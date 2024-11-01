Every Holiday Movie You Can Stream On Netflix Starting Today
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The holidays are here! Well, kind of. Thanksgiving isn’t until November 28 but as far as I’m concerned, November 1 is the day the festivities can begin. I’m pulling out my holiday candles, Christmas PJ’s, and even my How the Grinch Stole Christmas vinyl to make the dreary seasonal blues a little more cheerful. And a huge part of getting into the spirit is stacking up the perfect holiday movie marathon. Thankfully Netflix already has a bunch of holiday titles coming out over the next few weeks. Here are the best (new!!) holiday movies and specials coming to Netflix starting November 1.
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition — On Netflix Now Until December 10
Nothing says the holidays like tons of delicious meals, and Chef David Chang is cooking some amazing food for his celebrity friends — and he's doing it all live. (Because, a lot of TV cooking uses swaps and stylists to make it look better than it actually is). I'm getting hungry just thinking about it!
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition is hosted by David Chang.
Meet Me Next Christmas — On Netflix November 6
Christmas in New York City is truly a magical experience, and Layla's looking for her own fairytale romance this holiday season. And believe it or not, the ticket to finding her one true love is getting into the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.
Meet Me Next Christmas streams November 6 and stars Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, and Wesley French.
Hot Frosty — On Netflix November 13
Nobody puts me in the holiday spirit like seeing Lacey Chabert onscreen, and this year, she's playing Kathy, a widow who happens to bring a handsome snowman to life. (I don't remember this in the "Frosty the Snowman" lyrics!). He helps Kathy reconnect with her emotions as they begin to fall for each other — and as he begins to melt.
Hot Frosty will stream on Netflix beginning November 13 and stars Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, and Chrishell Stause.
Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Christmas — On Netflix November 19
It's almost time for Virgin River season 6, which means we're getting closer to the ultimate cozy TV show. I mean, just look at those twinkly lights and pine trees in this preview image! It gives me the same exact feeling as drinking a mug of hot cocoa. This year, we're getting closer to Mel and Jack’s wedding, and confronting some serious secrets and drama along the way. This might not count as a Netflix holiday movie but I couldn't NOT include it!!!
Virgin River season 6 hits Netflix November 19 and stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, John Allen Nelson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, Jessica Rothe, and Callum Kerr.
The Merry Gentlemen — On Netflix November 20
Remember that One Tree Hill episode where the Ravens take part in the "Boy Toy" charity auction? Complete with a shirtless fashion show? Consider this the Netflix holiday movie response. When former dancer Ashley learns her parents' performing venue is in danger, she puts together the ultimate Christmas-themed show to raise money. Shirts not included.
The Merry Gentlemen hits Netflix November 20 and stars Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes, and Marc Anthony Samuel
Spellbound — On Netflix November 22
Okay, this fantasy movie might not technically be a Christmas movie, but it has everything I need in my Netflix holiday movies: family, hope, and love. After her parents are turned into monsters, princess Ellian must go on the ultimate quest to put everything right.
Spellbound hits Netflix November 22 and stars Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Javier Bardem, and Nicole Kidman.
Our Little Secret — On Netflix November 27
If EXmas taught us anything, it's that spending the holidays with your ex is anything but calm. And in Lindsay Lohan's new movie, she finds herself at the same Christmas celebration as her ex when they realize their new SO's are siblings. No, that's not awkward at all.
Our Little Secret hits Netflix November 27 stars Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, and Brian Unger.
Is It Cake? Holidays — On Netflix November 28
The only thing more enjoyable than eating delicious food is watching master bakers create beautiful food. This holiday special features edible ice skates, nutcrackers, and reindeer that will change the way you look at baking forever. Watch it in one sitting and it definitely counts as a holiday movie ;).
Is It Cake? Holidays hits Netflix November 28 and stars Jonny Manganello, Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Elizabeth Rowe, Miko Kaw Hok Uy, Danya Smith, Henderson Gonzalez, Grace Pak, and Jujhar Mann, with judges Rachel Bloom, Hannah Berner, Tiffany Haddish, Devon Walker, James Austin Johnson, Chris Witaske, Sasheer Zamata, Terry Crews, Punkie Johnson, and Randall Park.
The Snow Sister — On Netflix November 29
Julian's turning 11 on Christmas Eve, and even though it's usually the best day ever, this year is overshadowed by the death of his older sister. A newfound friendship with Hedwig helps him heal, but he can't help but feel like Hedwig's house — and the old man that's always around — are hiding secrets.
The Snow Sister hits Netflix November 29 and stars Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, Ole Steinkjer Øyen, Jan Sælid, Samsaya, Gunnar Eiriksson, and Advika.
Which Netflix holiday movie are you excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!
