Eating a high-protein diet is not easy. It takes special work to prepare meals ahead of time, especially ones you know will help you reach your daily protein goals. In a perfect world, you’d have an abundance of time on your side to execute this, but let’s get real: life gets in the way! Sometimes you’re too on-the-go to to strategize around mealtime and the drive-thru is your only savior. But just because it’s fast food doesn’t mean it has to be unhealthy! There are plenty of high-protein fast food options out there from popular chains – here are 7 you’re sure to love.

Scroll on for 7 high-protein fast food options that'll change the way you see the drive-thru!

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets with a Kale Crunch Side: 29g protein We love this high-protein fast food hack that calls for adding grilled nuggs to a side order of Chick-fil-A's Kale Crunch. Per Chick-fil-A, an 8-count order of grilled chicken nuggets contains 25 grams of protein, while the Kale Crunch side has 4 grams. From there, you'll combine the two items together in a bowl, add your sauce of choice (or none at all), and you've got yourself a tasty makeshift salad that hits just under 30 grams of protein!

Wendy’s Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap with a Side of Chili: 45-51g protein Ordering a side of chili from Wendy's is one of the best high-protein fast food options out there. A regular-sized side of chili has 17 grams of protein (!) while the large size contains a whopping 23! You can add chili to any Wendy's order, but we recommend pairing it with their Grilled Chicken Wrap, which weighs in at 28 grams of protein. Wowza!

Wendy’s Wendy’s Nuggets with a Side of Chili: 32-38g protein If wraps aren't your jam (or you're just in the mood for nuggets), Wendy's 6-piece chicken nuggets have 15 grams of protein alone – then you can add on anywhere from 17 to 23 more grams, depending on what size of chili you order.

Chipotle Chipotle Bowl with Double Chicken: 64g protein Okay, Chipotle! If you didn't already know, you can order double serving of any protein source there – and an order or double chicken on a Chipotle bowl has an insane 64 grams of protein! Once you've got that piled on our bowl, you can take it from there with your favorite toppings tailored to your specific preferences or diet.

Chipotle Chipotle Bowl with Double Black Beans: 16g protein Meat isn't the only source of portion at Chipotle, either. You can order double black beans on top of any bowl or burrito, which earns you an extra 16 grams of protein!

Reddit In-N-Out Double-Double (Protein Style!): 30g protein Part of In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu, the Protein-Style Double-Double has 30 grams of protein! The "protein style” of it all refers to removing traditional buns in favor of a lettuce wrap, but you still get all the goodness of the onions, cheese, and tomato!

Panda Express Panda Express Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Bowl with Mixed Veggies: 33g protein This is a totally underrated high-protein fast food option! One bowl-sized serving of the Grilled Teriyaki Chicken at Panda Express has a total of 33 grams of protein, which is insane. Though you can really order this one with any side (hello, fried rice), the mixed veggies help balance things out!

