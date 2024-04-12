Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

aluminum-free deodorant
Beauty Products

6 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That'll Help You Say Goodbye To Irritated Skin

best salad recipes
Food

35 Tasty Salad Recipes That Make A Totally Satisfying Meal

how to rsvp to any event
Adulting

How To RSVP “No” Gracefully To Any Wedding Or Event

denim shorts
Trends and Inspo

9 Flattering Pairs Of Denim Shorts You'll Want To Wear Every Weekend

kaia gerber and austin butler
Celebrity News

Why Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Keep Their Relationship So Private

get clear skin overnight
Skincare

14 Simple Tips For Clear Skin Overnight

6 Easy And Healthy Ways To Learn How To Cook Zoodles
DIY Recipes

6 Easy And Healthy Ways To Learn How To Cook Zoodles

earth day environmental documentaries
Streaming

7 Eye-Opening Environmental Documentaries to Stream

Trending Stories

beauty
Beauty Products

6 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That'll Help You Say Goodbye To Irritated Skin

earth day
Fashion

How Many Of These 30 Sustainability Challenges Can You Do For Earth Month?

food
Food

35 Tasty Salad Recipes That Make A Totally Satisfying Meal

kitchen
Organization and Cleaning

The Best Kitchen Cabinet Organization Ideas To Make Your Space Feel Bigger

Home Decor
Home Decor Inspo

We're Absolutely Swooning Over IKEA’s New & Most Colorful Collection Yet

home
Homepage featured

23 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

rsvp
Adulting

How To RSVP “No” Gracefully To Any Wedding Or Event

Style
Trends and Inspo

9 Flattering Pairs Of Denim Shorts You'll Want To Wear Every Weekend

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service

Trending Topics