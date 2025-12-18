Chipotle Is Launching A New Menu Item With Up To 81 Grams Of Protein

Chipotle is rolling out a brand-new menu. Beginning Tuesday, December 23, customers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to order from the chain’s first-ever High-Protein Menu that’s loaded with six never-before-seen meal combos, including a delicious and filling High Protein Cup – Chipotle's debut snack option.

The launch coordinates with a trend towards high-protein eating, with more than 30% of Americans increasing their intake in the past year (per the International Food Information Council's 2025 Food & Health Survey).

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Chipotle’s new High-Protein Menu!

Chipotle The High-Protein Menu from Chipotle will launch on Tuesday, December 23 and will be available to order in-restaurant, via the Chipotle app, and the Chipotle website. Spanning six new menu items, the new range delivers anywhere from 15 to 81 grams of protein with prices starting at just $3.50. “For years, guests have used Chipotle’s customizable offerings to build high protein and fiber-filled meals on their own,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer of Chipotle. “This curated menu brings that fan behavior to the forefront with clean ingredients and flexible portions, making protein and other dietary goals easier to reach.”

Chipotle Included in the all-new menu lineup is the High Protein Cup. It’s Chipotle’s first-ever snack option made with 4 ounces of Adobo Chicken or Steak. The chicken cup clocks in at 32 grams of protein and 180 calories. Here’s everything that’ll be on Chipotle’s brand-new high-protein menu: Double High Protein Bowl (81g protein, 11g fiber, 760 calories): A burrito bowl with double Adobo Chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and extra romaine lettuce High Protein-High Fiber Bowl (46g protein, 14g fiber, 540 calories): Chipotle’s new “GLP-1 friendly” bowl made with Adobo Chicken, light brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, and romaine lettuce High Protein-Low Calorie Salad (36g protein, 10g fiber, 470 calories): Another GLP-1 friendly salad with Adobo Chicken, Supergreens lettuce mix, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac Double High Protein Burrito (79g protein, 6g fiber, 840 calories): A high-protein burrito featuring double Adobo Chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, Monterey Jack cheese, and romaine lettuce High Protein Cup with Adobo Chicken (32g protein, 180 calories): A small 4-ounce side of Chipotle’s Adobo Chicken Adobo Chicken Taco (15g protein, 190 calories): A flour tortilla with Adobo Chicken, As someone who prioritizes protein in the diet, I’m happy to see that Chipotle is expanding their offerings, especially ahead of the new year. I was a massive Chipotle fan to begin with, but knowing that their tasty (and convenient!) meal options can help support my goals even more is simply great. I’ll definitely be checking out the High Protein Menu when I don’t feel like cooking after a workout or need something quick on the go that’ll fill me up.

