I was thrilled to talk to Lynn Whitfield and Coco Jones for their new Peacock thriller Strung (opposite Chlöe Bailey and Lucien Laviscount). And in addition to talking about the absolutely crazy movie, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk to Whitfield about the 20th anniversary of Cheetah Girls 2.

The movie, which follows the four Cheetah Girls (Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams) as they travel to Spain for a singing competition, is widely regarded by fans as one of the best Disney Channel movies of all time (and I agree).

"Wherever I've gone in the world, there's a cheetah girl," she shares in Brit + Co's interview. "They [go], 'Oh my God, you're Mama Cheetah. God, it's her, send her a drink!' It's a culture."

Well, naturally I had to ask about Cheetah Girls 4 — and Disney just confirmed a new movie is coming! Here's everything we know about The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen.

Lynn Whitfield feels like a "boss lady" thanks to 'Cheetah Girls'. And thanks to Disney+, movie lovers can watch the film whenever they want — including Cheetah Girls who weren't even alive when the movie came out (okay, I feel old). "There's a new generation of Cheetah Girls who've watched the movie and last year a lot of little girls dressed up as Cheetah Girls," Lynn Whitfield continues. "And so to be Mama Cheetah, I feel like such a boss lady. I feel like more of a boss chick from being a cheetah mama than probably anything I've done. And you know, who knows, Cheetah Girls may have more life to it." I'm sorry WHAT?!

'The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen' continues the OG legacy. Disney While she denied a Cheetah Girls 4 at the time, Whitfield did add, "I am just saying look how it continues to evolve and people just keep watching. I think it's definitely deserving of. It's such a girl power situation." Well, Disney just confirmed that we are actually getting a Cheetah Girls 4, and that 3 of the original girls are returning. The new movie will follow Galleria and Chanel (Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon) who travel to an African wildlife sanctuary alongside Galleria's daughter Faith (Leah Sava Jeffries), Chanel's sister Dior (Carmen Sanchez), Ruby (Kaileen Chang), and Brooklyn (Sophie Lennon). As they fight to save the preserve, the four teens also get ready to become the new Cheetah Girls.

And some of your favorite 'Cheetah Girls' cast members are returning! Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are back as Dorothea and Januita alongside Kamogelo Ramashala as Kendi and Sabrina Bryan making an appearance as Dorinda. Plus, we'll see One Tree Hill's Brooke Davis herself, Sophia Bush, as Jennifré. The movie starts filming in South Africa this month, July 2026, so hopefully we'll see the movie in 2027! Stay tuned for official updates.

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This post has been updated.