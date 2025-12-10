My cousins and I agreed that this is the year we’re finally gonna take a bunch of family Christmas photos together. Needless to say, we’re taking our little holiday photoshoot very seriously. But to get the best possible pictures, we want to ensure we’re dressed in the most stylish outfits for the holiday season.

Here are all the most fashion-forward dresses I’ve found that are just perfect for this Christmas.

Scroll to see which Christmas dresses we're obsessed with this holiday season!

Tuckernuck Beaded Bows Bernadette Mini Dress I’m literally speechless over how adorable this Beaded Bows Bernadette Mini Dress is. Talk about stylish! It’s giving 1960s mod girl. It’s the perfect combination of coquettishness and elegance.

Old Navy High-Waisted Ruched Velvet Midi Skirt & Velvet Ruched Top It doesn’t get more poised than this, now does it? The fact that Old Navy is selling such an elegant party dress for only $19.99 is honestly too good a deal to pass up.

Anthropologie The Somerset Velvet Mini Dress How can one dress manage to pull off the perfect blend of boho charm and luxurious sophistication? Honestly, I couldn’t dream up a more perfect fit if I tried. I low-key want to snag one in every design, which ranges from Blue Floral to Black Pattern and Carbon. It doesn’t get more elegant than this.

Anthropologie The Maya Stretch Velvet Cowl-Neck Dress Okay, but how lovely is this dress? Anthropologie, you’ve done it again! I’m enamored of the metal grey color, which has an undertone reminiscent of Christmas tree ornaments and snowfall. It also comes in petrol green, plum berry, and black onyx, the perfect holiday hues.

H&M Rib-Knit Off The Shoulder Dress There’s something so timeless and flirty about this rib-knit off-the-shoulder dress, now being sold at H&M. I like how it’s casual enough to wear around the house, but has enough stylish class to show off at your next holiday event. It’s the versatility for me, babes.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Brocade Shift Mini Dress Anthropologie wins the award for “Most Opulent-Looking Dresses.” I don’t make the rules! The elegant material, luxurious hue, and flirty fit blow me away. If you were to look up the word chic in the dictionary, this dress would appear directly next to it.

Madewell Alexa Chung For Madewell Courtney Satin Slip Dress Everyone needs their own version of the classic little black dress. And what could be more ideal than this sleeveless brocade shift mini dress being sold at Madewell? Sometimes the simplest outfits stand out the most. Utterly timeless, my dears.

Nordstrom Sara Walker Andie Sequin Sleeveless Bouclé Minidress Here’s another screamingly adorable take on the iconic little back dress. It also has a vintage 1960s mod vibe that I can’t get enough of, and I love the fact that you can wear it year-round.

