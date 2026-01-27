Chipotle has officially announced the return of its most viral limited-time protein: Chicken Al Pastor. Starting February 10, the fan-favorite menu item will make its grand reappearance at restaurants across the U.S., Canada, UK, France, and Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Chipotle’s Chicken al Pastor.

Chipotle Chicken Al Pastor hit Chipotle menus three years ago as a limited-time item, but quickly reached fan-favorite status because of its delicious flavor profile. The protein is seasoned with a signature blend of adobo, morita peppers, and ground achiote, then finished off nicely with fresh lime, cilantro, and a splash of pineapple.



Chipotle The decision to revive Chicken al Pastor wasn’t random; it was a direct response to Chipotle fans begging for it to come back. In fact, according to Chipotle, there have been twice as many requests on social media to bring back Chicken al Pastor than any other limited-time offering in the brand’s history. "Chicken al Pastor built a passionate following, so we had to bring it back to the menu for our fans," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "We’ve seen thousands of comments asking for its return because the unique, bold flavor goes perfectly with their favorite Chipotle order."

Chipotle If you can’t wait until the official launch, there is a sneaky shortcut for getting an early taste. Chipotle Rewards members can get exclusive early access to Chicken al Pastor through the Chipotle app or website on February 9, one day before it officially hits the menu. To celebrate the comeback, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken Al Pastor orders placed via the app or online from February 14 through February 28. In addition to Chicken al Pastor’s comeback, Chipotle promises more (and more frequent) menu innovations in 2026 that include new protein offerings, sides, and dips. While the Chicken al Pastor will only be available for a limited time starting February 10, its return sets a high bar for what the brand will bring for the rest of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fast food menu updates!