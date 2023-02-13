57 Mexican Recipes To Make For Your Next Weeknight Dinner
Happiness is sitting at our local Mexican restaurant, inhaling chips and frozen margaritas like there's no tomorrow. If you feel the same, just know there's a way to recreate those vibes at home if you're on a budget and trying to dine out less. There are tons of authentic Mexican recipes out there that you can cook at home with ease, and we've rounded them up into one amazing resource.
Planning for Taco Tuesday or Cinco de Mayo celebrations? Feeling some cheesy enchiladas, or want to go for something more traditional like carne asada? You've come to the right place. Below you'll find a plethora of Mexican dishes, fit just right for main courses, sides, entertaining snacks, dips, and more! Don't worry – we've got you covered on the margs, too.
Mexican Street Corn Dip
If you love elote, this corn dip is basically the deconstructed version – which makes it all the more addicting! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crockpot Pork Carnitas
Top your nachos, tacos, burritos, and more with these super easy carnitas that can be made in the crockpot! (via The Endless Meal)
Mexican Street Tacos
Turns out you don't have to run over to your fave local taco truck every time the craving for street tacos hits. It's easy to make them at home with this recipe. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Dairy-Free Mexican Street Corn Salad
Vegan Mexican food lovers, gather 'round and experience the greatness of this dairy-free corn salad. (via Olive You Whole)
Sopa de Fideo
Just smelling this vegetarian noddle soup gets us going. It's full of vibrant flavors and makes for the perfect cozy winter dinner. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Crockpot Mexican Chili Lime Chicken
This yummy crockpot chili lime chicken recipe saves dinnertime with half of the effort, and all of the same flavor by using the crockpot! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mexican Keto and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Elote
For a different take on elote that's going to satisfy the Keto and gluten-free guests at your table, try out this Mexican Cauliflower Elote. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Vegan and Gluten-Free Healthy Seven Layer Mexican Taco Dip
This recipe adds a healthy twist to your classic taco dip, and it's so perfect to serve at parties. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Huevos Rancheros with Sweet Potatoes
Did someone say brunch? This dish delivers perfectly cooked eggs laid atop a sweet potato hash, which makes for a delectable bite every time. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme
Okay, you may not qualify Taco Bell as real Mexican food, but this Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme really elevates your typical drive-thru order. (via Two Spoons)
Veracruz Style Fish
To really impress, follow this Mexican Veracruz style fish recipe. It'll feel like you're dining out somewhere fancier – but in your own home. (via Cilantro Parsley)
These Are The Best Mexican Recipes For An Authentic Meal At Home
Jalapeño Corn Queso Dip
Spicy and bold, you really don't want to miss out on this amazing corn queso dip. It's great alone with chips, or you could drizzle it over some enchiladas for the creamiest, cheesiest bite. (via Cozy Cravings)
Mexican Stuffed Peppers
The whole family is going to dig in to these Mexican stuffed peppers. The best part about this recipe is it's easy and customizable, so you can create your own filling with the ingredients you like. (via Salt & Lavender)
Steak Fajitas
Fajitas are the way to go when you just need a fresh meal. Fresh veggies and spices will always craft a comforting dish! (via Culinary Hill)
Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos
Cooking with a slow cooker makes the chicken in these tacos super tender, and the recipe called for tons of fresh veggies that add flavor and great texture! (via Maria Provenzano for Brit + Co.)
Mexican Sopes
These small bites embrace authentic Mexican recipes with the use of masa, AKA corn flour. Fried masa discs are then topped with a combo of salsa and beans that balances out a good old crunch. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Carne Asada
Try out this mouth-watering carne asada recipe for your next summer BBQ. Cooking the richly marinated meat on the grill brings an element of fun and authenticity. It's perfect for celebrations! (via Culinary Hill)
Zucchini Enchiladas
This Mexican recipe is made Keto and low-carb by swapping your typical tortillas with thinly sliced zucchini that will soak up the deep flavors of the dish. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Carne Adovada (Red Chile Pork)
The deep spice flavors in this red chile pork dish are equally met by tons of sweet notes. Trust us, they'll blow you away. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sopa De Estrellas
Though lighter on the flavor side, this veggie soup also hands over a warm and rich, comforting bite for the kiddos on sick days. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Easy Gluten-Free Sheet Pan Tacos
This sheet pan taco dish makes cleanup super easy, only using one pan for multiple servings. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Fresh Tomatillo Salsa Verde
Soon enough, you'll be putting this salsa on just about anything. It's fresh and spicy, just the way we like it. (via Barley & Sage)
Albondigas Soup (Mexican Meatball Soup)
Cozy. Vibes. Only. And this delicious Mexican Meatball Soup checks all of the boxes. (via The Endless Meal)
Chipotle Mexican Steak and Cilantro Lime Rice Burritos
Admittedly, the cilantro lime rice is 90% of the reason we trek to Chipotle. But now that we can make it with ease at home, there's no other way to go about it. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Spicy Mexican Rice
This spicy rice makes for a great side dish any time of the week. Wee recommend serving it alongside some chile rellenos. Yum! (via The Endless Meal)
Chipotle Beer Braised Beef Tacos
Once again, the slow cooker saves the day by cooking the taco meat for 10 hours, ensuring that the flavors stay locked in. It'll be worth the wait when you can finally dress your tacos and enjoy them with a cold beer. (via Barley & Sage)
Baked Chicken Tacos
Plan a fun Taco Tuesday party around these amazing baked chicken tacos. They're super easy to prep, and all your pals can customize their toppings! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Soyriso and Potato Mexican Wontons
Using wonton wraps to seal the soyriso and potato really adds a scrumptious crunch to this finger foods. (via Chef Bai)
Hot Chicken Enchilada Bean Dip
This warm bean dip will be a hit at any get-together. Serve alongside corn chips and tortillas for the ultimate dipping experience. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Easy Elote
This traditional Mexican street corn tastes amazing with spices, fresh cheese and cilantro. (via Brit + Co.)
