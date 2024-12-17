I Make A Christmas Charcuterie Board Every Year — 4 Easy Tips To Make Yours The Most Impressive
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’ve fully assumed the role of the #1 charcuterie-maker in my family. Maybe it’s the perfectionist in me, but I go absolutely crazy for laying out an elegant snack spread, no matter the occasion.
I’m fixing to make the journey back home to Texas this week ahead of the holidays, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn't excited to absolutely pop off on this year’s Christmas food plans – charcuterie included.
At this point, I’ve made about 20 charcuterie boards for so many different occasions. From 2-person Valentine’s Day dates to larger Christmas parties (I’m talkin’ 15+ people), I’m a self-proclaimed pro, and am happy to share all of my best tips for creating the ultimate charcuterie!
Christmas charcuteries in particular are super fun – as the board-maker,g it’s your chance to not only put together the perfect series of snacks that recalls the spirit of the season, but impress all of your friends and family members while you’re at it.If you’ve ever wondered, “How can a charcuterie look so good?”, you’re in the right place.
My top 4 tips will guide you through all the steps of the Christmas charcuterie board process so you can create your own Pinterest-worthy spread in no time!
Meredith Holser
1. Get a good board.
Throughout the years, I’ve learned that your charcuterie is only as good as the board you use to craft it. I’ve had moments where I tried to use a single dinner plate or even a plastic cutting board for my creations, and, well, they just didn’t cut it.
The perfect charcuterie board is durable, easy to transport, and easy to clean once all the snacks are gone. Of course, the size of your board matters, too, but that really all depends on the amount of people you plan to serve.
Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives
Uncommon Goods
I was lucky enough to be gifted this wonderful foldable charcuterie board ($87) from Uncommon Goods (thanks, mom), and it’s my go-to for small gatherings (more typical than large parties, per my lifestyle).
I also really enjoy it because it’s easy to travel with if I’m setting up a snack spread at someone else’s place. The foldability also makes it a breeze to stow away in my kitchen cupboards between uses.
My only (very minor) complaint about it is that the nooks and crannies between the folding mechanisms can be hard to fully clean.
Crate & Barrel
If you plan to take your charcuterie skills to a larger get-together, I recommend looking for a long board, like these ones from Amazon ($65) or Crate & Barrel ($70).
Meredith Holser
2. Variety is key.
Now that the board’s out of the way, it’s time to get into the fun stuff – the food!
My personal preference when it comes to charcuterie boards is that they have a ton of variety. Not just variety in flavors, but color, texture, and layout.
Having a wide range of different snacks will please the palette and the eyes, which is the number one key in impressing those people that hover around the snack table, leaving them with a lasting memory about your charcuterie work.
Meredith Holser
As a quick guide, I always strive to have at least one item from each of these categories on my charcuterie board: meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, olives, fruits, and chocolates (because who doesn’t like chocolate?!).
Bonus points for fancy picks like veggies, dips, breads, honeys, baked bries, cookies, pastries, and dipping oils.
Meredith Holser
Now, all of that is just for a regular-schmegular charcuterie moment. When it comes to a Christmas charcuterie board, you may want to stick to seasonal foods (like Christmas cookies, cheese balls, and rosemary crackers) and flavors (like cranberry, gingerbread, and peppermint) to really nail the theme. Using red and green foods is also welcome!
It’s no secret that I love to shop at Trader Joe’s for all of my charcuterie needs. They carry a ton of items in each of the aforementioned categories, and the best part is their products typically favor the more-elevated culinary palette (not to sound pretentious AF!).
Plus, their aisles change according to the seasons, so you’re bound to find the perfect items for your Christmas charcuterie board in a single trip. I can’t recommend TJ’s more!
Meredith Holser
3. Get creative with presentation.
The presentation of your charcuterie is the part that people will remember the most, which is why I fully lean into my creativity to create an eye-catching snack spread.
My best advice is to simply be patient and don’t rush this step! It should be pure fun – sometimes it’s even more fun for me than actually eating the charcuterie!
You really can’t mess up the presentation, and if you do, everything is easily rearrangeable.
Meredith Holser
Meat roses – it sounds so silly, but making meat roses was the first thing that really leveled up my boards’ presentations. You can create them by layering slices of cured meats (like salami) around the rim of a glass. I watched a quick TikTok tutorial to learn how (thank you, internet!). This YouTube video also has some really helpful and clear tips!
I also enjoy employing methods like alternating and layering different cheeses, stylishly folding meats onto toothpicks, stuffing olives, creatively cutting berries, and more.
Selamica Ceramic Dipping Bowls Set
Amazon
The next tip kind of goes hand-in-hand with my notes about using a good board, but it definitely plays into presentation: using small bowls to section out things like olives, baked bries (my fave), jellies, and dips. Tiny bowls like this set of 6 from Amazon ($23) not only look cute, but they help in separating charcuterie items that shouldn’t touch other things (AKA oily olives or piping-hot baked cheeses).
You’ll learn more and more about your charcuterie presentation preferences through practice. Plus, no two boards are the same, so you really have free reign on each one!
Meredith Holser
4. Scale your charcuterie appropriately for the occasion.
If you’re going to serve a bigChristmas party, you’ll want to up the ante with the size of your charcuterie spread. As I noted with the size of your board, you’ll want to have enough snacks to fill the blank space on it.
The real key with this is just being prepared – make sure you get a solid head count ahead of your charcuterie shopping trip, and you’ll know exactly how much to buy!
If you’re only feeding a few mouths, it’s okay to keep it small! For reference, between two people, I only need to grab one of each item. For larger gatherings above 10 people, I might be extra cautious and grab 3 or 4 of each.
I’ve found that meats, cheeses, and crackers are typically what’s gone from my boards first, so I’d recommend focusing on having enough options there for your own creation.
Meredith Holser
Another important thing to take into consideration is if your guests have any special dietary needs like allergies. That way, you can know what to avoid (or set out separately from the main charcuterie board if you’re up to making a couple of options).
Meredith Holser
If you’ve committed to the charcuterie for a function at someone else’s house, make sure you arrive in advance with all the components packaged. Building the board beforehand opens up the possibility of it getting messed up during travel.
I’d tow along my board, a bag full of the snacks, and some necessary prep items like knives and bowls. Bringing your own paper plates to coordinate could also be helpful to the host!
