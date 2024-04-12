How To Have The Best Weekend In Miami, According To A Local
We're thrilled to kick off our new Jetset Journeys series, where we turn the best U.S. cities to explore this year into our own personal playgrounds. This is not just a travel guide but a way to spark your creativity and your wanderlust for weekend and week-long travel. Pack your bags , join us here every week, and get jetsetty this summer.
Miami has an undeniable appeal for visitors, but with so many neighborhoods to explore and even more bars and restaurants to try, it can be overwhelming, especially if you’re short on time. Recent years have also seen a boom in development, making it even harder to keep up with all the latest offerings. I first came to Miami as a tourist, but after more than a decade of calling South Florida home, I’ve learned a thing or two about this city’s best of the best. It also helps that friends and family are constantly visiting since I live in the land of eternal sunshine (except hurricane season).
Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash
Whether you’re traveling with your closest pals or embarking on a romantic getaway with your partner, here’s one local’s perspective on where you should eat, stay and play in Miami.
Where To Stay in Miami
Photo: Eden Roc Miami Beach
Before digging into your weekend plans with tips on where to eat, drink and hang out, you’ll need to choose the best accommodations. If you’re looking to soak up the sun as much as possible, snag a hotel on Miami Beach. Hotels on the beach are notoriously expensive, but there are a few good deals out there, especially if you stray outside of South Beach. The award-winning Eden Roc Miami Beach is a solid, oceanfront option with bright, spacious rooms and multiple pools, including two kid-friendly ones in case you have little ones in tow. The resort is located in Mid Beach so you’re close to all the South Beach buzz, but also far enough to catch a break in a more relaxing environment. For an even more budget-friendly option, consider staying at Freehand Miami, a chicer-than-you’d-expect hostel with both private and shared rooms.
Photo: Kimpton EPIC Hotel
If you’re more of a city gal in search of Miami’s cultural side, then check out Downtown Miami or Brickell. The Kimpton EPIC Hotel is my personal favorite in the area, with its rooftop pools in the middle of Miami’s skyline and views of Biscayne Bay.
What To Do in Miami: Day One
Photo: Strawberry Moon
Brunch is practically an institution in Miami, so with only 48 hours on your hands, it’s the perfect place to start. For a group, I’d recommend heading to Palace Bar for its infamous drag brunch, with queens dancing, flipping and lip syncing for the enthusiastic crowds fueled by bottomless mimosas. Be sure to bring dollar bills to tip your favorite queens for all their acrobatics. If you prefer brunch with a side of pool party, book a table at Strawberry Moon, where brunch is served Friday through Sunday in an aesthetically pleasing setting.
Photo: Strawberry Moon
With either option, you’ll be right in South Beach so come prepared with a change of clothes and make your way to the sand next.
Photo by Samir Shekhawat on Unsplash
This particular stretch of Miami Beach is the most popular amongst tourists (less so with locals) so you might have some crowds, but it’s worth it to experience quintessential Miami. For a more local experience, head a bit north and pull up your chair at Haulover Beach. If you’re feeling cheeky, there’s even a nude beach nearby.
Photo: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Come dinnertime, Española Way is one of my favorite streets in South Beach. Strolling up and down this pedestrians-only, European-style street, you could easily forget you’re in Miami. Pop into Tropezón for Spanish tapas and creative gin cocktails in an Andalusian-inspired space, then continue the night at M2 or LIV for megaclub vibes, and don’t be surprised if you bump into celebrities at the latter.
Photo: LIV
If you’re more into the lounge experience with good music you can vibe or dance to and quality cocktails, then check out Medium Cool.
What To Do In Miami: Day Two
Photo: Joia Beach by Katie June Burton
One of the beauties of Miami is its skyline, so grab breakfast at a place with a view. Brunch at La Mar by Gastón Acurio is a crowd pleaser amongst tourists and locals. Reserve an outside table at this Michelin-recommended restaurant for the best views of Brickell and Biscayne Bay while you enjoy the Peruvian cuisine. For a slightly more casual brunch where you can sink your toes in the sand while still enjoying a view, head to Joia Beach for Mediterranean-inspired bites.
Photo: Joia Beach
Once you’re fueled up, spend the afternoon exploring Miami’s artsy side with a trip to Wynwood. Whether I’m with friends, family or my partner, this neighborhood is one of my go-to weekend spots.
Photo: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; Street Art by Ron English
Miami’s Art District is known for having over 200 murals spread across 50+ blocks, so take your time exploring the street art — and of course snapping some IG-worthy photos along the way. There are plenty of boutiques and art galleries to browse, too.
Photo: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
If you need an afternoon pick-me-up, try a cafecito or cortadito at Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop. This Cuban coffee may look small, but it packs a serious punch so trust me when I say that one cup is enough, maybe two if you’re a caffeine fein. While you’re there try any of the classic Cuban snacks and sandwiches this shop offers.
Photo: Julia & Henry’s
Finish your last night strong by hanging out in the downtown/Brickell area. When I’m with friends and working on a budget (eating out in Miami can really add up unfortunately), I like to stop by Julia & Henry’s, a food hall with global cuisine and comfort food.
Photo: Gekko by Michael Stavaridis
If you have some room in your wallet, Gekko works well for small groups, while the dimly lit Dirty French Steakhouse is my recommendation as the perfect cozy spot for couples.
Photo: Sugar
For a nightcap, there’s no shortage of rooftop bars in Brickell, but Sugar is my favorite with its garden-like atmosphere, tasty drinks and 360-degree city views.
