wren, at Bella Union Winery, where you can enjoy an elegant Cabernet Sauvignon by the glass or by the bottle. Stop by their family of wineries, Nickel & Nickel and Far Niente, too. On day two, indulge in a spa day at the bougey Meadowood.
Jazz & Dine In New Orleans
Enjoy jazz, blues, gospel, and more at the New Orleans Jazz Fest (April 24-May 4) and explore this iconic city. Try Commander’s Palace for upscale Creole classics or Willie Mae’s Scotch House for award-winning fried chicken. Sip cocktails at The Carousel Bar or indulge in a Sazerac at Arnaud’s French 75 Bar.
Visit Old Faithful at Yellowstone
This national park atop a volcanic hot spot spreads from Wyoming into parts of Montana and Idaho and features dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, lush forests, hot springs and active geysers, including its most famous, Old Faithful.Spot bison, bears, and elk in Lamar Valley or Hayden Valley and stay at theOld Faithful Inn(opens May 2, 2025) for its historic charm and proximity to the park’s famous geyser.
Snorkel With Sea Turtles In Oahu
Visit this tropical paradise and take an eco-certified snorkel tour with sea turtles, known locally as honu, in crystal-clear waters. Head to the stunning Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, a protected marine sanctuary full of colorful fish and turtles, and explore Oahu’s iconic spots like Diamond Head, Waikiki, and the surf lover's North Shore. Turtle Canyon off Waikiki Beach or Laniakea Beach on the North Shore, often called “Turtle Beach,” are more turtle-loving spots.
Take The Most Scenic Train Ride To Chicago
Prefer the serene charm of train travel? The California Zephyr is one of North America's most beautiful long-distance train rides. This iconic route runs between Chicago and San Francisco, taking you through the stunning, snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains, the dramatic peaks of the Rockies, and the plains of Nebraska. Pass through Denver and Salt Lake City and soak in views from the comfort of the panoramic train cars. This is an unforgettable way to witness the natural beauty of America's midwest.
Spot Orcas Along the San Juan Islands
The San Juan Islands, nestled in the Pacific Northwest, are the perfect escape for whale watching, kayaking, and exploring charming villages likeFriday Harbor. Access the islands via the Washington State Ferry System. Orcas Islandis the largest in the archipelago. Explore Moran State Park, home to hiking trails and stunning views from Mount Constitution, and book a whale watching tour to spot orcas, humpbacks, minkes, and gray whales, even bald eagles!
Art Hop In Santa Fe
Santa Fe is a haven for art lovers. Start your visit on Canyon Road, a lively arts district lined with more than 100 galleries showcasing everything from Native American pottery to contemporary sculptures. Visit the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum to view her most important works, and then brunch at Dolina Bakery & Cafe or dine at the Spanish-inspired La Boca. Share a cozy casita at the stunning Bishop Lodge and explore the Santa Fe National Forest. Day trips: Drive about an hour to O’Keefe’s home and Ghost Ranch, a stunning education center nestled near the red and yellow cliffs of the Piedra Lumbre. Take a drive along the scenic Turquoise Trail, which links Albuquerque and Santa Fe, and catch a breathtaking view from atop Sandia Crest (stop through the mining towns of Golden and Madrid too).
Stargaze in Bryce Canyon
Book an unforgettable adventure in Utah’s red rock country. Known for its stunning red, orange, and white hoodoos, ortowering rock formations, Bryce Canyon National Park is a photographer and nature lover’s dream. Start with Sunrise Point for breathtaking views and explore trails like the Navajo Loop or Queen’s Garden, which take you up close to these geological wonders. For a panoramic experience, drive along Scenic Byway 12 or visit Bryce Point at sunset. Stargazing here is awe-inspiring, with some of the darkest skies in the U.S.
Visit The Southernmost Point of the U.S.
Key West, once home to literary legends like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, Elizabeth Bishop, and Robert Frost, as well as musician Jimmy Buffett, feels like a nostalgic journey to the past. Stroll along palm-lined streets and admire the pastel-hued, Victorian-era gingerbread houses and tin-roofed conch-style homes. Enjoy live music and sip Hurricane cocktails at outdoor bars, and explore its vibrant coral reefs just 90 miles north of Cuba.
Spot Wild Horses In The Outer Banks
One of the most magical experiences is seeing the wild horses, believed to be descendants of Spanish Mustangs, that roam freely along the shores of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Head to the upscale Corolla or Shackleford Banks, where guided tours give you the chance to witness these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat. Pair this with visits to landmarks like the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse or a drive along the scenic Highway 12.