Mexican Taco Bake
Feeding a crowd? This Keto taco bake recipe is sure to please. We love the full flavors it carries, and of course, the hefty layer of melted cheese on top. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas Casserole
Green chile? Yes please! This easy enchilada casserole can be saved for the leftovers to eat on during the week. Enjoy with an ice-cold margarita! (via Olive You Whole)
You Can't Go Wrong With These Easy & Delicious Mexican Recipes
Frijoles de la Olla
Pop some pinto beans and spices into the slow cooker, and wait for the magic to happen. This recipe carries a rich, meaty flavor that is the perfect cozy side dish. (via A Spicy Perpective)
Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Open up those sinuses on a sick days with this ultimate spicy tortilla soup! You can use canned veggies to speed up the process and get to that delicious bowl quicker. (via Salt & Lavender)
Cheesy Veggie Quesadillas
When cheese and carbs come together, we are all in. This Mexican recipe is super easy and perfect for cheesy cravings. (via Cozy Cravings)
The Best Homemade Bean Dip
Parties, picnics, potlucks – this easy bean dip is fit for all occasions. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Salsa Verde Chicken and Rice Tortilla Soup
We can picture ourselves chowing down on this hearty soup when it's snowing outside. It's comfy, warm, and spicy – everything we demand from a winter soup. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Nachos
We love a good munch sesh, and this vegan easy Mexican nacho recipe gives us exactly what we want. (via Brit + Co.)
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Prep a big batch of chicken fajitas to then top tortillas, salads, and more for a quick weeknight meal. Since these are made on one sheet pan, cleanup is super simple. (via Salt & Lavender)
The Easiest Healthy Burrito Bake (Gluten-Free)
This healthy, gluten-free burrito bake is painless to make, and will leave you wanting seconds! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Mexican Quinoa Soup
Quinoa and veggies make this soup extremely filling. Keep the leftovers together so the flavors can soak in. (via The Endless Meal)
Vegan Chipotle Burrito Bowl
Obsessed is an understatement. This homemade Chipotle bowl is vegan, and full of the good stuff to make a healthy dish overall. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Jackfruit Moringa Tortilla Soup
Jackfruit makes a great plant-based meat substitute, and this tortilla soup is full of it! (via Chef Bai)
Pineapple Salsa
Pineapple pairs so well with spicy notes. This fresh salsa can be put on pretty much anything, but we recommend topping your tacos with it. (via Culinary Hill)
Cauliflower Ceviche
Perfectly suited for a summer night, this fresh ceviche will be gone in no time, thanks to its healthy flavors. (via Chef Bai)
Vegetarian Nachos
These veggie nachos were made to share with all your friends. It bakes for only a few minutes in the oven to melt the cheese, then you can all go crazy on the fresh toppings. (via Cozy Cravings)
Verde Pozole Soup
Savor the roasted, deep flavors of this pozole (a vegan Mexican soup). It's perfect for nights at home with your loved ones. (via Chef Bai)
Mini Baked Chimichangas
Bring the heat to your next appetizer platter with these Mini Baked Chimichangas. They're the perfect bites to share. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Tacos al Pastor
Filled with astounding flavor, these tacos are sure to wow your guests or family when you make them. (via Culinary Hill)
Crispy Chipotle Chicken Cream Cheese Taquitos
These crunchy bites come together in just under an hour. You'll find yourself reaching for more after just one of these yummy finger foods! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mexican Chicken and Rice
This side dish is super simple, and pairs well with any main dish you please. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Homemade Sourdough Tortillas
Try your hand at homemade tortillas with this recipe. They'll really elevate your Mexican dinner! (via Barley & Sage)
Copycat Cheesy Gordita Crunch (Gluten-Free)
Whether or not you're a Taco Bell fan, you'll want to get your hands on this copycat recipe. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Mexican Cucumber Salad
For a fresher side dish option, this cucumber salad comes together in no time and is full of flavor. (via The Endless Meal)
Butternut Squash and Mushroom Tamales (Vegan and Gluten-Free)
Trust us: tamales filled with squash and mushroom are super healthy and divine! (via Chef Bai)
20-Minute Taco Soup
When you're indecisive and in a pinch about what to make for lunch or dinner, this Mexican soup comes together in just 20 minutes, and will always give you the best complex flavors. (via Live Eat Learn)
Mexican Instant Pot Black Beans
Make black beans super easily in the Instant Pot! You'll get a good serving of protein, with delicious flavor notes. (via Cilantro Parsley)
